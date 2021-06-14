FRIDAY
7:11 p.m. — Hermiston police responded to the 1300 block of North First Street on a theft complaint.
SATURDAY
7:55 a.m. — A Lexington resident reported he has been taking care of a pot belly pig for about a year-and-a-half and now its owners want to take the pig but may not be able to care of the pig.
2:24 p.m. — A vehicle crashed on Highway 74 and Meadow Brooks Road, Lexington. Emergency services responded. The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office responded and took a report.
8:23 p.m. — A Heppner resident on Southeast Gilmore Street reported people are leaving full and half-full cola products on his property and that seems suspicious. He asked for a Morrow County sheriff’s deputy to contact him.
SUNDAY
2:58 p.m. — Pendleton police responded to the 300 block of Southwest 18th Street on a report of a disturbance.
3:32 p.m. — Firefighters and other emergency services responded to Olson Road, Boardman, for a semitrailer that was on fire.
9:34 p.m. — Pendleton police took a report for a burglary on the 900 block of Southeast Byers Avenue.
10:18 p.m. — A resident at Port View Apartments, 320 Columbia Ave. N.E., Boardman, reported another resident was playing loud music for three days in a row. The caller said he asked the occupants to turn down the music, but they claimed not to speak English, and the night before, one of the people who answered the door “flashed his gun.”
11:17 p.m. — Hermiston police responded to the 400 block of Northwest 11th Street on a report of an assault.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
FRIDAY
Boardman police arrested Manuel Cruzman Salas-Campos, 22, for assault of a public safety officer, resisting arrest, reckless endangering, misdemeanor attempt to flee and on a fugitive warrant. The arrest occurred at the Boardman Sinclair, 100 Main St., Boardman. Police at the same time arrested a 24-year-old woman for obstruction of justice.
Umatilla Tribal police arrested Joel Daniel Simpson, 59, for menacing, false imprisonment and third-degree assault.
Umatilla Tribal police arrested Kayleigh Willis, 22, for felony counts of dangerous drugs and criminal activity in drugs.
Milton-Freewater police arrested Gregory A. Nixon, 38, for fourth-degree assault, harassment and second-degree disorderly conduct.
Umatilla Tribal police arrested Antonia Shania Medina, 24, for felony criminal mischief.
SATURDAY
Hermiston police arrested Jose Lepe Jr., 29, for driving under the influence of intoxicants, reckless endangering, second-degree disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.
Umatilla Tribal police arrested Leloni Nappo, 27, for DUII (control substance).
SUNDAY
Pendleton police arrested Jessey James Thomas Quinn, 25, for unlawful use of a weapon, menacing, pointing a firearm at another, second-degree disorderly conduct and unlawful possession of a firearm.
