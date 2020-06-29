FRIDAY
8:58 a.m. — A burglary was reported on Ross Road in Meacham.
4:51 p.m. — Police cited and released someone for an alleged theft on North First Street in Hermiston.
8:09 p.m. — Police responded to a reported theft on North First Street in Hermiston.
8:30 p.m. — A theft was reported at Taj Food Mart on Highway 11 in Milton-Freewater.
8:53 p.m. — A burglary was reported at Stateline Community Church on Highway 11 in Milton-Freewater.
SATURDAY
2:14 a.m. — A fight was reported on Southeast Sixth Street in Hermiston.
12:07 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Appleburg Lane in Pilot Rock.
12:38 p.m. — Police responded to a report of the unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle on Highway 224 in Ukiah.
12:48 p.m. — Police responded to a reported theft on West Highland Avenue in Hermiston.
3:38 p.m. — Police responded to a reported theft on North First Street in Hermiston.
3:57 p.m. — Police responded to a reported theft on Northeast 10th Street in Hermiston.
6:49 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on North Broad Street in Weston.
7:46 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on West Laird Avenue in Hermiston.
7:49 p.m. — A theft was reported at the Marigold Hotel on Southeast Court Avenue in Pendleton.
9:47 p.m. — Police responded to a reported theft on Southeast Court Avenue in Pendleton.
9:56 p.m. — Police responded to the report of a fight on East Main Street in Hermiston.
SUNDAY
11:50 a.m. — Police responded to the report of an assault on Southwest Marshall Avenue in Pendleton.
1:36 p.m. — Police responded to a reported theft on North First Street in Hermiston.
2:25 p.m. — Police responded to a reported robbery at Outwest Motel on Highway 11 in Milton-Freewater.
4:15 p.m. — Police responded to a reported theft on North First Street in Hermiston.
4:26 p.m. — A theft was reported at a rental property on Southwest First Street in Pendleton.
4:37 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Southwest 16th Street in Pendleton.
4:55 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred at a rental property on Southwest 22nd Street in Pendleton.
7:36 p.m. — Police responded to a reported theft on Southwest Sixth Street in Pendleton.
9:31 p.m. — Police responded to a reported burglary on Patterson Ferry Road in Irrigon.
11:11 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Winesap Road in Milton-Freewater.
