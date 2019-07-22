FRIDAY
9:26 a.m. - A 911 caller reported two males were fighting at a property on Southwest Eighth Street and one had a knife.
9:53 a.m. - One person required an ambulance ride following a crash between two SUVs at the Space Age Travel Center near Hermiston.
One driver tried to make a left turn into the travel center at 77522 Highway 207 when a southbound vehicle struck it. An ambulance took one passenger to Good Shepherd Medical Center, Hermiston, and state police cited a 78-year-old Boardman man for the crash.
11:45 a.m. - A Hermiston resident reported receiving a scam phone call from someone claiming to be with the FBI. Later in the afternoon, a second person told Hermiston police she received a scam call claiming the Social Security Administration suspended her account.
9 p.m. - The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call reporting domestic violence at Nursery Bridge on Eastside Road, Milton-Freewater.
11:12 p.m. - Pendleton police responded to a report of a fight at the Hamley Steakhouse, 8 S.E. Court Ave.
11:34 p.m. - Hermiston police responded to West Hermiston Avenue and Southwest Fifth Street for multiple people fighting in the alley beside the Baptist church.
SATURDAY
11:49 a.m. - A 911 caller reported a female locked an infant in a car on Northwest Fifth Street, Pendleton.
12:46 p.m. - A bicycle rider told Pendleton police she crashed her bike while riding and talking on her phone in the Eighth Street Bridge construction site at Southeast Eighth Street and Beyers Avenue. She said she hit her head and had to go to the hospital. She said she believes the site is not safe and she was looking for her other bicycle, which someone stole.
4:48 p.m. - A caller reported the theft of a vehicle at the Waterhole Tavern, 51593 Highway 332, Milton-Freewater.
10:57 p.m. - Hermiston police took a report for an assault on the 1500 block of Northeast 10th Street.
9:26 p.m. - Pendleton police received a 911 report of a disturbance at the Pendleton Convention Center, 1601 Westgate, the center for Pendleton Bike Week.
SUNDAY
2:29 p.m. - A motorist on Highway 37 near milepost 11 reported seeing a motorcycle down an embankment. Umatilla County Fire District No. 1, Oregon State Police and other agencies responded to the crash. The ride was a 52-year-old man. The Life Flight helicopter flew him to Kadlec Regional Medical Center, Richland, Washington. State police reported emergency medical staff evaluated the man, found he was uninjured, and discharged him.
7:51 p.m. - A 36-year-old Wallowa man crashed his motorcycle in southern Umatilla County.
Oregon State Police reported Zane C. Francke, 36, lost control of his Suzuki motorcycle on a turn heading north on Highway 395 near milepost 66. He had pain in his back and hips, according to state police, and an ambulance took him to a local hospital.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
Friday
•Hermiston police arrested Maria Isabelle Palomarez, 48, of Milton-Freewater, for unauthorized use of a vehicle and first-degree theft.
•Pendleton police arrested Roger Allen Parrott, 56, of Pendleton, for misdemeanor eluding, felony methamphetamine possession, misdemeanor failure to report as a sex offender and on a warrant for failure to appear.
•Oregon State Police at 5:08 p.m. responded to a crash between a semitrailer and a four-door Mercedes. State police arrested the Mercedes’ driver, Joyce Elaine Carver, 61, of Paradise, California, for driving under the influence of intoxicants, reckless endangering and reckless driving. Police took her to the Umatilla County Jail, Pendleton, where a breath test showed her blood-alcohol level was .15 percent, almost twice the legal limit. Police later cited and released Carver.
Saturday
•Stanfield police arrested Kelly Michael Engum, 38, of Stanfield, for telephonic harassment, stalking, second-degree invasion of personal privacy and computer crime.
•The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office caught an Irrigon man who tried to evade them.
Deputy Gordon Adams tried to conduct a traffic stop at 6:42 p.m. on Highway 730 near Lewis and Clark Drive, Boardman, according to the sheriff’s office, but the driver continued west.
Deputy Aaron Haak was coming from the opposite direction and joined the pursuit as the fleeing car turned west onto Interstate 84. From there, the sheriff’s office reported, the driver changed lanes several times and swerved around vehicles getting out of the way of the police cars.
The driver got onto Columbia Avenue Northeast, Boardman, and stopped near Olson Road. The two deputies and Boardman police Sgt. Jeremy Fye conducted a high-risk stop and arrested the driver, Marion Ivan Taylor III, 59, of Irrigon, for felony eluding, felony methamphetamine possession and contempt of court.
Sunday
•Pendleton police arrested Jody Jason McCaulou of Hermiston for DUII.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.