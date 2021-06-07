FRIDAY
1:37 a.m. — A caller reported the theft of her white 2016 Chevrolet Sonic from Driftwood RV Resort, 800 W. Kunze Lane, Boardman.
9:54 a.m. — The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a cow elk unable to get out of the canal at Depot Lane and Patterson Ferry Road. The sheriff’s office referred the report to a state agency.
10:04 a.m. — A resident on Northwest Overlook Drive, Hermiston, asked for an officer to contact her because of a snake, about a foot long, under stairs that lead to her dog door. An officer did not find the snake.
10:13 a.m. — Staff at Pioneer Memorial Hospital, 564 E. Pioneer Drive, Heppner, asked the Morrow County Sheriff’s Office to send a deputy to help deal with a psych patient who was “a little out of control.”
10:21 a.m. — A caller reported a pickup heading west on Interstate 84 near Boardman was pulling an untarped trailer filled with peas and carrots, and the vegetables were flying out.
3:47 p.m. — A Hermiston parent asked to speak to an officer because her child has been harassed outside of school.
3:56 p.m. — The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office received a report about a theft on the 80400 block of Alpine Drive, Hermiston.
6:44 p.m. — Pendleton police responded to the 600 block of Southwest Tutuilla Road for a disturbance.
6:45 p.m. — Hermiston police responded to the 800 block of East Highland Avenue on a report of an assault. Police issued a citation.
9:54 p.m. — A Hepper resident reported her two foster children, ages 7 and 8, have been sneaking out of the house and she would like a Morrow County sheriff’s deputy to talk to them.
11:03 p.m. — Hermiston police responded to a location on Southwest River Hill Drive on a noise complaint and issued a warning.
11:08 p.m. — A Hepper resident reported her intoxicated boyfriend left in his blue Chevrolet pickup.
SATURDAY
3:42 a.m. — The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 81000 block of Alpine Drive, Hermiston, on a report of a disturbance.
7:14 a.m. — Hermiston police responded to the 1500 block of Northeast 10th Street for a disturbance.
12:31 p.m. — A driver heading east on Highway 730 missed the junction with Highway 37, Oregon State Police reported, pulled a U-turn in the middle of the highway and ended up in a crash when another eastbound vehicle could not avoid the collision. State police also reported no one was injured in the crash.
2:48 p.m. — Hermiston police received a report of a possible vehicle theft from West Wilshire Avenue.
4:55 p.m. — An Irrigon resident on West Fourth Road reported her neighbor’s pig was on her property and refused to leave. A Morrow County sheriff’s deputy responded and found the pig inside its fence.
10:54 p.m. — Pendleton police responded to the 100 block of Southeast Court Avenue on a report of a disturbance.
SUNDAY
7:06 a.m. — An Irrigon resident on Northeast Fourth Street reported the neighbor’s dog barked constantly since 6:30 a.m. and were barking the night before at 11 p.m. She said the owners of the dogs are away and some young people are watching the dog.
8:05 a.m. — The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office received a report from Southeast 13th Street and Southeast 13th Place, Irrigon, that a male with two-by-four broke the window of a car with someone inside.
11:56 p.m. — A caller on Park Avenue Northwest, Boardman, asked law enforcement to send an officer to catch a cat in a laundry room.
