Friday, March 3
12:15 a.m. Morrow County sheriff’s deputies responded to Irrigon Elementary School on a report of a domestic disturbance.
8:07 a.m. Pendleton police responded to Southwest Eighth Street on a report of a barking dog.
8:17 a.m. Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded to Highway 11, Milton-Freewater, on a report of the theft of a vehicle.
10:43 a.m. Stanfield police responded to Elizabeth Drive on a report of someone’s vehicle being egged over night.
11:48 a.m. Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded Shearer’s Foods, Hermiston, on a report of a burglary.
1:44 p.m. The property manager of River’s Edge Salon, Pendleton, found drug paraphernalia at the salon and brought it to the Pendleton Police Department for destruction.
3:46 p.m. A caller on Columbia Lane, Irrigon, reported she left and came back home and there were two children smoking marijuana with her daughter. The mother reported her daughter locked the door and she could not get in. Morrow County sheriff’s deputies responded and the other juveniles were released to their parents and advised of what future consequences could be.
6:43 p.m. A caller on the 10 block of North Columbia Street, Milton-Freewater, reported a front window was broken at a business. Police took a report.
Saturday, March 4
6:24 a.m. Pendleton police responded to the Shell Station on Southeast Court Street on a report of a disturbance.
10:46 a.m. A caller on Northwest Washington Avenue, Irrigon, reported her house and truck were egged last night. Morrow County Sheriff’s Office took a report.
10:52 a.m. A caller at Green Acres, Irrigon, reported a security guard harassed him. The caller stated the guard pushed him and made threats toward him. Morrow County sheriff’s deputies responded.
12:48 p.m. A caller on South First Street, Irrigon, reported someone broke into their vehicle and stole a firearm. A Morrow County sheriff’s deputy responded and took a report.
3:55 p.m. A caller on Northwest Tumbleweed Boulevard, Irrigon, reported she found fentanyl in her shed and knows who it belongs to and would like a deputy to respond. Morrow County sheriff’s deputies responded.
7:03 p.m. A caller on the 100 block of Southwest First Avenue, Milton-Freewater, reported the theft of a gun and magazine from their vehicle. Police took a report.
8:36 p.m. Stanfield police responded to Stanfield RV Park on a report of a domestic disturbance.
10:32 p.m. A caller at Green Acres RV Park, Irrigon, reported several juveniles were outside the trailers and being loud and appeared to throw rocks at trailers. Morrow County sheriff’s deputies responded.
Sunday, March 5
2:20 a.m. Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded to South Broad Street, Weston, on a report of a burglary.
4:09 a.m. Umatilla police responded to Eighth Street on a report of a burglary.
6:48 a.m. Pendleton police responded to Elite Taxi on Southeast Dorion Avenue on a report of a car crash.
7:24 a.m. A caller at Green Acres RV Park, Irrigon, reported a man locked his two children out of the house all night. Morrow County sheriff’s deputies responded and the children were returned home.
8:04 a.m. Boardman emergency services responded to Wilson Road Southeast and Main Street South, Boardman on a report of a car crash and fire.
12:44 p.m. Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded to Highway 332, Milton-Freewater, on a report of the theft of a vehicle.
1:13 p.m. A caller at the Shell Station on East Highway 730, Irrigon, reported her children’s father took the children without her permission and was not allowing her to contact them. She stated he had them for two days and was only allowed to have them with supervision normally. She stated she was not sure if they are in danger but said they might be. Morrow County sheriff’s deputies responded.
1:50 p.m. Pendleton police responded to Crabby’s Underground Saloon on a report of a burglary.
2:32 p.m. Stanfield police responded to North Main Street on a report of a burglary.
6:01 p.m. A caller on Froberg Lane, Irrigon, reported someone was using Irrigon addresses on Facebook classified ads and trying to get her to send money through a phone app for a holding fee on items she wanted. The caller became suspicious and drove to the address and found the resident does not know what she was talking about. Morrow County Sheriff’s Office took a report.
7:37 p.m. Pendleton police responded to Shari’s Cafe & Pies on a report of drug activity.
8:50 p.m. Pendleton police responded to the 400 block of Northwest Depain Avenue on a complaint of a burglary. Police took a report.
9:28 p.m. Morrow County sheriff’s deputies responded to Wilson Road Trailer Park, Boardman, on a report of domestic disturbance.
Arrests, citations
March 3
Boardman police arrested Francisco Ambrocio Alonzo, 24, for driving under the influence of intoxicants (alcohol) and hit-and-run involving property.
March 4
Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office arrested Judy Bernice Bribiescas, 38, for vehicle theft.
Oregon State Police cited Jesse Levi Perez McCallister, 40, of Hermiston, for DUII (alcohol).
March 5
Pendleton police arrested Everett Steven Payne, 36, on a warrant for failure to appear and on suspicion of second-degree criminal trespass and first-degree burglary.
Boardman police arrested Eduardo Marcelino-Guadalupe, 34, for failing to carry or present a driver’s license and DUII (alcohol).
