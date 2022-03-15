Friday, March 11
8:04 a.m. — Pendleton police responded to Short Stop, 2012 N.W. Carden Ave., on a call about a burglary. Police took a report.
10:56 a.m. — Pendleton police responded to the 2800 block of St. Anthony Way on a report of an assault.
12:34 p.m. — A 911 caller on North Broad Street in Weston reported a burglary. A Umatilla County sheriff’s deputy took a report.
1:42 p.m. — A caller reported possible animal neglect of cows and horses at a feedlot off Interstate 84 westbound between mileposts 172 and 174. The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office determined the call was unfounded.
2:15 p.m. — Oregon State Police and other emergency agencies responded to Highway 730 and Lewis and Clark Drive, Boardman, to a multiple-vehicle crash with a victim suffering a head injury.
5:18 p.m. — A 911 caller on Leathers Road, Hermiston, reported their dog was stolen.
Saturday, March 12
12:59 a.m. — A 911 caller on Sunquist Road in Milton-Freewater reported there was a female, who she did not know, at her door asking for a ride.
1:10 a.m. — Stanfield police initiated activity at West Wood Avenue on a report of domestic disturbance.
8:10 a.m. — Hermiston police responded to the 300 block of North First Street on a report of a burglary. Police took a report.
2:41 p.m. — A caller reported cows near Highway 74, Ione, in the area of the old railroad right of way. She also said they had been in her yard and one calf appeared to be in distress. A Morrow County sheriff’s deputy checked the area and found only one cow, and it wasn’t in distress.
4:09 p.m. — A caller at Raymond Street and Dean Avenue in Umatilla made a complaint about fireworks in the area. Law enforcement was unable to locate anyone setting off fireworks.
4:23 p.m. — A Stanfield police officer at North Main Street and Rosalynn Drive cleared boxes and garbage that were causing a traffic hazard.
9:29 p.m. — A resident on West Eighth Road, Irrigon, reported something, possibly a raccoon, was attacking their chickens, and her husband will shoot it if he needs to.
11:00 p.m. — Stanfield police assisted other responding emergency agencies with a house fire on West Locust Street.
Sunday, March 13
12:39 a.m. — A 911 caller at Umatilla River Road and Cooney Lane, Hermiston, reported an intoxicated subject. Law enforcement responded.
3:02 a.m. — A caller using the Bank of Eastern Oregon, 279 N. Main St., Heppner, reported he found a bank card in the cash machine. A Morrow County sheriff’s deputy responded.
12:14 p.m. — A caller at Irrigon City Hall, 500 N.E. Main Ave., reported seeing sleeping bags and some beer bottles at Division Road and Main under the awning.
1:28 p.m. — A resident on Northwest Oregon Avenue, Irrigon, reported the neighbor’s dog came into the yard and went after her 11-year-old son. The boy was not injured, and she said the dog belongs to people who recently moved in. A Morrow County sheriff’s deputy talked to both parties and warned the dog’s owner.
5:20 p.m. — A resident on Southwest Nevada Avenue, Irrigon, reported his neighbor has three bulls that keep getting out. The caller asked the Morrow County Sheriff’s Office to send a deputy to talk to him and the neighbor about this.
5:23 p.m. — Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded to a 911 call for a domestic disturbance on Bridgeport Avenue in Umatilla.
7:17 p.m. — Hermiston police responded to the 300 block of Northwest 11th Street on a report of an assault.
8:52 p.m. — Pendleton police responded to a fight at Hackamore Trail.
Arrests, citations
March 11
• Pendleton police arrested Ryan George Tate, 22, for fourth-degree assault, menacing and a felony probation violation.
• Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jonathan Edward McClure, 38, for unauthorized use of a vehicle and on five warrants for failure to appear.
March 12
• Umatilla Tribal Police arrested James Brian Halfmoon Jr., 24, on a felony parole violation and for escape, resisting arrest, dangerous drugs and obstructing governmental administration.
• Morrow County Sheriff’s Office at about 8:20 p.m. responded to The Loop Bus Barn, 220 E. May St., Heppner, on a report that a green flatbed pickup hit a building, causing it significant damage, then left. Deputies subsequently arrested Dennis Gene Ball, 67, for driving under the influence of intoxicants and hit-and-run involving property.
March 13
• Hermiston police arrested Fransisco Ramos Ramos, 23, for fourth-degree assault and menacing.
