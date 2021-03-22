FRIDAY
8:05 a.m. — Police responded to a report of the unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle at Wendy’s on Southgate in Pendleton.
8:15 a.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred at Mountain View Apartments on Northwest Carden Avenue in Pendleton.
9:38 a.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Southwest Goodwin Avenue in Pendleton.
12:37 p.m. — Police responded to a reported burglary on Cherry Street in Umatilla.
2:46 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on South Water Street in Weston.
4:18 p.m. — Police responded to a report of the unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle at the United States Post Office on Alder Place in Pilot Rock.
5:12 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Reservoir Road in Stanfield.
5:44 p.m. — Police responded to a report of the unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle on Southeast 10th Street in Pendleton.
8:00 p.m. — Police responded to a report of the unauthorized use of a motor vehicle at Wilson Road Trailer Park on Southwest Wilson Road in Boardman.
SATURDAY
12:47 a.m. — Police responded to a report of the unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle at Taj Food Mart on Highway 11 in Milton-Freewater.
9:19 a.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred at Mountain View Apartments on Northwest Carden Avenue in Pendleton.
12:52 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Southwest 22nd Street in Pendleton.
1:21 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on East Columbia Lane in Hermiston.
6:53 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred at Northgate Apartments on Northgate in Pendleton.
SUNDAY
12:04 a.m. — Police responded to a reported burglary on South Highway 395 in Hermiston.
2:14 a.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred at Sub Zero Motel on South First Street in Irrigon.
12:44 p.m. — Police responded to a reported burglary on Northeast North Street in Hermiston.
5:54 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred at Marigold Hotel on Southeast Court Avenue in Pendleton.
7:00 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on South Highway 395 in Hermiston.
8:11 p.m. — Police responded to a report of the unauthorized use of a motor vehicle at Country Club Manor on Umatilla Avenue in Umatilla.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
The Umatilla Tribal Police arrested Leonardo Baldomero Anzaldua, 37, on five counts, including one felony count of possessing a weapon as a convicted felon and misdemeanor counts of carrying concealed weapons, the unlawful possession of methamphetamine and two counts of the unlawful possession of firearms.
The Pendleton Police Department arrested Mark Allen Hernandez, 36, on six counts, including one count of contempt of court, four counts of failing to appear in court and one count of third-degree escape. His bail is set at $2,531,000.
The Pendleton Police Department arrested Corey Edward Parker, 42, on six misdemeanor counts, including violating parole, failing to appear in court, second-degree theft, first-degree criminal trespassing, third-degree escape and interfering with a peace officer.
The Stanfield Police Department arrested Rafael Ortiz, 35, on five counts, including one felony count of fourth-degree assault, one misdemeanor count of fourth-degree assault, and misdemeanor counts of menacing, second-degree disorderly conduct and fourth-degree attempt to commit a crime (assault).
