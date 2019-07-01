FRIDAY
12:52 a.m. — Morrow County sheriff’s deputies responded to a home on West Sperry Street, Heppner, after the resident reported someone was in the basement. Deputies found no one, but suspected the culprit was the owners’ cat.
8:27 a.m. — Pilot Rock police cracked down on abandoned vehicles, checking nine locations in about 45 minutes.
11:56 a.m. — Hermiston police responded to a burglary on the 1200 block of Southwest 11th Street.
2:53 p.m. — A caller told the Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office someone is running a puppy mill in Hermiston and even shot and killed a dog that did not produce puppies.
4:45 p.m. — A caller asked Pendleton police to respond to the parking lot near the Pendleton Chamber of Commerce, 501 S. Main St., for a white Ford Focus with Washington plates that has a cat inside with the windows rolled up.
7:51 p.m. — A semitrailer hit two parked pickups at the Crossroads Truck Stop, 2020 Highway 730, Umatilla.
10:54 p.m. — A caller complained about a male banging on a drum at Northwest Church and North Main streets, Heppner. A Morrow County sheriff’s deputy responded and found the drummer had left.
11:19 a.m. — A 19-year-old female reported she was in her car on the 80700 block of Highway 395 and she thought someone drugged her.
SATURDAY
1:36 a.m. — A 911 caller in Hermiston reported a fight involving a knife.
12:57 p.m. — Pendleton police took a report for a burglary on Southwest 22nd Street.
11:19 p.m. — Hermiston police responded to an assault on the 1200 block of West Ridgeway Avenue.
11:40 p.m. — Pendleton police took a report for an assault and mugging on South Main Street.
SUNDAY
2:09 a.m. — Four California residents were in a crash in Morrow County after the driver fell asleep.
Oregon State Police reported the quartet were heading west on Interstate 84 when the driver drifted off and the Kia Optima crossed the right shoulder and rolled once, coming to rest upright. One passenger suffered minor injuries and took an ambulance ride to a local hospital for treatment of minor injuries. State police cited the driver for failure to maintain the lane.
6:11 a.m. — The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office took a report for a burglary at Widner Electric & Industrial Inc., 1124 N. Columbia St., Milton-Freewater.
11:16 a.m. — A caller on Southwest Olsen Avenue, Pendleton, reported an assault.
1:06p.m. — A Hermiston resident on Northwest Eucalyptus Drive told police someone gave him four small cannons, and he was going to test fire them. He said someone told him to speak with an officer before firing any cannons.
An officer talked to the man and found there the cannons lacked an ignition source, hence they would not fire. The officer further determined the cannons were toys.
1:17 p.m. — Stanfield police received a report of a fight between and man and woman involving a sound bar as a weapon.
5:03 p.m. — An Irrigon resident asked for help from the Morrow County Sheriff’s Office after finding drug paraphernalia on one of his children.
5:14 p.m. — Hermiston police responded to a report of a burglary on the 600 block of Northwest Spruce Street.
8:50 p.m. — A 911 caller reported a man at Crabby’s Underground Saloon & Dance Hall, 220 S.W. First St., Pendleton, pushed a woman against a wall and choked her.
11:38 p.m. — An Irrigon wife reported her husband is the target of cyber threats and harassment.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
Friday
•The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office arrested Roy Joseph Camargo, 37, of Boardman, for domestic violence assault and harassment.
Saturday
•Pilot Rock police cited Tyler S. Jessen, 29, of Pilot Rock, for driving under the influence of intoxicants (controlled substance).
•The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office arrested Michael William Brayton, 44, for DUII and reckless driving after responding to call about a pickup that crashed into a guardrail on the eastbound side of Interstate 84 near Boardman.
•The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office arrested Alberto Moreno Renteria, 67, of Hermiston, for second-degree assault, fourth-degree assault and harassment.
•Pendleton police arrested Jerry D. Ingle, 68, of Pendleton, for DUII.
Sunday
•Oregon State Police arrested Jose Jesus Diaz Lara, 43, of Milton-Freewater, for DUII.
•Umatilla Tribal Police arrested Thadyus K. Creger, 39, of Pendleton, for felony domestic abuse and assault and misdemeanors of menacing, harassment, endangering welfare of minor, resisting arrest, interfering with a peace officer and second-degree disorderly conduct.
•Oregon State Police arrested Michael Ray Masterson, 50, of Heppner, for DUII.
Monday
•Pendleton police responded to a crash at about 2:30 a.m. on the 2900 block of Southwest Hailey Avenue. Police arrested Coy Jacob Michael, 26, of Pendleton, for DUII and reckless driving.
