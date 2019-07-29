FRIDAY
1:30 a.m. - The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a burglary on Lloyd Road, Hermiston.
10:11 a.m. - Hermiston police received a report of possible child abuse.
2:46 p.m. - Hermiston police responded to an assault on the 300 block of South First Street.
3 p.m. - A 911 caller at Premium Tire & Lube, 910 S.W. Emigrant Ave., Pendleton, reported a domestic disturbance.
4:14 p.m. - The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call about a male threatening to beat up a person at Triple M Truck & Equipment, 77765 Westland Road, Hermiston.
9:34 p.m. - Fireworks going off at Southwest 23rd Street and West Orchard Avenue, Hermiston, prompted a call to police. Officers checked but did not find anyone setting off fireworks.
SATURDAY
12:48 a.m. - A member of the Neighborhood Watch on Telephone Pole Road, Milton-Freewater, reported the theft of a vehicle.
8:19 a.m. - Hermiston police received a report from a business concerning a man who comes in every Monday before closing and makes all the female employees feel awkward.
8:33 a.m. - Umatilla police took a report after a man tossed out a drug pipe at Columbia Harvest Foods, 1411 Sixth St., Umatilla.
7:23 p.m. - One driver required an emergency flight after crashing into the rear of a pilot vehicle for farm equipment. The crash happened in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 84 near milepost 181. Oregon State Police reported the Life Flight helicopter flew the injured driver to Kadlec Regional Medical Center, Richland, Washington. Another driver suffered minor injuries.
SUNDAY
3:26 a.m. - A 911 caller reported a vehicle rolled on Lincton Mountain Road near Weston.
9:45 a.m. - Umatilla police received a report of female yelling for help because a male choked her on John Day Street.
6:45 p.m. - Pendleton police received a report of child abuse at a residence on Southwest Sixth Street.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
Friday
•Hermiston police arrested Edward Dennis Steinman Jr., 19, for hit-and-run causing injury, reckless driving and four counts of reckless endangering.
•Oregon State Police arrested Castro Pablo Zaharias, 39, of Boardman, for driving under the influence of intoxicants (alcohol).
Saturday
•Pendleton police arrested Jack C. Oar, 24, of Pendleton, for DUII.
•Pendleton police arrested Curtis L. Schmader, 28, of Malabar, Florida, for DUII.
•Oregon State Police at about 10:10 a.m. stopped four vehicles on the eastbound side of Interstate 84 near mile milepost 212 near Pendleton for racing and making dangerous passes.
State police questioned the four drivers, all from Washington, their passengers and witnesses and obtained videos of the racing. The following received citations for speed racing:
Martin Bankow Banev, 26, of Shoreline; Mike Devin Barnhart, 46, of Mount Vernon; Adam Scott Cardon, 38, of Puyallup; and Amber Ellen Hawes, 33, of Mukilteo.
State police also referred the charge of reckless driving to the Umatilla County District Attorney’s Office for consideration.
•Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office arrested Christina Lyn Connors, 34, of Hermiston, for felony possession of methamphetamine and heroin and delivery of methamphetamine and heroin.
•Hermiston police arrested Kyle Jesse Watts, 27, of Hermiston, for felony fourth-degree assault.
Sunday
•Oregon State Police arrested Brandon James Cross, 19, of Pendleton, for DUII (controlled substances).
•Umatilla Tribal Police arrested Timothy Lynn Burns, 40, of Pendleton, for dangerous drugs and criminal activity in drugs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.