FRIDAY
9:45 a.m. - Hermiston police responded to a report of a burglary on the 600 block of East Gladys Avenue.
9:53 a.m. - The Umatilla County Sheriff's Office responded to a burglary on North Third Street, Athena.
11:44 a.m. - Hermiston police received a report of child abuse.
1:18 p.m. - Pendleton police received a report of a possible drug deal near the Umatilla County Courthouse, 216 S.E. Fourth St.
1:44 p.m. - The Pendleton code enforcement officer checked on multiple locations for more than an hour, including at Emigrant Trailer Court, 300 S.W. 22nd St., and Blue Mountain Home Medical Supply, 301 S.W. 20th St.
4:11 p.m. - A caller reported an altercation between a male and female in the parking lot of St. Anthony Hospital, 3001 St. Anthony Way, Pendleton.
7:24 p.m. - An Irrigon resident reported receiving a scam call from someone claiming to be with the Morrow County Sheriff’s Office who directed her to pay $5,000 using Ebay cards. She also reported other receiving other scam calls and asked to speak with a sergeant from the Morrow County Sheriff’s Office.
11:19 p.m. - Pendleton police responded to a fight at Bob White Field, 2200 N.W. Carden Ave.
SATURDAY
2:15 a.m. - A caller reported the theft of a vehicle from the camping grounds at Westgate and Southwest 18th Street.
4:33 a.m. - A 911 caller reported a fight on the 700 block of Southwest Court Avenue, Pendleton. Officers responded but found no one.
5:12 a.m. - Pendleton police responded to a 911 call about a fight at Mountain View Apartments, 2410 N.W. Carden Ave., Pendleton. Officers took a report.
9:15 a.m. - Pendleton police received a report of a burglary at OMG! Burgers & Brew, 241 S. Main St.
12:56 p.m. - The ambulance, fire and law enforcement in Morrow County responded to a vehicle that rolled down Heppner Hill on Highway 207 near Heppner and crashed, landing on its top. The occupants got out and were able to walk. An ambulance transported victims to Pioneer Memorial Hospital, Heppner, while the Morrow County Sheriff’s Office cited the driver for driving outside restrictions and careless driving.
1:54 p.m. - A Heppner resident on Linden Way reported people keep showing up at her home and call her for someone who lives in Portland. The woman also said someone in Portland is directing people to her home to take items. A Morrow County sheriff’s deputy responded and trespassed several people from the residence.
8:31 p.m. - A caller told Hermiston police a son hit his mother and threw a rock through the vehicle windshield on West Madrona Avenue.
9 p.m. - Residents on Southeast Thomas Avenue, Irrigon, complained about neighbors setting off fireworks. One caller later reported a neighbor asked them not to set off any more fireworks, and there were no problems after. Another Irrigon caller at 11:27 p.m. on Wagon Wheel Loop also reported fireworks, but a sheriff’s deputy did not find the activity.
9:41 p.m. - A caller told Hermiston police someone claiming to be an officer left a phone message for him to come home but no one was there. The caller asked law enforcement to meet him at his home.
10:23 p.m. - Fireworks set off a grass fire at Southwest Seventh Street and Goodwin Avenue, Pendleton.
11:03 p.m. - Umatilla County Fire District No. 1 and Oregon State Police responded to the exit 177 overpass on Interstate 84 after someone set off illegal fireworks and caused a significant grass fire on the shoulder and median near milepost 178 on the westbound side. State fire marshal Scott Goff also responded. Investigators collected evidence and took photos of the scene. State police requested anyone with information to contact trooper Tyler Steele at the Pendleton state police command, 541-278-4090.
11:38 p.m. - A 911 caller reported a fight at D & B Supply, 850 Southgate Place, Pendleton. Officers responded and found no one.
SUNDAY
1:14 a.m. - Pendleton emergency services responded to the temporary campground at Bob White Field, 2200 N.W. Carden Ave., Pendleton, for a male who was intoxicated and breathing but unresponsive.
1:24 a.m. - Pendleton police in little more than 30 minutes responded to reports of fights at Cadillac Jack's Saloon & Grill, 1703 S.W. Emigrant Ave., downtown on South Main Street, at the parking lot on Southwest Court Avenue across from the Round-Up Grounds and at Crabby's Underground Saloon & Dance Hall, 220 S.W. First St.
7:56 a.m. - A 911 caller reported a domestic disturbance in a guest room at the Holiday Inn Express, 600 S.E. Nye Ave., Pendleton.
4:13 p.m. - Pendleton police took a report for vehicle theft at Southwest Overlook Street.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
Friday
•Umatilla Tribal Police arrested Richard Peter Star, 40, of Pilot Rock, for driving under the influence of intoxicants, reckless driving, reckless burning and criminal mischief. Tribal police the week before arrested Star for felony assault, domestic abuse and more.
Saturday
•Pendleton police arrested Roslynn Celine Simmons, 20, of Adams, for second-degree disorderly conduct and felony aggravated harassment.
•Oregon State Police arrested Walter Alfred Wolfe, 42, of Pendleton, for DUII, reckless driving and two counts of reckless endangering.
•Boardman police arrested Diego Joan Aguilar Rosas, 24, for DUII (alcohol).
•Hermiston police arrested Romique Crystal Espino, 36, of Hermiston, for felony aggravated harassment and second-degree trespass. State court records show she faces a charge of misdemeanor harassment in a separate case stemming from an incident in May.
•Hermiston police arrested Bacilio Perez, 47, for strangulation and fourth-degree assault, both felonies for domestic violence.
Sunday
•Oregon State Police arrested Raul Collazo Cintron, 24, for DUII and reckless driving.
•Oregon State Police arrested Mariya Felichiya Morar, 23, for DUII.
•Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office arrested Alexander Christian Ringe, 29, of Hermiston, for first-degree assault and unauthorized use of a vehicle.
•Stanfield police arrested Joshua B. Branch, 29, for misdemeanor fourth-degree assault.
