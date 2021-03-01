FRIDAY
4:38 a.m. — A hit and run was reported at Super 8 Motel on Southeast Nye Avenue in Pendleton.
8:14 a.m. — Police and fire crews responded to a single-vehicle accident on Highway 207 near Heppner.
8:16 a.m. — Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported at the Quality Inn on Willamette Avenue in Umatilla.
9:48 a.m. — A Social Security card was reported missing from a residence on North Main Street in Milton-Freewater.
12:54 p.m. — A fight was reported on Southeast Division Street in Irrigon.
4:45 p.m. — Unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle was reported on Southwest Second Street in Pilot Rock.
5:12 p.m. — Fraud was reported on East Newport Avenue in Hermiston.
7:06 p.m. — Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported on Ruby Lane and Highway 339 in Milton-Freewater.
7:13 p.m. — Police responded to a reported burglary in progress on Southeast Fourth Street in Hermiston.
7:13 p.m. — Police responded to a burglary in progress at Fourth Street Plaza on Southeast Fourth Street in Hermiston.
SATURDAY
1:43 a.m. — Police responded to a motor vehicle accident on Eastside and Birch Creek roads in Milton-Freewater.
4:23 a.m. — A domestic disturbance was reported on Southwest Second Street in Pilot Rock.
10:01 a.m. — A domestic disturbance was reported on North First Street in Hermiston.
12:33 p.m. — Police responded to a reported burglary on South Edwards Road in Hermiston.
3:24 p.m. — A theft was reported at Stanfield RV Park on South Main Street.
5:03 p.m. — A burglary was reported at Stanfield Stor-N-Lok on West Coe Avenue.
5:25 p.m. — Police responded to a reported theft on East Jennie Avenue in Hermiston.
5:28 p.m. — A hit and run was reported on Riverside Avenue in Umatilla.
7:04 p.m. — Theft was reported on East Elm Avenue and Northeast Fourth Street in Hermiston.
8:43 p.m. — Police responded to a motor vehicle accident on Mission Road in Pendleton.
9:42 p.m. — A domestic disturbance was reported on Southeast Sixth Street in Hermiston.
10:11 p.m. — A domestic disturbance was reported at Crossroads Truck Stop on Highway 730 and Sixth Street in Umatilla.
SUNDAY
12:26 a.m. — A domestic disturbance was reported at Pendleton Square Apartments Phase II on Southwest 28th Drive.
1:21 a.m. — A report of shots fired at Emigrant Springs State Park on Oregon Trail Road near Meacham was investigated.
9:40 a.m. — Police investigated a theft report on Southeast Second Street in Pendleton.
11:28 a.m. — A disturbance was reported on Southeast Utah Avenue in Irrigon.
12:33 p.m. — Police were asked to check on a non-responsive man laying on the ground behind the vacuums at a car wash on North First Street in Hermiston.
12:45 p.m. — Police were called to a theft on South Highway 395 in Pendleton.
12:48 p.m. — A hand gun was reported stolen from a residence on Southwest 12th Avenue in Milton-Freewater.
1:26 p.m. — Police and fire crews responded to a structure fire on Klickitat Street in Irrigon.
2:23 p.m. — A domestic disturbance was reported at Pendleton Square Apartments Phase I on Southwest 28th Drive.
6:23 p.m. — A prowler was reported on North First Street in Hermiston, but police could not find a suspect.
7:14 p.m. — A domestic disturbance was reported on Northwest 11th Street in Pendleton.
7:41 p.m. — Employees at Sinclair on Westgate in Pendleton reported a disturbance.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
•The Pendleton Police Department arrested Dillan Drake Massey, 30, on six counts, including two felony counts of violating probation, one felony count and two misdemeanor counts of failing to appear in court and one felony count of contempt of court.
•The Pilot Rock Police Department arrested Brian Lee Ankney, 37, on one felony count of fourth-degree aggravated assault.
•The Umatilla Tribal Police Department arrested Christopher Wayne Lyons, 48, on five counts, including one felony count of second-degree kidnapping, two felony counts of second-degree custodial interference, one felony count of criminal conspiracy and one felony count of the unlawful possession of methamphetamine.
•The Pilot Rock Police Department arrested Kristian Michael Nelson-Trout, 18, on two felony counts of first-degree theft of a firearm, two felony counts of conspiracy, three misdemeanor counts of the unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle and one count of in-state hold.
•The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office arrested Austin Robert Haney for second- and third-degree theft.
•Milton-Freewater police arrested Isaac James Dally, 39, for strangulation (aggravated assault), a felony, and harassment (domestic violence), a misdemeanor.
•Oregon State Police arrested Jose Fuentes Maldonado, 44, for driving under the influence of intoxicants, reckless driving and failure to carry an operator’s license.
•Oregon State Police arrested Avery Tristann Bell, 18, on felony charges of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, first-degree theft and first-degree criminal mischief (x2), and misdemeanor charges of unauthorized entry into a motor vehicle, reckless driving, failure to perform duties of a driver-property damage, recklessly endangering another person and driving under the influence of intoxicants. Also arrested was Jaden Lee Bell, 20, for hindering prosecution.
•The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office arrested Kevin William Winks, 47, for aggravated fourth-degree assault.
