Friday, June 24
10:07 a.m. — A 911 caller on Southwest Seventh Street, Pendleton, made a report of a burglary. Pendleton police responded and determined it to be a civil dispute.
10:41 a.m — Milton-Freewater police received a report of graffiti at Hansen Cold Storage, 306 N. Main St. About 40 minutes later, Milton-Freewater received a report of graffiti at Superior RV Storage, 5 S.E. 15th Ave.
1:58 p.m. — Umatilla police responded to Blue Jay Street on a report of a child locked inside a vehicle.
3:27 p.m. — Umatilla police responded to Klickitat Street, Umatilla, on a report of a domestic disturbance.
4:35 p.m. — Pendleton police responded to the 800 block of Southeast Hailey Avenue on a report of a burglary. Police took a report.
4:54 p.m. — Umatilla police responded to Dean Avenue on a report of a domestic disturbance.
6:02 p.m. — Pendleton police responded to Northwest H Avenue on a report of harassment.
6:46 p.m. — A caller at Walmart, 2203 S.W. Court Ave., Pendleton, reported there is a woman by the registers who is trying to steal merchandise. Pendleton police responded and issued a citation.
7:01 p.m. — Umatilla police responded to Dean Avenue on a report of a restraining order violation.
8:47 p.m. — Pendleton police responded to Catalpa Tree RV Park, 15 S.E. 11th St., on a report of a domestic disturbance.
Saturday, June 25
2:29 a.m. — Pendleton police responded to Village Apartments, 438 S.W. Fifth St., on a report of a prowler. Police made an arrest.
2:40 a.m. — Morrow County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a man who collapsed and may have been intoxicated on Wilson Road Southwest, Boardman. He refused medical help. The sheriff’s office gave him a ride home.
3:41 a.m. — A 911 caller at Domino’s Pizza, 1211 S.W. Emigrant Ave., Pendleton, reported a domestic disturbance involving a 23-year-old female who suffered an ankle injury.
4:15 a.m. — A 911 caller on Southeast Byers Avenue and Southeast 17th Street, Pendleton, made a report of a domestic disturbance. Police took a report.
10:59 a.m. — A caller on Southeast Division Street, Irrigon, reported someone shattered her vehicle’s back window during the night or early morning. A Morrow County sheriff’s deputy responded and took a report.
7:13 p.m. — Umatilla police responded to Umatilla Marina RV Park, 1710 Quincy Ave., on a report of a burglary.
10:09 p.m. — Morrow County Sheriff’s Office responded to a complaint of barking dogs on Northwest Jones Street, Heppner.
10:57 p.m. — A 911 caller at McDonald’s 900 Southgate, Pendleton, reported shots were fired. Pilot Rock police responded and were unable to locate a shooter.
Sunday, June 26
12:30 a.m. — Hermiston police responded to Northeast Sixth Street and East Theater Lane on a report of an assault.
1:08 a.m. — Hermiston police responded to the 1000 block of Southwest 10th Street on a report of an assault.
11:34 a.m. — Umatilla police responded to West Columbia Lane, Hermiston, on a report of a domestic disturbance involving a man who grabbed a woman by the neck.
12:55 p.m. — Emergency services responded to a residence on Southeast Idaho Avenue, Irrigon, on a call about an 81-year-old man who may have severed a finger.
2 p.m. — Umatilla police responded to Punkin Center Mobile Home Park, 32314 E. Punkin Center Road, Hermiston, on a report of a domestic disturbance.
5:12 p.m. — Morrow County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of domestic disturbance on Marshall Loop, Boardman.
5:27 p.m. — Hermiston police responded to the 600 block of Northwest 11th Street on a report of an assault.
6:48 p.m. — Morrow County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a male and female fighting each other on South Main Street, Boardman.
Arrests, citations
June 25
• Hermiston police arrested Marisa Garcia, 29, for fourth-degree assault.
• Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office arrested David Lee Ames, 51, for driving with a suspended license and driving under the influence of intoxicants.
June 26
• Pendleton police arrested Joseph Daniel Simpson, 18, for criminal trespassing with a firearm and unlawful possession of a firearm.
• Oregon State Police arrested Juan Rodriguez, 26, for DUII and reckless driving.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.