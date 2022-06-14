Friday, June 10
1:33 a.m. — Union Pacific Railroad notified the Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office of a train derailment on Hermiston-Hinkle Road, Stanfield, and stated emergency services did not need to respond.
1:41 a.m. — A 911 caller on Columbia Avenue Northeast, Boardman, reported a relative had a psychic break and jumped from their car.
7:35 a.m. — Hermiston police responded to Northwest Stockton Street on a report of a domestic disturbance.
9:45 a.m. — Milton-Freewater police received a complaint about graffiti in the men’s restroom at Freewater Park along Northeast Eighth Avenue.
10:01 a.m. — Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded to Birch Creek Road, Milton-Freewater, on a report of vehicle theft.
12:43 p.m. — Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded to Lincton Mountain Road Gravel Pit, off Lincton Mountain and Kinnear roads, Milton-Freewater, on a report of an assault.
1:59 p.m. — Umatilla police responded to Tri-Harbor Landing Apartments, 210 Klickitat St., on a report of a vehicle theft.
3:37 p.m. — A caller at Bank of Eastern Oregon, 230 S. First St., Irrigon, reported three males were littering in front of the bank and looked suspicious. A Morrow County sheriff’s deputy responded and determined an employee’s son and friends were waiting for a ride.
4:23 p.m. — A caller on Locust Street, Stanfield, reported there has been someone in his yard the last two nights, either knocking on his door or tapping on his window.
7:33 p.m. — Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded to Reed & Hawley Road, Weston, on a report of a domestic disturbance.
9:23 p.m. — Umatilla police responded to McNary Market, 205 Willamette St., on a report of an assault.
Saturday, June 11
2:50 a.m. — Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded to Southwest 11th Street, Hermiston, on a report of a domestic disturbance.
10:54 a.m. — A Boardman resident reported her husband had a severe hangover and had diarrhea and was vomiting. An ambulance responded, but the patient refused to go to the hospital.
12:25 p.m. — A 911 caller on Interstate 84, Boardman, reported a black Mercedes R390 was driving erratically all over the road, brake checking, tailgating dangerously close and passing other vehicles on the shoulder. The caller also stated an unbuckled child was in the car.
2:36 p.m. — Multiple 911 callers heading east on Interstate 84 past Boardman reported a pickup pulling a trailer was on fire. Multiple agencies responded.
5:17 p.m. — Pendleton police responded to the 1500 block of Southwest Frazer Avenue on a call about a burglary. Police took a report.
6:57 p.m. — Umatilla police responded to Umatilla Marina RV Park, 1710 Quincy Ave., after a 911 caller reported somebody pulled a gun on him. Police were unable to locate the suspect.
8:40 p.m. — A 911 caller on Blue Jay Street, Umatilla, reported hearing gunshots.
9:46 p.m. — A 911 caller on Stanfield Meadows and Echo Meadows roads, Stanfield, reported a utility pole was on fire. Emergency agencies responded.
11:33 p.m. — Stanfield police responded to Windy Lane, Hermiston, on a report of a fight.
Sunday, June 12
11:45 a.m. — A resident on Southwest Fourth Street, Irrigon, reported a black Lexus about 15-20 minutes earlier knocked over his mailbox. A Morrow County sheriff’s deputy checked but did not find the car.
2:49 p.m. — A 911 caller on Highway 339, Milton-Freewater, reported a son just assaulted his mother and is packing to leave in a blue Ford. Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded.
3:16 p.m. — A caller on the eastbound side of Interstate 83 near Arlington reported several bighorn sheep were near the roadside and one was close to the fogline.
5:36 p.m. — Emergency services responded to Willow Creek Reservoir off Willow Creek Road, Heppner, on a report of a vehicle crash with an injured male trapped inside. An ambulance took the victim to Pioneer Memorial Hospital, Heppner.
Arrests, citations
June 10
• Boardman police arrested Ricardo Munoz Rosales, 20, for vehicle theft, second-degree burglary, second-degree theft and nine counts of violating a restraining order.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.