Friday, March 24
6:35 a.m. A caller reported her daughter got a flat tire and is at Irrigon Shell Station, East Highway 730, but there is no air pump available. The mother requested someone go assist her daughter in changing the tire. Morrow County sheriff’s deputies responded and assisted.
9:15 a.m. A caller at Easterday Farms, Boardman, reported their home was burglarized and an all-terrain vehicle and some tools are missing. Morrow County Sheriff’s Office took a report.
9:31 a.m. Pendleton police responded to the 600 block of Northwest Fourth Street on a report of a burglary.
10:14 a.m. Pendleton police responded to the 2800 block of St Anthony Way on a report of a disturbance.
10:55 a.m. Pilot Rock police responded to South Alder Street on a report of a domestic violence situation in progress.
11:29 a.m. Pendleton police responded to the 300 block of Southwest Goodwin Avenue on a report of a burglary.
12:23 p.m. Morrow County Sheriff’s Office took a log note of a large plane flying low in the area of the Willow Creek Dam, Heppner.
2:14 p.m. A caller reported the theft of a trailer between March 22 and 23 from the 1500 block of Walnut Street, Milton-Freewater.
2:51 p.m. A caller on North Wayne Street, Stanfield, reported a man made threats to harm a woman’s ex-boyfriend. Stanfield police began an investigation.
3:33 p.m. Pendleton police responded to the 400 block of Southwest Fifth Street on a report of a burglary.
5:24 p.m. A caller on Southeast Alfalfa Street, Heppner, reported his neighbor had a dead deer in her yard and he wanted the city to remove it.
6:52 p.m. Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies took a report of graffiti at Marie Dorian Park, Milton-Freewater.
7:32 p.m. A caller on West West Street, Lexington, reported there was a blue F150 pickup parked outside his house that he thought was weird. He spoke to the driver, whose name was Mike, and Mike told him he had been given this address to meet a woman he met online. The caller stated the man drove away and he will be keeping an eye out for if he comes back. Morrow County Sheriff’s Office took a log note.
8:01 p.m. Umatilla police responded to Walla Walla Street on a report of a burglary.
Saturday, March 25
5:46 a.m. A caller on Southeast Kristin Drive, Irrigon, reported the house across the street from him has a black German shepherd that barks all the time and wakes him up. Morrow County sheriff’s deputies responded but were unable to locate the dog.
7:49 a.m. Oregon State Police responded to the westbound lanes of Interstate 84 for a rollover near milepost 243.
According to OSP, a Chevrolet Suburban with six occupants and a dog was heading west in the right lane and hit a patch of black ice, sending the SUV into the median cement barrier. The driver then overcorrected, and the Suburban crossed both lanes, struck the snow berm on the right shoulder and rolled onto the roof.
All six passengers — ages 2, 7, 9, 10, 31 and 37 — were from Salt Lake City, and none were injured. A passerby who stopped to report the crash gave them a ride, and a towing company came for the Suburban.
10:29 a.m. Pendleton police responded to the 3100 block of Southwest Hailey Avenue on a report of a burglary.
10:46 a.m. A caller on North H Street, Ione, reported a theft and requested a law enforcement escort to retrieve the stolen property. Morrow County Sheriff’s Office attempted to contact the man back but were unable to reach him.
11:32 a.m. Hermiston police responded to the 800 block of West Division Avenue on a report of a burglary.
5:05 p.m. Umatilla police responded to Tri-Harbor Landing Apartments on a report of a disturbance.
5:33 p.m. Morrow County sheriff’s deputies responded to Northwest Water Street, Heppner, on a report of harassment.
5:42 p.m. Umatilla police responded to Wenatchee Street on a report of a domestic disturbance.
6:24 p.m. A caller on Southeast Utah Avenue, Irrigon, requested an officer contact them regarding someone painting their fence.
Sunday, March 26
7:53 a.m. A caller on McElligott Road, Ione, reported her daughter kept some steers on her boyfriend’s land and that since they broke up she has been having trouble getting back her livestock. Morrow County sheriff’s deputies responded and took a report.
8:12 a.m. Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded to Honeysuckle Lane, Weston, on a report of a burglary.
10:43 a.m. A caller on Southeast Greenwood Street, Irrigon, reported the theft of a travel trailer and windows broken out of the mobile home on the property. She stated she hadn’t visited that property in a few months so she is not sure when it might have happened. Morrow County sheriff’s deputies responded and took a report.
4:56 p.m. Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded to West Crockett Road, Milton-Freewater, on a report of a domestic disturbance.
7:25 p.m. Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded to South Highway 395, Hermiston, on a report of the theft of a vehicle.
11:40 p.m. Morrow County sheriff’s deputies responded to Southeast Utah Avenue, Irrigon, on a report of a domestic disturbance.
Arrests, citations
March 24
Oregon State Police arrested Cristian Alejandro Garcia Alverez, 18, of Milton-Freewater, for driving under the influence of intoxicants (alcohol) and reckless driving.
Oregon State Police cited Scott Lavern Boolen, 63, for DUII (alcohol).
Oregon State Police arrested Connor Andrew Bendixsen, 35, for DUII (alcohol).
March 25
Oregon State Police arrested Kirstin Eva Boogs, 34, of College Place, for reckless driving and felony DUII (alcohol).
Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jason Edwin Beers, 46, for possession of a stolen vehicle.
March 26
Oregon State Police at 4:01 a.m. received a report of a crash on the eastbound side of Interstate 84 near milepost 219. A trooper arrested the driver, Charles E. Jacobsen, 19, of Boardman, for DUII (alcohol).
Oregon State Police arrested Robert William Turner, 60, of Athena, for misdemeanors of failure to report as a sex offender and unlawful possession of a firearm.
Pendleton police arrested Shantel Renee Santiago, 43, for identity theft, fraud by credit card and theft of lost/mislaid property (a bicycle).
March 27
Hermiston police arrested Jordon Douglas Mitchell,30, for vehicle theft and on three warrants for failure to appear.
