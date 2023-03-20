Friday, March 17
10:50 a.m. Umatilla County sheriff's deputies responded to Weston-McEwen High School, Athena, on a report of a burglary.
2:02 p.m. Morrow County sheriff's deputies responded to Highway 74, Ione, after a caller reported her identity and Social Security checks were stolen. Deputies took a report.
2:15 p.m. A caller on Summit Lane, Boardman, reported someone stole two of her baby goats and she would like to speak to a deputy. A Morrow County sheriff's deputy contacted the woman.
6:28 p.m. A caller on the 900 block of Cowl Street, Milton-Freewater, reported someone shot at her vehicles with a pellet gun, resulting in some minor damage.
7:03 p.m. Pendleton police responded to the Rainbow Cafe on a report of a drunk driver. Police made an arrest.
8:17 p.m. A man came into the Morrow County Sheriff's Office, Heppner, to report he lost his phone the day before and Verizon shows the phone was being used in the area of Heppner but was unable to tell him exactly where. Morrow County sheriff's deputies advised the man they were unable to ping the phone unless it was under exigent circumstances.
10:31 p.m. Pendleton police responded to Kentucky Fried Chicken on a report of an intoxicated subject.
11:13 p.m. Pendleton police responded to the 900 block of Southeast Isaac Avenue on a report of a domestic disturbance.
11:38 p.m. Morrow County sheriff's deputies responded to Gilliam & Bisbee Building, Heppner, on a report of man punching another man and causing him to bleed.
Saturday, March 18
1:16 a.m. Pendleton police responded to Cadillac Jack's Saloon & Grill on a report of harassment.
2:23 a.m. Pilot Rock police responded to Southwest Birch Place on a report of suspicious activity.
5:22 a.m. Pendleton police responded to Edgewater Condominiums on a report of a domestic disturbance.
6:02 a.m. A caller reported someone broke into Country Produce Market, 419 S. Main St., Milton-Freewater, and stole numerous items.
4:52 p.m. Pendleton police took a report for graffiti at Southeast Byers Avenue and Southeast 15th Street.
5:04 p.m. Oregon state Police responded to a report of a motorcycle crash on Highway 331 near Pendleton. Based on statements from witnesses, the driver was going the speed limit but drove straight off the road and down an embankment.
The driver, Jesus Pruneda, 57, of Warden, Washington, was injured, and an emergency helicopter took him to Kadlec Regional Medical Center, Richland, Washington. The crash closed the road for less than an hour. Umatilla tribal police and fire departments assisted at the scene.
A friend of Pruneda's recovered the Harley Davidson motorcycle and also told police Pruneda had expressed concerns earlier about its handling.
7:35 p.m. Pendleton police responded to Walmart on a report of a domestic disturbance.
11:40 p.m. Pendleton police responded to Pendleton Square Apartments on a report of domestic violence after a neighbor called stating they heard a female scream for help.
Sunday, March 19
3:11 a.m. A caller on Highway 395 and Forest Service 53 Road, Ukiah, reported being stuck on the road just outside of Ukiah and needed a tow. Dispatch provided the caller with multiple tow numbers.
1:17 p.m. Umatilla County sheriff's deputies responded to Vista Trailer Park, Hermiston, on a report of a domestic disturbance.
1:42 p.m. Morrow County sheriff's deputies responded to Southeast Utah Avenue, Irrigon, on a report of dog who keeps digging in the neighbor's yard. Deputies issued a warning to the dog's owner for keeping a dog as a public nuisance.
2:56 p.m. Umatilla County sheriff's deputies responded to Noble Road and Highway 207, Hermiston, on a report of a burglary.
3:57 p.m. Pendleton police responded to Heritage Station Museum on a report of burglary.
5:01 p.m. Umatilla County sheriff's deputies responded to Space Age Fuel Station on Highway 207, Hermiston, on a report of the theft of a vehicle.
5:30 p.m. Umatilla County sheriff's deputies responded to Highway 395, Hermiston, on a report of a burglary.
8:07 p.m. Stanfield police responded to West Wood Avenue on a report of shots being fired. Police were unable to locate anyone shooting.
11:15 p.m. Pendleton police responded to Southeast 19th Street on a report of an assault.
Monday, March 20
4:01 a.m. Umatilla police responded to Sonesta Street on a report of the theft of a vehicle.
Arrests, citations
March 17
Umatilla police arrested Anibal Carrillo Jeronimo, 28, for fourth-degree assault.
Hermiston police arrested Jacob Allen Conforth, 31, for first-degree rape and on a hold.
Oregon State Police arrested Caleb Jordan Williams, 24, for fourth-degree assault.
March 18
Morrow County Sheriff’s Office arrested Daniel Paul Smith, 41, for felony possession of methamphetamine and second-degree criminal trespass.
Morrow County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jacob Wesley Coffman, 37, for fourth-degree assault.
Hermiston police arrested Roy Lozano, 31, for possession of a stolen vehicle.
Morrow County Sheriff’s Office arrested Matthew Ned Clark, 58, for driving under the influence of intoxicants.
Hermiston police arrested Trent Joseph Pitney, 21, for driving under the influence of an intoxicant (alcohol) and property hit-and-run.
March 19
Pendleton police arrested Wilbert Christopher Salazar Jr., 21, for reckless driving and misdemeanor and felony fleeing.
March 20
Oregon State Police arrested Christopher Diego Lomeli, 19, for DUII (alcohol) and reckless driving.
