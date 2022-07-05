Friday, July 1
7:54 a.m. — Pendleton police responded to the 400 block of Southwest Fifth Street on a report of a burglary.
2:04 p.m. — A caller on Southeast Seventh Street, Hermiston, reported she has a video of people stealing a ladder out of her neighbor’s truck and then trying to get onto her balcony. Police took a report.
3:05 p.m. — Hermiston police responded to West Hermiston Avenue on a report of harassment.
4:17 p.m. — A caller on West Highland Avenue, Hermiston, stated his daughter and her boyfriend live in his home and all they do is argue. He wanted to know what his options are.
6:39 p.m. — Hermiston police responded to East Ridgeway Avenue on a report of harassment.
Saturday, July 2
9:55 a.m. — A caller on Washington Lane, Irrigon, reported a person stole the cash box from their yard sale and took off running.
2:57 p.m. — A 911 caller reported a pickup heading west on Interstate 84 near Boardman pulled over due to an engine/transmission fire. Emergency services responded.
10:40 p.m. — A resident on Marshall Loop, Boardman, called 911 to report their teen daughter was “causing issues.”
10:51 p.m. — A vehicle crashed into a barrier on the eastbound side of Interstate 84 at Boardman. Emergency services responded. Law enforcement took a report.
Sunday, July 3
1:04 a.m. — Boardman police heard approximately 20 gunshots coming from southwest of Main Street South. Police and the Morrow County Sheriff’s Office responded and found a person was shooting on their property. Law enforcement advised the person to stop shooting for the night.
1:15 a.m. — Boardman emergency services responded to Second Street Northeast for a 16-year-old with a knee injury. An ambulance took the teen to Good Shepherd Medical Center, Hermiston.
6:33 a.m. — A resident on West Main Street, Lexington, reported a neighbor was running “a machine that sounds like a dying cat” that was going since 5:30 a.m. and was audible from seven blocks away. A Morrow County sheriff’s deputy searched but did not locate the sound.
2:08 a.m. — Hermiston police responded to West Madrona Avenue on a report of a domestic disturbance.
12:58 p.m. — A resident of Milton-Freewater reported the theft of his blue and white 29-foot long Bayliner boat and a trailer from the 700 block of Vining Street. Police took a report.
3:02 p.m. — A caller asked the Morrow County Sheriff’s Office to check on the welfare of a neighbor’s children. They were standing outside the residence at all hours of the day no matter the weather, and two young girls pulled weeds in hot weather. A deputy made contact.
7:02 p.m. — Hermiston police received a report of child abuse/neglect.
8:39 p.m. — A 911 caller on Northwest Butte Drive, Hermiston, reported a domestic disturbance.
9:38 p.m. — Morrow County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Irrigon Marina on Northeast Seventh Street for a fireworks complaint and warned individuals to stop setting off the fireworks.
10:32 p.m. — A caller reported people were igniting illegal fireworks at Southwest Second Street and Nevada Avenue, Irrigon. A Morrow County sheriff’s deputy did not find any suspects at the scene.
11:18 p.m. — Hermiston police responded to Northwest Spruce Street on a report of harassment.
11:37 p.m. — Hermiston police responded to West Orchard Avenue on a report of a domestic disturbance.
Arrests, citations
July 1
• Milton-Freewater police arrested Jonathan McClure, 38, of Milton-Freewater, on six Umatilla County warrants.
July 2
• Boardman police arrested Francisco Ciprian Solis, 28, for driving under the influence of intoxicants.
July 3
• Morrow County Sheriff’s Office arrested Mazie Lavendar Rose Hill, 18, for fourth-degree assault.
• Hermiston police arrested Rodney Dean Cearns, 30, for fourth-degree assault, resisting arrest and harassment.
