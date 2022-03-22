Friday, March 18
12:59 a.m. — Pendleton police responded to the Rainbow Cafe, 209 S. Main St., for a fight. Police made an arrest.
6:32 a.m. — A caller on Northwest Third Street, Pendleton, reported the theft of a vehicle.
8:17 a.m — A 911 caller at Government Mountain and Powerline roads, Milton-Freewater, reported someone was trespassing on private property.
12:15 p.m. — A resident on Linden Way, Heppner, called the Morrow County Sheriff’s Office to ask for help getting her service dog back after a relative inadvertently let it out.
1:28 p.m. — A 911 caller at Taco Bell, 2001 S.W. Court Place, Pendleton, reported three people were shot with pellet guns from a small silver car.
2:12 p.m. — A caller at Truax Towne Pump, 84075 Highway 11, Milton-Freewater, reported he just saw his Schwinn bicycle go past, which he reported stolen five to six days ago.
2:41 p.m. — A resident on Southeast Utah Avenue, Irrigon, reported neighbors shooting BB guns hit a juvenile on a scooter. The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office responded and took a report.
2:41 p.m. — Pendleton police received a call about an assault on the 700 block of Southwest Runnion Avenue. Police responded and took a report.
3:10 p.m. — A 911 caller on Walla Walla River Road, Milton-Freewater, reported he went to his boss’ residence to pick up his paycheck. The caller stated the man at the residence pulled a pistol on him at the door. Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded.
3:42 p.m. — A 911 caller at West Harper and Northwest Geer roads, Hermiston, reported a car struck a motorcycle.
4:23 p.m. — A caller on East Pine Avenue in Hermiston, reported she has been receiving what she thinks are scam messages via Facebook Messenger and by text message that use the Lions Club of Hermiston’s phone number.
6:14 p.m. — Pendleton police responded to Walmart, 2203 S.W. Court Ave., on a 911 call about a fight. Police made an arrest.
7:31 p.m. — A 911 caller on Southwest Wyoming Avenue, Irrigon, reported a male struck her daughter. The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office responded and took a report.
7:37 p.m. — A caller reported the theft of a vehicle at Grocery Outlet, 1810 S.W. Court Ave., Pendleton. Police took a report.
8:25 p.m. — A resident on Kunze Lane, Boardman, reported a person was on their property and now several items are missing.
11 p.m. — A resident on Wagon Wheel Loop, Irrigon, made a complaint about loud vehicles revving engines throughout the night.
Saturday, March 19
12:15 p.m. — A caller in the 100 block of South Broad Street, Weston, made a noise complaint. Law enforcement responded.
1:47 a.m. — Pendleton police responded to the 1600 block of Southwest Emigrant Avenue on a 911 call about a fight. An officer took a report.
9:33 a.m. — A caller reported a vehicle theft on Northwest Eighth Street, Pendleton. Police took a report.
10:42 a.m. — A caller reported a vehicle theft at Southeast Byers Place and 17th Street, Pendleton.
7:28 p.m. — Pioneer Memorial Hospital, 564 E. Pioneer Drive, Heppner, asked law enforcement for assistance in finding out the identity of a male in the emergency department who was suffering from an overdose of Benadryl.
9:01 p.m. — A 911 caller at U-Haul Neighborhood Dealer, 2301 N. First St., Hermiston, reported four men in a trailer slapped a female. Law enforcement responded.
Sunday, March 20
12:18 a.m. — Pendleton police responded to the 200 block of South Main Street on a report of a fight and issued a warning.
2:05 a.m. — A resident on East Third Street, Ione, asked for a Morrow County sheriff’s deputy to contact her because she believed her “ex” took her firearms while she was packing her belongings.
9:58 a.m. — A Pendleton resident on Southwest Goodwin Avenue reported while she was asleep her ex came and they argued. She said he was banging on doors.
10:28 a.m. — City Auto Sales, 80857 N. Highway 395, Hermiston, made a theft complaint. Law enforcement responded.
10:43 p.m. — Pendleton police responded to the 100 block of Southeast Eighth Street on a report of a burglary and made an arrest.
4:02 p.m. — A caller on Walla Walla River Road, Milton-Freewater, reported a white Plymouth van was parked near the bridge with two males and one woman inside who claimed they ran out of gas, but when he gave them gas they still didn’t leave. The caller stated the people in the van seemed intoxicated and may be on drugs. Law enforcement responded.
6:54 p.m. — A resident on South First Street, Irrigon, reported he saw a male who may have been trying to steal the catalytic converter from his vehicle. A Morrow County sheriff’s deputy checked and did not find the person.
7:33 p.m. — A caller on Meissner Lane, Milton-Freewater, reported being the victim of harassment via Instagram. The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office took a report.
10:46 p.m. — A 911 caller on East Highway 730, Umatilla, reported there were about eight black angus cows on the road.
11 p.m. — A resident on Southeast Hurd Place, Irrigon, asked for extra patrols due to people in the night stealing fuel from vehicles.
11:53 p.m. — A 911 caller at Northwest Crane, 81342 Liberty Lane, Hermiston, reported a burglary. Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded.
Arrests, citations
March 18
• Umatilla Tribal Police arrested Stacy Kristina Crawford, 50, for first-degree burglary.
• Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office arrested Zachariah Dean Vernon, 21, for attempted assault of a public safety officer, menacing and second-degree disorderly conduct.
• Morrow County Sheriff’s Office arrested Kenneth Marion Stookey, 58, for driving under the influence of intoxicants.
• Pendleton police arrested Wayne Delano Tappo Jr., 22, for menacing, attempted unlawful use of a weapon and second-degree disorderly conduct.
March 19
• Boardman police arrested Jose Antonio Romero for driving while suspended and DUII.
• Milton-Freewater police arrested Raul Meza Alvarado, 35, for misdemeanor fleeing, reckless driving, reckless endangering, violating probation and on four warrants for failure to appear.
• Morrow County Sheriff’s Office arrested Carrie Anne Haguewood, 27, for DUII.
March 20
• Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office arrested Brandon Lee Cardwell, 29, for first-degree theft, second-degree criminal trespass, unauthorized entry into a vehicle, menacing and on two warrants for failure to appear.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.