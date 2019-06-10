FRIDAY
5:14 a.m. — A 911 caller reported the theft of a vehicle from Green Acres Mobile Park, 53752 Appleton Road, Milton-Freewater.
5:26 a.m. — Hermiston police responded to a report of a burglary on the 1300 block of Southwest Suzanne Court.
5:35 a.m. A Milton-Freewater caller reported graffiti on the 100 block of Northeast Fifth Avenue.
2:28 p.m. — Pendleton police received a report of a domestic disturbance at South Main Street and Southeast Emigrant Avenue.
6:34 p.m. — A caller reported a three-legged dog was in traffic on Locust Street near Brownell Boulevard, Umatilla.
7:25 p.m. — Pendleton police responded to the Knights Inn Pendleton, 310 S.E. Dorion Ave., on a report of a robbery.
SATURDAY
2:40 a.m. — The Pendleton Fire Department, Oregon State Police and other emergency services responded to the eastbound side of Interstate 84 near milepost 209 in Pendleton for a semitrailer that caught fire. The semi was hauling batteries and auto fluids, and the driver detached his rig from the burning trailer. The Hermiston Hazardous Materials Response Team worked to contain runoff waters and prevented contamination of a creek. The emergency shut down I-84 for about three hours, according to state police.
8:05 a.m. — Oregon State Police responded to the westbound side of Interstate 84 near milepost 195 in Pendleton after a Honda Accord struck a mobile speed reader in a construction zone. The Accord and the $14,000 radar unit sustained significant damage, and witnesses told police three people got out of the car and walked away.
State police found someone picked up the three at the Pilot Travel Center, Stanfield. The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office and the police department of Pasco, Washington, are helping with the ongoing investigation.
10:13 a.m. — Pendleton police received a report of a homeless camp in the area of the 4600 block of Northwest McKennon Road.
SUNDAY
4:05 a.m. — An Irrigon resident on Southeast 13th Place reported people with flashlights were in the vacant house near her home. A Morrow County sheriff’s deputy confirmed they were with a mortgage service to repair the house and clean it up.
1:17 p.m. — A 911 caller on Blue Jay Street, Umatilla, told law enforcement one relative was trying to kill another.
2:55 p.m. — A resident of Green Acres RV Park, 80542 Paterson Ferry Road, Irrigon, reported a neighbor threatened to beat her, damage her home and steal her dog. The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office sent a deputy, who spoke with the caller and planned to trespass the threat-maker.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
Friday
•Umatilla Tribal Police arrested Joshua Gunshore, 21, of La Grande, for unauthorized use of vehicle and on a state warrant.
•Pendleton police arrested Marchelle Lee Lott, 40, for felony possession of methamphetamine.
Saturday
•Hermiston police arrested Selene Sanchez, 28, of Hermiston, for first- and third-degree theft.
Sunday
•Morrow County Sheriff’s Office arrested Leroy Alvin Dieter, 59, of Boardman, for domestic violence assault and harassment.
•Milton-Freewater police arrested Donald Ray Frey, 54, of Milton-Freewater, for driving under the influence of intoxicants, reckless driving and resisting arrest.
