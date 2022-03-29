Friday, March 25
1:28 a.m. — A resident on Paul Smith Road, Boardman, reported a relative was intoxicated and yelling at the house. Local law enforcement responded and diffused the situation.
2:19 a.m. — A 911 caller on Prunedale Road in Milton-Freewater, reported a domestic disturbance was occurring. Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded.
11:11 a.m. — Hermiston police responded to the 2100 block of Northwest Dawn Drive on a report of an assault. Police took a report.
1:23 p.m. — A 911 caller on Southwest 13th Place, Hermiston, reported hearing shots being fired. Law enforcement responded.
1:49 p.m. — A 911 caller near the junction of Powerline Road and Interstate 82, Hermiston, reported shots were fired at another vehicle from a black sedan heading toward Washington. A white vehicle with bullet holes was sitting 100 yards north of the interstate, the caller reported, and there was glass and bullet casings in the road. Local law enforcement responded.
7:19 p.m. — A caller reported juveniles at Maple Crest Apartments, 702 Wilson Road S.W., Boardman, pulled the outside fire alarm.
8:54 p.m. — A 911 caller on Seventh Street, Umatilla, reported a man was walking down the road with a gun. Umatilla police responded.
10:37 p.m. — Umatilla police responded to Sixth Street after a 911 call reporting a domestic disturbance between a mother and son.
Saturday, March 26
8:15 a.m. — Hermiston police received a complaint about burglary on the 300 block of East Dogwood Avenue.
8:31 a.m. — A caller reported about 15 cows were in a field at the corner of Baseline Lane and Marquardt Road, Lexington, but said the cows were not in the road.
11 a.m. — A caller at Southwest Wyoming Avenue, Irrigon, reported a pit bull dog was injured and may have been hit by a car.
11:46 a.m. — A resident on South First Street, Irrigon, reported someone scammed him through an online job application and removed money from his account.
3:14 p.m. — Umatilla police responded to Lifeways McNary Place, 290 Willamette St., after a 911 caller reported a domestic disturbance.
7:09 p.m. — A caller reported some cows jumped the fence and were near the railroad tracks on Gun Club Lane, Hermiston.
9:44 p.m. — A resident on the 200 block of Northeast Pioneer Drive, Heppner, reported the female living with her stole her dog.
10:51 p.m. — A 911 caller on Birtrand Street, Hermiston, reported a structure fire. Emergency agencies responded.
11:03 p.m. — A 911 caller on North First Street, Umatilla, reported hearing the next door neighbor beating up a roommate. The roommate had asked the caller “to call the police.”
Sunday, March 27
2:16 a.m. — The resident on the 200 block of Northeast Pioneer Drive, Heppner, who reported the dog theft called again and said the female returned and was causing a disturbance. A Morrow County sheriff’s deputy responded.
8:05 a.m. — A resident on Mount Hood Avenue, Boardman, reported a male tried to steal their vehicle but then fled in a smaller red sedan with another male.
10:49 a.m. — Pendleton police responded to the 1800 block of Southwest Emigrant Avenue on a report of a burglary. Police made an arrest.
12:03 p.m. — A resident on Wagon Wheel Loop, Irrigon, reported someone drove through their fence, broke into her son’s pickup and cut the wires to its radiator.
12:39 p.m. — A caller reported the theft of a 1993 white Lexus displaying Deadpool stickers from Wagon Wheel Loop, Irrigon.
5:04 p.m. — A caller heading east on Interstate 84 in the Boardman area reported there was a white car with “blood all over it and going 100 mph.” The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office referred the call to Oregon State Police.
5:50 p.m. — Stanfield police responded to Stanfield RV Park, 345 S. Main St., Stanfield, after a 911 call reporting a domestic disturbance.
6:19 p.m. — Hermiston police responded to the 800 block of South Highway 395 on a call about an assault. Police took a report.
10:34 p.m. — Hermiston police responded to the 700 block of West Hermiston Avenue on a call about an assault.
Arrests, citations
March 25
• Umatilla Tribal Police arrested Gabriel Brinones Rodriguez, 38, for vehicle theft and possession of a stolen vehicle.
• Boardman police arrested Julio Elias Morales Perez, 20, for two counts of fourth-degree assault.
• Umatilla police arrested Shelton Daniel Sharp, 26, for fourth-degree assault.
March 26
• Boardman police arrested Jaime Lopez-Perez, 52, for driving under the influence of intoxicants (control substance)
• Pendleton police arrested Diego Manuel Johnson, 21, for two counts of second-degree criminal trespass, giving false information to law enforcement, criminal conspiracy, third-degree theft and on two warrants.
• Pendleton police on the 2300 block of Court Place arrested Aaronessa Mariah Farrow, 38, for felony fleeing and on a warrant for failure to appear. Police also arrested Jerome Myles Minthorn, 38, on four warrants for failure to appear.
• Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office arrested Urbano Cazares Jr., 31, for first-degree burglary, vehicle theft and resisting arrest.
