FRIDAY
7:01 a.m. — An Irrigon resident complained about the neighbor’s dog jumping into her backyard on Southeast California Avenue and causing trouble with her dog. The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office responded and warned the neighbor for having a dog at large.
8:31 a.m. — A female threw coffee over an employee at Sinclair, 4412 Westgate, Pendleton, and left the station. Pendleton police took a report.
9:27 a.m. — Hermiston police took a report for a burglary on the 1500 block of North First Street.
10:03 a.m. — A motorcyclist reported the theft of a weapon from his saddlebag while he was at the Mobil station at 1800 Sixth St., Umatilla.
10:25a.m. — A Hermiston man asked to speak to police after finding someone hacked his computer, took out loans in his name and stole his identity.
11:15 a.m. — Pendleton police received a report of child abuse.
11:28 a.m. — Two College Place teens got into some trouble for drugs during a stop.
An Oregon State Police trooper stopped a white BMW 330 for a traffic violation on the northbound side of Highway 11 near milepost 23. A 16-year-old girl was driving and a 17-year-old boy was the lone passenger, both from College Place.
The trooper searched the vehicle and found a marijuana pipe and a jar containing less than an ounce of pot. The trooper seized the drugs and pipe and cited the driver for violation of the basic rule and minor in possession of marijuana.
12:30 p.m. — Two males fought in front of a house on Northeast Riverside Avenue, Pendleton.
4:26 p.m. — A man with a beard threatened customers at the Pendleton Taco Bell, 2001 S.W. Court Place.
5:31 p.m. — An emergency caller reported she was at Paterson Ferry Road and Columbia Lane, Irrigon, and a man walked to her car and asked for an ambulance for his girlfriend. The caller said the girlfriend may be dehydrated and the male may have had a broken hand. Ambulances responded and took the couple to Good Shepherd Medical Center, Hermiston.
9:34 p.m. — Hermiston police received a report of an assault on the 300 block of East Dogwood Avenue.
9:53 p.m. — A person driving a Nissan was throwing things at motorcycle on the 1900 block of South Highway 395, Hermiston.
SATURDAY
11:54 a.m. — Hermiston police took a report for a burglary on the 1300 block of Southwest Sage Drive.
1:17 p.m. — A 911 caller reported a male was hitting a female on Southwest 11th Street, Hermiston.
4:18 p.m. — A family on Forest Service Road 21 outside Heppner lost its 10-year-old male boxer, Indie, at Bull Prairie. Indie is an emotional support dog for a family member.
9:01 p.m. — A parent reported a dog bit their daughter at Tri-Harbor Apartments, 210 Klickitat St., Umatilla.
9:52 p.m. — A Milton-Freewater resident on Walla Walla River Road reported she was just in a yelling match with her neighbor across the fence. She also claimed the neighbor harasses her.
11:05 p.m. — Umatilla police received a report of an assault at Marina Apartments, 1600 Second St.
SUNDAY
10:52 a.m. — A mother reported someone kicked in her daughter’s garage door during the night on East Birch Creek Road, Pilot Rock. The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office took a report.
11:01 a.m. — Pendleton police received a report of an assault at Terwilliger Apartments, 245 S.W. Fifth St.
8:25 p.m. — Pendleton police responded to a fight at the Dairy Queen Grill & Chill, 1415 S.W. Court St.
10:10 p.m. — The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office responded to a caller on Linden Way, Heppner, who reported someone with a flashlight was outside her house. The sheriff’s office checked out the scene and did not find anyone.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
Friday
•Hermiston police arrested Tyler Duane Winterton, 28, of Hermiston, for felony methamphetamine and heroin possession, felony probation violation and a state warrant. State court records show Winterton in May began serving two years probation for theft and burglary.
•Umatilla police arrested Tana Nicole Halligan, 23, of Pendleton, for a felony probation violation, felony heroin possession, giving false information to law enforcement and on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear. She is serving three years probation after pleading guilty to vehicle theft in March, according to state court records.
•Hermiston police arrested Juan Carlos Ochoa, 27, of Hermiston, for felony aggravated harassment. According to state court documents, police alleged Ochoa spit at officer Mike Ellwood.
•Pendleton police arrested Tommy Lee Calvin Strickland, 35, of Pendleton, for felony fourth-degree assault, interfering with a peace officer, felony aggravated harassment and third-degree mischief. The aggravated harassment charge is for the allegation Strickland spit at officer Copy Porter.
Saturday
•A caller reported an armed male made threats to a resident of Maple Crest Apartments, 700 S.W. Wilson Lane, Boardman. The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office responded and arrested Miguel Gutierrez-Velasquez, 23, of Boardman, for eluding, resisting arrest and driving under the influence of intoxicants.
•The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office arrested Eliezer Morales, 21, of Hermiston, for DUII, property hit-and-run and felony attempt to elude.
•Pendleton police arrested Angel Michelle Patterson, 40, of Pendleton, for unauthorized use of a vehicle.
•Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office arrested Quinn Patrick Countryman, 25, of Athena, for second-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon and tampering with physical evidence.
•Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office arrested Marisol Olivares, 39, for DUII and reckless driving.
•Milton-Freewater police arrested David Lee Nelson, 50, for second-degree criminal mischief, property hit-and-run, second-degree disorderly conduct, reckless driving and resisting arrest.
Sunday
•Pendleton police arrested Marvin R.J. Thompson, 24, for a probation violation, failure to appear, giving false information, carrying concealed weapons, resisting arrest, second-degree disorderly conduct, interfering with a peace officer and on a state hold.
•Umatilla police arrested Lucio Lopez Curruchich, 28, for felony fourth-degree assault.
