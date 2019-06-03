FRIDAY
9:40 a.m. — A Umatilla man on Bridgeport Avenue told police he needed his ex-girlfriend trespassed from the residence.
1:07 p.m. — Hermiston police took a report for a burglary on the 1700 block of Northeast Fourth Avenue.
3:34 p.m. — Pendleton police took a report for a burglary on Southeast Goodwin Avenue.
5:10 p.m. — Oregon State Police received a report from a Kennewick man who claimed his brother used his identity when he received a traffic ticket. The brother also is in jail in Benton County, Washington. State police referred the case to the district attorney’s office.
7:28 p.m. — A woman at Short Stop, 32553 E. Punkin Center Road, Hermiston, reported her boyfriend broke the window on her car.
8:36 p.m. — Staff at the Quality Inn, 705 Willamette St., Umatilla, told police a guest reported someone looked in their room and tried to open the door.
SATURDAY
9:49 a.m. — Pendleton police received a report of an assault at the transitional facility Oxford House Pendleton, 1716 S.E. Court Ave.
11:45 a.m. — A Weston resident reported his neighbor was shooting his hunting rifle, but his property is not big enough to shoot safely.
4:08 p.m. — A 911 caller reported domestic violence in a vehicle on Interstate 84 near Echo.
7 p.m. — Pendleton police responded to the parking lot of O’Reilly Auto Parts, 102 S.W. 20th St., for two males yelling. Police gave them a warning.
10:45 p.m. — Law enforcement received an emergency report of a fight at McNary Market, 205 Willamette St., Umatilla.
10:57 p.m. — Hermiston police and other police agencies received a report of an armed robbery on the 900 block of West Hermiston Avenue, Hermiston. The caller reported the suspect had a gun, did not hurt anyone and took off with a few hundred dollars.
SUNDAY
2:47 a.m. — Umatilla police spotted graffiti at Brownell Boulevard and Third Street.
4:40 p.m. — A 911 caller reported a burglary at Oregon Trail Mini Storage, 99 N. Bonanza St., Echo.
6:09 p.m. — A caller told Umatilla police an intoxicated man was driving a Chevrolet Silverado on Knapp Street and had children in the pickup.
7:09 p.m. — Hermiston police responded to a report of a burglary on the 1800 block of North First Place.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
Friday
•Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office arrested Tyler Corbin Dunn, 20, of Pendleton, for second-degree assault, fourth-degree assault, menacing, harassment, tampering with physical evidence and third-degree criminal mischief.
•Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office arrested Maurice Raymond Fern, 81, of Hermiston, for driving under the influence of intoxicants.
•Union County Sheriff’s Office arrested Curtis Wendell Bevan, 42, of Stanfield, for felony driving while suspended/revoked, and arrested Amanda Dawn Vandeman, 34, for felony fourth-degree assault.
Saturday
•Pendleton police cited Seth A. Christensen, 35, of Pendleton, for DUII.
•Oregon State Police arrested Arturo Celestino Hernandez, 27, of Umatilla, for felony fourth-degree assault and on warrants. State police reported Hernandez assaulted his girlfriend while driving.
Sunday
•Pendleton police arrested Gracie Marie Hernandez, 19, of Pendleton, for two counts of identity theft, two counts of credit card fraud and one of second-degree theft.
•The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office arrested Gerald John Kamph, 63, Ione, for first-degree criminal mistreatment, third-degree assault and second-degree assault.
•Boardman police arrested Pablo Alonzo Hernandez, 18, for menacing, second-degree disorderly conduct, third-degree criminal mischief and three counts of reckless endangering.
•Pendleton police arrested Chavon Jacqueline Austin, 37, for first-degree theft.
•Umatilla Tribal Police arrested Grant Patrick Kightlinger, 25, for DUII, reckless driving, reckless endangering, possession of a federally controlled substance and operating a vehicle while using a cellphone.
