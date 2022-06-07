Friday, June 3
6:48 a.m. — Morrow County Sheriff’s Office received a report of graffiti tagging May 31 to June 1 on buildings and vehicles at Irrigon Jr./Sr. High School, 315 S.E. Wyoming Ave., Irrigon. The sheriff’s office is investigating.
8:35 a.m. — Pendleton police responded to a disturbance at Banner Bank, 125 S.E. Court Ave.. Police gave a warning.
8:54 a.m. — A caller at Burns Mortuary of Pendleton, 336 S.W. Dorion Ave., reported a male pushed a female while she was on a bicycle. Police responded but did not locate the male.
12:10 p.m. — A caller reported there were two malnourished kittens on East Fairview Way, Heppner. Morrow County Sheriff’s Office contacted the caller and provided options.
1:22 p.m. — Stanfield police responded to South Main Street, on a report of a domestic disturbance.
1:53 p.m. — Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded to East Birch Creek Road, Pilot Rock, on a report of a domestic disturbance.
2:49 p.m. — A resident on Southeast Wyoming Avenue, Irrigon, reported a male interested in buying his Honda Accord gave a $50 down payment and took it for a test drive. But the would-be buyer has not returned with the car or the rest of the money.
3:08 p.m. — A caller on Southeast Green Street, Heppner, reported her parents “put their hands” on her. A Morrow County sheriff’s deputy responded, and the subject opted to stay with other relatives.
5:58 p.m. — Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded to North Townsend Road, Hermiston, on a report of a domestic disturbance.
6:07 p.m. — Pendleton police responded to 911 call about a disturbance on Southeast Byers Avenue. Police issued a warning.
10:22 p.m. — A 911 caller at Green Acres RV Park, 80542 Paterson Ferry Road, Irrigon, reported a male tried to pull a female out of a trailer by her hair.
Saturday, June 4
2:26 a.m. — Security at Old Iron Show at Roy Raley Park, Pendleton, reported someone may have tried to break into Dave’s Chevron Pendleton, 220 S.W. 12th St. Police responded and gave a warning.
2:48 a.m. — A 911 caller on East College Street, Athena, reported there is a man who is either intoxicated or high, causing a disturbance, yelling and screaming he is “going to kill everyone.” Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded.
6:09 p.m. — Pendleton police responded to a 911 call about two males fighting in the grass at Safeway, 201 S.W. 20th St. Officers gave a warning.
7:02 p.m. — A Morrow County sheriff’s deputy received a text message about a Heppner resident who was threatening self harm. Local emergency services responded, and an ambulance took the person to Good Shepherd Medical Center, Hermiston.
10:06 p.m. — A caller on Kunze Lane, Boardman, complained about a nearby loud party. Morrow County Sheriff’s Office contacted the party, which turned down the music.
10:47 a.m. — A 911 caller on Apple Court, Umatilla, reported a domestic disturbance. Umatilla police responded.
11:37 p.m. — A caller reported a fight at Space Age Fuel, 1700 S.W. Emigrant Ave., Pendleton. Police responded and issued a warning.
4:48 p.m. — A 911 caller on Apple Court, Umatilla, made a report of harassment. Umatilla police responded.
9:21 p.m. — Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded to Vincent Lane, Hermiston, on a report of a domestic disturbance involving a 14-year-old tearing up a back bedroom.
Sunday, June 5
6 a.m. — Boardman police received a report of child abuse or neglect.
11:28 a.m. — A caller made a complaint about loud music playing for more than an hour near the Irrigon Jr./Sr. High School, 315 S.E. Wyoming Ave., Irrigon. A Morrow County deputy checked the area and heard only faint music.
4 p.m. — A caller on Hemlock Court, Umatilla, reported hearing gunshots. Umatilla police responded.
5:07 p.m. — A caller at Irrigon Park & Marina, 510 N.E. Seventh St., reported she and others observed a domestic fight but no one still was at the scene. A Morrow County sheriff’s deputy took a report.
9:14 p.m. — Pendleton police spotted graffiti at the Pendleton Children’s Center, 510 S.W. 10th St. Police took a report.
11:26 p.m. — A resident on Mount Adams Avenue, Boardman, reported gunshots at a neighbor’s residence.
11:45 p.m. — A resident on Columbia Lane, Irrigon, asked the Morrow County Sheriff’s Office to send a patrol to her area because a dark colored van with three males inside was parked in front of her house and this was not the first time.
Arrests, citations
June 3
• Pendleton police arrested Colby Michael Shuman, 31, for fourth-degree assault.
• Milton-Freewater police arrested Gabriel L. Bercier, 34, of Milton-Freewater, for domestic violence assault, domestic violence menacing, first-degree burglary, first-degree criminal trespass and felon in possession of a weapon.
June 4
• Boardman police arrested Devon Margaret Rutherford, 42, for possession of a stolen vehicle, resisting arrest, aggravated assault, assaulting a public safety officer, first-degree theft and on warrants.
• Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office arrested David Michael Grogan, 41, for driving under the influence of intoxicants, reckless driving, reckless endangering and hit-and-run involving property.
June 5
• Boardman police at 2:24 p.m. received a call about a male who entered a residence on Southwest Eagle Drive uninvited and was not supposed to be there. Police responded and arrested Logan Decoursey, 25, for first-degree burglary and unauthorized entry into a vehicle.
• Oregon State Police arrested McKendra Rose Blue Thunder, 18, for DUII and reckless endangering.
