Friday, March 10
8:22 a.m. Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded to Adams City Hall on a report of an assault.
3:22 p.m. Hermiston police responded to the 2000 block of Northeast 10th Street on a report of an assault.
7:35 p.m. Stanfield police responded to East Jane Street, Echo, on a report of a disturbance.
Saturday, March 11
3:33 a.m. Milton-Freewater police received a report of someone throwing a rock and breaking a window on the 200 block of Northwest Eighth Avenue.
2:37 p.m. Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded to Highway 11, Pendleton, on a report of a burglary.
Sunday, March 12
4:18 a.m. A caller on Paul Smith Road, Boardman, reported dogs were barking on property south of his. A Morrow County sheriff’s deputy checked the area but did not find the dogs.
11:33 p.m. A resident on Southeast Cowins Street, Heppner, reported the neighbor’s dog attacked his dog, and this is an ongoing situation. He said he wanted the Morrow County Sheriff’s Office aware in case he has to use deadly force.
12:54 p.m. Umatilla police responded to Columbia Boulevard on a report of a disturbance.
1:16 p.m. Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded to McClintock and Yoakum roads, Echo, on a report of gunshots.
2:32 p.m. A caller on Frontage Lane, Hermiston, reported someone dumped two dead horses on his property.
2:55 p.m. A resident on Linden Way, Heppner, reported the theft of a wheelchair. A Morrow County sheriff’s deputy took a report.
5:35 p.m. Pendleton police received a report of an assault on the 800 block of Southeast 15th Street.
8:50 p.m. Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded to West Sunland Avenue, Hermiston, on a report of a domestic disturbance.
8:59 p.m. A caller reported he walked into the restroom at the Knights Inn/Village Restaurant, Boardman, and heard a male load and cock a gun. The caller said the male was wearing brown plaid flannel, was bald, big and Latino and was sitting in the bar by the jukebox. Local law enforcement responded.
Arrests, citations
March 11
Hermiston police arrested Dean Hendricks, 23, for felony fourth-degree assault.
Boardman police arrested Xenia Yaileen Velasco, 23, for driving under the influence of intoxicants (alcohol).
Hermiston police arrested Anthony Solis Lemus, 25, for felony hit-and-run, DUII, reckless driving and second-degree assault.
Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office arrested Martha Ann Phillips, 45, for first-degree burglary and third-degree theft.
Pendleton police arrested Deana Rae Hendricks, 43, for first-degree criminal mistreatment.
Milton-Freewater police arrested Antonio Gonzalez, 33, for fourth-degree assault, first-degree theft, unauthorized entry into a vehicle and vehicle theft.
An Oregon State Police trooper at 9:48 p.m. stopped a Chevrolet Silverado for failure to drive within the lane at East Elm Avenue and Diagonal Boulevard, Hermiston. The trooper subsequently arrested the driver, Jose Alejandro Garcia III, of Hermiston, for DUII (alcohol).
