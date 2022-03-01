Friday, Feb. 25
10:40 a.m. — Pendleton police responded to Hal’s Hamburgers, 2001 S.E. Court Ave., for people consuming alcohol in a black GMC Acadia in the restaurant’s drive-thru. Police issued a citation.
1:43 p.m. — Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office received a report from the Oregon Humane Society of animal neglect occurring on Sunshine Lane, Hermiston.
2:51 p.m. — A caller reported a female struck a dog several times in public at the Dollar General, 378 N. Main St., Heppner.
3:41 p.m. — A caller on South Dunne Street in Stanfield made a complaint that the neighbor’s dogs are constantly barking, their yard is not being kept clean and they are operating a business out of their home. The caller also stated there may be some wildlife violations taking place at the property in regards to a duck.
3:59 p.m. — An Irrigon resident reported his neighbor’s 6-month old German shepherd keeps coming to her house and opening the front door.
4:26 p.m. — A Hermiston resident asked to speak to an officer about fraud. She said a man Feb. 21 gave her blank money orders to deposit into her account and withdraw the amount of $8,000. But the bank contacted her and reported this was a fraud and she had insufficient funds.
5:57 p.m. — Umatilla police responded to a 911 call for a domestic disturbance on Kiwi Court.
8:31 p.m. — Umatilla police responded to Seventh Street on a 911 call for an assault where the victim suffered a head injury.
Saturday, Feb. 26
1:44 a.m. — A 911 caller reported there was a fight occurring at Southwest Birch Place in Pilot Rock. Police responded but were unable to find the fight.
1:29 a.m. — Hermiston police responded to the 700 block of South Highway 395 on a report of an assault.
9:44 a.m. — A father reported he was parked outside a residence on the 200 block of Boardman Avenue, Boardman, because he believed his 17-year-old daughter was inside the place with a man.
12:11 p.m. — A caller reported an ongoing domestic violence situation on Mount Hood Avenue, Boardman, and one party threatened to burn down the residence, which is the home of a 4-year-old child.
4:31 p.m. — A 911 caller at Blue Mountain Village Apartments, 2700 S.W. Goodwin Ave., Pendleton, reported a child and female were yelling swear words.
7:56 p.m. — Umatilla police responded to a 911 call for a domestic disturbance on Klickitat Street, in which a woman was stating “come quick” to the dispatcher.
7:58 p.m. — Umatilla police received a report of gunshots at Powerline Road and Sparrow Avenue. Police were unable to locate anyone shooting.
8:17 p.m. — A caller on Teal Court in Stanfield reported a scam involving a seller on Craigslist requiring a buyer to purchase an American Express gift card.
8:57 p.m. — Emergency services responded to a report of an explosion at Northwest Fifth Street and West Madrona Avenue, Hermiston.
10:01 p.m. — Milton-Freewater police took reports for graffiti on two buildings on the 1000 and 1100 blocks of South Main Street.
Sunday, Feb. 27
9:23 a.m. — Pilot Rock police responded to a complaint of a burglary at Assembly of God Church, 161 N.E. Beech St., Pilot Rock. Police took a report.
1:19 p.m. — An Irrigon caller reported she and her stepfather argued and he grabbed her by the hair, ripped earrings from her ears and threatened to kill her if she called police.
2:03 p.m. — A 911 caller reported her husband, whom she has a restraining order against, forced his way into her home. Umatilla police responded and took a report.
3:34 p.m. — A woman in Milton-Freewater called 911 to report someone threw a rock through her window.
8:04 p.m. — A 911 caller complained of gunshots being fired on Seventh Street in Umatilla. Police were unable to locate anyone shooting.
Arrests, citations
Feb. 25
• Oregon State Police arrested Mallory Hope Bennett, 35, for driving under the influence of intoxicants, and reckless driving.
Feb. 26
• Umatilla Tribal Police arrested Precious Odette Pierre, 40, for driving under the influence of intoxicants.
• Pendleton police arrested Alexander Ryan Tirado, 28, for driving while suspended/revoked, DUII and reckless driving.
• Oregon State Police arrested Klay Allen Jenson, 23, for driving under the influence of intoxicants.
Feb. 27
• Umatilla police arrested Benjamin Rojas-Moguel, 40, for DUII.
• Oregon State Police arrested Omar Silva Calderon, 37, for DUII, reckless driving, third-degree assault, second-degree criminal mischief and failure to carry or present a driver license.
