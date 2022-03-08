Friday, March 4
11:23 a.m. — A caller on Baxter Road in Hermiston reported his gray cow escaped his property and was in his neighbor's pasture. The man reported he tried to retrieve his cow but was unsuccessful.
11:39 a.m. — A resident on the 700 block of South Mill Street, Milton-Freewater, reported someone broke the rear window of a vehicle.
1:44 p.m. — A 911 caller on South First Street in Athena reported a theft. Umatilla County sheriff's deputies responded.
7:59 p.m. — Umatilla County sheriff's deputies responded to a call for a domestic disturbance on South First Street, Athena.
Saturday, March 5
2:31 a.m. — A 911 caller reported a domestic disturbance on East Montana Avenue, Hermiston. Law enforcement responded.
4:14 a.m. — A 911 caller reported gunshots at CHI St. Anthony Hospital, 2801 St. Anthony Way, Pendleton. Police responded.
4:16 a.m. — A 911 caller reported a westbound semitrailer on Interstate 84 at milepost 171 near Boardman had two back tires on fire. Emergency services responded and found no fire and no injuries.
6:56 p.m. — A caller on Hinkle Road in Stanfield asked for police assistance in investigating a suspicious abandoned vehicle in the yard. The vehicle was on the tracks, the airbags inside it had deployed but no one was around.
7:06 p.m. — A caller on Estate Loop, Irrigon, reported a person punched a 5-year-old child in the face and kicked the child out of the home, and the child was banging on the door outside. A Morrow County sheriff’s deputy responded and determined children were playing and there was no crime.
7:50 p.m. — A 911 caller reported two males were fighting at the Main Street Laundry, 106 Main St. S., Boardman, and one had a bat and one had a gun. The man with a gun left in a Chevrolet Suburban and the other stayed. Boardman police made contact and took a report.
9:08 p.m. — A 911 caller reported gunshots on Southwest Douglas Drive in Pendleton. Police were unable to locate a shooter.
Sunday, March 6
12:20 a.m. — Hermiston police responded to a report of a burglary on the 1300 block of East Newport Avenue.
6:55 p.m. — Pendleton police responded to the 400 block of Northwest Despain Avenue on a report of an assault. Police took a report.
Arrests, citations
March 4
• Umatilla Tribal Police arrested McCallister John Sohappy, 29, for public intoxication, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and two counts of harassment, all misdemeanors.
• Morrow County Sheriff’s Office at 7:24 a.m. received a report that a resident in Irrigon asked for police help. Deputies responded and arrested Giovanni Ramirez Anguilaw for domestic violence assault.
March 5
• Morrow County Sheriff’s Office and other agencies at about 3:50 p.m. responded to a vehicle crash at Ione Gooseberry Road and Halvorsen Lane, Ione. Deputies arrested Marcial Carvajal Sanchez, 29, for driving under the influence of intoxicants and gave him a citation for driving without a license or insurance.
March 6
• Morrow County Sheriff’s Office at about 1 a.m. responded to Love's Travel Stop and County Store, 78665 Tower Road, Boardman, on a report of several males who may be intoxicated in a silver Hyundai that almost crashed into a sign in the drive-thru before parking. Deputies subsequently arrested Alexis Antonio Ascension for DUII.
• Oregon State Police in Morrow County arrested Ricardo Lopez Crescencio for DUII and reckless driving.
