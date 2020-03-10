FRIDAY
7:12 a.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred at Walmart on Southwest Court Avenue in Pendleton.
8:11 a.m. — Police responded to a reported theft at Short Stop on Northwest Carden Avenue in Pendleton.
8:41 a.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred at Homestead Apartments on Northwest Bailey Avenue in Pendleton.
10:48 a.m. — Police responded to a reported theft at J&D’s Mini Mart on Southwest Birch Street in Pilot Rock.
12:25 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on South Edwards Road in Hermiston.
12:34 p.m. — A man reported his car was broken into and items stolen from it at a garage on Southeast Brandon Street in Irrigon.
2:45 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Southeast Seventh Avenue in Hermiston.
4:05 p.m. — A theft was reported on East Jennie Avenue in Hermiston.
5:10 p.m. — A theft was reported at the Marigold Hotel on Southeast Court Avenue in Pendleton.
6:11 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Southwest Birch Street in Hermiston.
7:29 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on East Wood Avenue in Stanfield.
8:22 p.m. — A theft was reported on Northeast Aspen Drive in Hermiston.
8:29 p.m. — A theft was reported at Walmart on Southwest Court Avenue in Pendleton.
10:08 p.m. — An armed subject was reported on Northwest 11 Street in Hermiston.
SATURDAY
12:54 a.m. — A theft was reported at The Riverside on Sixth Street in Umatilla.
8:41 a.m. — Police responded to a reported theft on West Highland Avenue in Hermiston.
9:11 a.m. — A vehicle engine, transmission and computer module were reported stolen from the 100 block of South Andrea Street in Milton-Freewater.
10:16 a.m. — Police cited and released someone for theft at Harvest Foods on Sixth Street in Umatilla.
12:21 p.m. — Police responded to a fight on Northwest Washington Avenue and North First Street in Irrigon.
1:07 p.m. — A theft was reported at Walmart on Southwest Court Avenue in Pendleton.
3:19 p.m. — A burglary occurred on South Wayne Street in Stanfield.
5:09 p.m. — Police responded to a theft at the Pendleton Public Library on Southwest Dorion Avenue in Pendleton.
10:16 p.m. — A drunken driver was reported on Highway 395 North and Bensel Road in Hermiston.
10:43 p.m. — An assault was reported at the Rainbow Cafe on South Main Street in Pendleton.
11:57 p.m. — Police responded to a reported theft on South Wayne Street in Stanfield.
SUNDAY
12:53 a.m. — Pendleton police made an arrest for theft at Circle K on Southeast Court Avenue in Pendleton.
11:47 a.m. — A theft was reported on Northwest Second Drive in Hermiston.
3:01 p.m. — Police responded to a reported theft on Highway 332 in Milton-Freewater.
3:21 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on North First Street in Hermiston.
3:49 p.m. — An assault was reported on Driftwood Court in Umatilla.
4:40 p.m. — A theft was reported on Northwest 11th Street in Hermiston.
5:00 p.m. — A burglary was reported on West Elm Avenue in Hermiston.
5:03 p.m. — A theft was reported on West Ridgeway Avenue in Hermiston.
5:23 p.m. — An assault was reported at Safeway on Southwest 20th Street in Pendleton.
10:26 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred at a rental property on Southeast Third Street in Pendleton.
11:23 p.m. — Police responded to a reported theft on North First Street in Hermiston.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
Friday
The Pendleton Police Department arrested James Michael Jr. Hutchins, 41, on one count of felony attempt to flee police.
Saturday
The Umatilla Tribal Police Department arrested Buddy Richard Pfaff, 34, on three charges, including one felony count each for manufacturing, possessing and delivering meth.
Sunday
The Hermiston Police Department arrrested Sara Silva, 23, on five charges, including one count of first-degree criminal mischief, first-degree theft of over $1,000 and second-degree burglary, all felonies.
The Stanfield Police Department arrested Jose Luis Chabolla Meza, 35, on two charges, including one count of DUII (alcohol).
Hermiston police arrested Israel Abraham Gonzalez, 29, on two charges, including one count of felony coercion.
The Umatilla Police Department arrested Juan Martin Lopez, 25, on two charges, including one count of DUII (alcohol).
