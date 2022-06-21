Friday, June 17
12:03 a.m. — Pendleton police received an emergency report about a fight at Cadillac Jack’s Saloon & Grill, 1703 S.W. Emigrant Ave.
5:41 a.m. — Pendleton police found graffiti on Southwest Court Avenue and took a report.
2:29 p.m. — Pendleton police at Southgate Place and Southwest 37th Street warned a woman on a scooter for heading into oncoming traffic.
8:28 p.m. — Hermiston police responded to West Hermiston Avenue on a report of a domestic disturbance.
9:17 p.m. — A caller on Northwest Ellis Avenue, Pendleton, reported hearing “a bunch of yelling and what sounds like things being thrown” at a neighbor’s place.
Saturday, June 18
1:27 a.m. — Morrow County sheriff’s deputies at Southeast Division Street and East Highway 730, Irrigon, reported a motorcycle “took off on them.” They looked but did not relocate the rider and vehicle.
7:18 a.m. — Milton-Freewater police received a report of graffiti on the bridge on the 1100 block of Lamb Street.
9:01 a.m. — Pendleton police responded to the 600 block of Southwest 30th Street after receiving a theft complaint. Police made an arrest.
10:56 a.m. — A caller asked for a Morrow County sheriff’s deputy to check their father’s property on Wilson Lane, Boardman, where a neighbor’s cows broke into the property and damaged new fencing.
12:14 p.m. — Hermiston police responded to West Joseph Avenue on a report of a physical domestic disturbance.
3:37 p.m. — A caller reported a calf was out on Wilson Lane at Peters Road, Boardman.
4:16 p.m. — A resident on Northeast Mount Hebron Drive, Pendleton, reported his brother was “going crazy, screaming and yelling.”
4:16 p.m. — Pendleton police responded to the 700 block of Southwest 28th Street on a report of burglary. Police took a report.
7:16 p.m. — Hermiston police responded to the 1800 block of Northeast North Street on a report of a burglary.
7:40 p.m. — A resident on Gravel Pit Lane, Irrigon, reported there was a large party at a place across the street and one guest parked in front of his house but he didn’t want to cause problems with the neighbors. A Morrow County sheriff’s deputy spoke to the neighbors, and someone would move the vehicle and turn down the music volume.
7:55 p.m. — Hermiston police responded to Northwest Stockton Street on a report of a domestic disturbance.
8:20 p.m. — A resident on Gravel Pit Lane, Irrigon, reported five males in their teens or early 20s jumped the fence to county property and started running. The caller said they may be from the party down the road.
8:51 p.m. — And a caller on West Eighth Road, Irrigon, reported there was a loud party that was going on all day near his residence, possibly on Gravel Pit Lane. A Morrow County sheriff’s deputy responded, and the individuals in question would turn down the music.
10:12 p.m. — Or maybe they would not turn it down. The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office received another complaint about the loud party at Gravel Pit Lane and West Eighth Road, Irrigon. A deputy responded, and the homeowner agreed to turn down the music and said the party would end soon.
11:42 p.m. — Hermiston police responded to South Highway 395 on a report of menacing.
Sunday, June 19
2:05 a.m. — Hermiston police responded to Northeast Willow Court on a report of a domestic disturbance.
1:59 p.m. — A caller reported a motorcycle crashed at the Morrow County OHV Park on Forest Service Road 21 near Heppner.
2:53 p.m. — Hermiston police responded to the 700 block of East Ridgeway Avenue, on a report of a burglary.
7:23 p.m. — A caller on Garrison Lane, Boardman, made a complaint about loud music from a party. Morrow County Sheriff’s Office responded and had the party turn down the volume.
11:21 p.m. — A 911 caller reported a female was trying to break into a building on South Main Street, Pendleton.
Arrests, citations
June 18
• Hermiston police arrested Angela Renee Marlow, 35, for harassment and fourth-degree assault.
June 19
• Boardman police arrested Romero Avelino Ramiro, 23, for driving under the influence of intoxicants and on a warrant for failure to appear.
• Stanfield police arrested Jacob Richard Mack, 27, for felony fleeing, vehicle theft, reckless driving, violating probation and on warrants.
• Boardman police arrested Ruben Placencia Garcia, 68, for DUII.
