FRIDAY
12:36 p.m. - Two vehicles crashed together at Highway 207 and Feedville Road, Hermiston. The wreck blocked one lane of traffic. Oregon State Police reported a Dodge pickup tried to turn south onto the highway from the stop at Feedville Road and crashed into a northbound Dodge car. One driver and two passengers suffered minor injuries and went to Good Shepherd Medical Center, Hermiston. Sate police cited the pickup driver for not obeying a stop sign.
10:08 a.m. - A Hermiston resident of West Joseph Avenue reported a neighborhood dog chomped at her and almost attacked a service person in her driveway.
10:36 a.m. - Pendleton police received a report of graffiti at Roy Raley Park, 1205 S.W. Court Ave., Pendleton.
12:25 p.m. - A Hermiston resident asked to speak to an officer about receiving harassing text messages.
4:21 p.m. - Hermiston police received a report of a burglary on the 100 block of Southwest Third Street.
4:55 p.m. - The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office responded to a disturbance at Warehouse Beach on Highway 730, Umatilla.
SATURDAY
11:14 a.m. - Pendleton police took a report for a vehicle theft at Lindell Auto And Truck Parts, 411 Highway 11.
8:08 p.m. - The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office responded to the campground at Hat Rock State Park near Hermiston for a report of an assault.
9:06 p.m. - The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office took a report for a burglary on Wildhorse Road, Weston.
9:36 p.m. - A 16-year-old son learning how to drive from his father crashed their Chevrolet Suburban into a power pole on a curve on Foster Road near Saddle Mountain Road a few miles east of Milton-Freewater. Line workers from Columbia Rural Electric determined the pole would be fine. A tow truck hauled off the Chevrolet.
SUNDAY
2:21 a.m. - A 911 caller reported a male running into traffic on Interstate 84 near Hermiston.
3 a.m. - A caller reported a possible burglary at We Sell Stuff, 342 S.W. First St., Pendleton.
4:43 a.m. - The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a vehicle theft from South Fifth Street, Athena.
7:26 a.m. - The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a vehicle theft from South Water Street, Weston.
3:11 p.m. - Pendleton police responded to a report of two males fighting at Stillman Park, 413 S.E. Byers Ave., Pendleton.
9:22 p.m. - Emergency agencies responded to a hay fire at Lyle Lane and West Ferndale Road, Milton-Freewater.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
Friday
•Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office arrested Maria Isabelle Palomarez, 48, of Milton-Freewater, for unauthorized use of a vehicle.
•Umatilla Tribal Police arrested as Andrew Joseph Hauser, 25, of Pilot Rock, for second-degree conduct and felony possession of heroin.
•Pendleton police arrested Justin Joy Barnes, 33, of Pendleton, for felony fourth-degree assault.
Saturday
•Pendleton police cited Corey McDonough, 37, of Pendleton, for driving under the influence of intoxicants.
•Milton-Freewater police arrested Alecia Hajduk, 28, of Milton-Freewater, for DUII.
•Pendleton police arrested local offender and gang member Austin Ray Satterwhite, 20, of Pendleton, for second-degree assault and second-degree theft.
Sunday
•Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office arrested Juan Carlos Pena, 35, of Stanfield, for unauthorized use of a vehicle.
•Pendleton police arrested Dustin Kyle Winterton, 26, of Pendleton, for felony methamphetamine possession.
•Oregon State Police at about 6:10 a.m. responded to a report of a Chevrolet Trailblazer that crashed into a power pole and knocked down power lines on Highway 339 outside Milton-Freewater. Police arrested the driver. Allan Enrique Mendoza, 19, of Milton-Freewater, for DUII and reckless driving.
•Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office arrested Joshua Edward Teel, 29, of Pendleton, for a felony parole violation, unauthorized entry into a vehicle, unauthorized use of a vehicle, theft by receiving and giving false information.
•Oregon State Police stopped a vehicle on Interstate 84 near milepost 217 for swerving while towing a boat. The trooper arrested Randy T A Sims, 44, of Milton-Freewater, for DUII (control substance), felon in possession weapon, felony methamphetamine possession and reckless driving. The passenger, Nick Allan Baumann, 40, of Milton-Freewater, also ended up in jail for probation violations
•Oregon State Police arrested Craig Frederick Nielson, 61, of Tuscon, Arizona, for DUII.
•Umatilla police arrested Eric Ivan Sanchez, 31, of Hermiton, for the domestic violence crime of felony fourth-degree assault. The Umatilla County District Attorney’s Office on Monday brought initial charges against Sanchez for the assault, according to state court records, as well as first-degree attempted rape.
