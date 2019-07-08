FRIDAY
12:01 a.m. - Pendleton police received a complaint about fireworks on Southwest Third Place. The complaints started rolling in on July 4, of course, from various locations in town, and continued through the midnight hour Friday. Other agencies during the weekend also responded to several complaints about fireworks.
2:47 a.m. - A caller on East Montana Avenue, Hermiston, reported a male attacked a female.
7:40 a.m. - Pilot Rock rolled to Southwest Second Street to deal with multiple abandoned vehicles.
9:38 a.m. - Staff at Community Counseling Solutions, 550 W. Sperry St., Heppner, reported receiving multiple email threats. The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office took a report.
12:34 p.m. - Staff at Echo City Hall, 20 Bonanza St., Echo, reported someone refused to leave the building.
12:45 p.m. - A female fell off a pontoon boat and injured her knee at a sandbar in the Columbia River several miles away from Boardman. The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office and other agencies responded. An ambulance took the female to Good Shepherd Medical Center, Hermiston.
1:03 p.m. - Umatilla police received a report of a cougar sighting at Nugent Park at Eighth and D streets.
2 p.m. - A woman told Hermiston police she picked up her children from her husband and her daughter attacked her.
4:19 p.m. - A caller reported a break-in at a unit at Keylock Storage, 4400 N.W. Ave. A, Pendleton.
9:11 p.m. - Hermiston police took a report of an assault on the 400 block of West Locust Avenue.
11:09 p.m. - The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint about people making too much noise at a space at the Oasis RV Park, 170 Highway 730, Irrigon. A deputy warned the group to turn down the music and he would issue a citation if he returned.
11:13 p.m. - A caller reported an assault on West Hill Street, Ukiah.
SATURDAY
12:12 a.m. - Hermiston police took a report for criminal mischief after a caller on East Main Street reported a male broke out the window of a pickup and took off running toward the Chevron station, 200 N. First St.
1:02 a.m. - A caller on Klickitat Street, Umatilla, reported a female stood in the road and took pictures of her house before walking away on Yakima Street.
10:17 a.m. - Boardman police and ambulance responded to caller who asked for help with her mother, who was drinking a lot. The ambulance took the mother to Good Shepherd Medical Center, Hermiston.
2:25 p.m. - Emergency services responded to a site on Canal Lane, Boardman, after a cow kicked a 48-year-old woman in the chest. An ambulance took the victim to Good Shepherd Medical Center, Hermiston.
2:35 p.m. - The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a vehicle theft at Pickers Paradise, 84027 Highway 11, Milton-Freewater.
3:10 p.m. - The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office warned individuals at the Willow Creek River reservoir about letting their dogs run free after a caller reported dogs were chasing deer.
6:42 p.m. - A caller at the Safeway in Pendleton, 201 S.W. 20th St., complained about someone smoking marijuana.
10:35 p.m. - Four intoxicated people came to Shari's Cafe and Pies, 319 S.E. Nye Ave., Pendleton, and one female fell. Pendleton police looked but did not find the quartet.
SUNDAY
8:40 a.m. - A 911 caller reported two males were fighting, then they and two females were all yelling near the Pillars Motel, 1816 S.E. Court Ave., Pendleton.
8:54 a.m. - Pendleton police received a report of drug activity at the Pendleton Family Aquatic Center, 1901 N.W. Carden Ave.
7:14 p.m. - Umatilla police received a complaint about a man driving a brown Chevrolet Suburban harassing a female walking along the 1400 block of Sixth Street.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
Friday
•Oregon State Police contacted four males, one who was 19 and three who were 20, on the Umatilla River near milepost 14 off Rieth Road. Police found the minors had beer cans, marijuana and a marijuana bong and issued three citations for minor in possession of alcohol and one for minor in possession of marijuana.
•Morrow County Sheriff’s Office arrested Joaquin Mendoza Guzman, 26, of Plymouth, Washington, and Veronica Monique Garza, 22, for felony methamphetamine possession. Guzman also had multiple warrants for failure to appear related to charges of forgery, theft and more.
•Boardman police arrested Nicolas Landeros Garza, 20, of Boardman, for second-degree criminal mischief (vandalism), second-degree disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and felony methamphetamine possession.
Saturday
•Milton-Freewater police arrested Joel Thomas Hines, 26, of Milton-Freewater, for felony methamphetamine possession, interfering with a peace officer, resisting arrest and multiple warrants for failure to appear.
•Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office arrested Christopher Wayne Lyons, 47, of Pendleton, for unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Sunday
•Pendleton police arrested Thomas Cesar Manning, 35, for felony methamphetamine possession and on a warrant for failure to appear.
•Hermiston police arrested Joshua Thomas Bergie Moore, 37, of Stanfield, for felony methamphetamine possession and multiple warrants for failure to appear.
•Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office arrested Shannon Louise Delia, 40, for felony methamphetamine possession.
•Hermiston police arrested Jerome Martel Price, 34, of Hermiston, for felony methamphetamine possession and on a warrant for failure to appear.
