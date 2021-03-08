FRIDAY
9:05 a.m. — Police responded to a one-vehicle crash on Highway 207 and Willow Creek Road, and the driver was transported to the hospital.
9:46 a.m. — Police responded to a reported burglary on West Locust Avenue in Hermiston.
10:23 a.m. — Police responded to a motor vehicle accident on Highway 332 in Milton-Freewater.
11:01 a.m. — Police responded to a three vehicle crash on Interstate 84, milepost 232 eastbound, and one driver was transported to the hospital.
12:05 p.m. — Police responded to a theft report on Northwest Cedar Street in Pilot Rock.
12:41 p.m. — Police responded to a report of theft on Appleton Road in Milton-Freewater.
2:36 p.m. — Police responded to a report of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle on Martin Drive in Umatilla.
4:42 p.m. — Police responded to a report of theft on East Elm Avenue in Hermiston.
6:06 p.m. — Police responded to two reports of theft on North First Street in Hermiston.
SATURDAY
12:16 a.m. — Police responded to a motor vehicle accident on Lind Road in Umatilla.
1:45 a.m. — Police responded to a report of a disturbance on Tatone Street in Boardman. The caller reported a man was banging on their door trying to fight her husband.
2:52 a.m. — Police responded to a report of a domestic disturbance at the Umatilla Marina and RV Park in Umatilla.
10:09 a.m. — Police responded to a report of a motor vehicle accident involving a van on its side in a ditch off Milton Cemetery Road.
8:13 p.m. — Police responded to a motor vehicle accident on West Harding Avenue in Stanfield.
10:15 p.m. — Police responded to a report of a domestic disturbance on East Edwards Road in Hermiston.
10:34 p.m. — Police responded to a report of an assault on Southeast Wyoming Avenue in Irrigon. The caller advised a male pulled up to him, cut him off, got out of his vehicle and threatened him with a firearm, and hit him with it.
SUNDAY
12:01 a.m. — Police responded to a report of a domestic disturbance on North First Street in Hermiston.
3:11 p.m. — Police responded to a report of theft on Southwest Birch Street in Pilot Rock.
3:15 p.m. — Police responded to a motor vehicle accident on Spofford Road in Milton-Freewater.
4:21 p.m. — Police responded to a report of a drunken driver on Reith Road outside Pendleton.
5:02 p.m. — Police responded to a motor vehicle accident on Highway 204 and McIntyre Road in Weston.
5:40 p.m. — Police responded to a report of a burglary on County Road in Milton-Freewater.
7:18 p.m. — Police responded to a report of a domestic disturbance on Seventh Street in Umatilla.
9:06 p.m. — Police responded to a report of an assault and motor vehicle accident on Sparks Station Road in Pendleton.
10:15 p.m. — Police responded to a report of a domestic disturbance on South Edwards Road in Hermiston.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
•Boardman Police Department arrested Roque de los Santos Celestino on one count of second-degree disorderly conduct.
•Morrow County Sheriff’s Office arrested Robert Lloyd Fleetwood on one count of failure to appear and one count of failure to carry or present a license.
