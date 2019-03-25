FRIDAY
3 p.m. — Oregon State Police responded to Highway 395 near Hermiston on a report of a person brandishing a gun during a road rage incident. The investigation is ongoing.
5:26 p.m. — Pendleton police responded to a fight at Stillman Park, 413 S.E. Byers Ave.
10:54 p.m. — Pendleton officers helped staff at St. Anthony Hospital’s emergency department with a combative patient.
SATURDAY
7:39 a.m. — Hermiston police took a report for a burglary on the 1500 block of North First Street.
2:38 p.m. — Pilot Rock police responded to a report of an injured animal at the Little League park on McGowan Drive.
7:09 p.m. — A caller reported a fight on West Ball Avenue, Stanfield.
9:23 p.m. A 911 caller reported hearing several people fighting at the Umatilla RV Park, 1551 Sixth St., Umatilla.
9:25 p.m. — Pendleton police received a report of drunk driver at the Rainbow Cafe, 209 S. Main St.
9:41 p.m. — Hermiston police responded to an assault on the 300 block of East Ridgeway Avenue.
SUNDAY
11:30 a.m. — Employees at the Center Market, 530 N. Main St., Stanfield, reported counterfeit bills.
12:27 p.m. — Hermiston police received a report of a vehicle theft on Northwest Spruce Street and West Jennie Avenue.
2:21 p.m. — Emergency services in Umatilla County received a call-out to respond to the railroad overpass on the Umatilla River near Rieth after a train may have struck two trespassers. Sheriff Terry Rowan said train staff reported seeing two people jump from the overpass and feared the worst. Deputies, members of the search and rescue team and troopers from Oregon State Police searched the area, Rowan said, but found no evidence the train hit anyone. He said the two people may have jumped from the bridge, made their way to a vehicle and fled.
10:41 p.m. — Hermiston police responded to a report of a burglary on the 1000 block of Southwest 11th Street.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
Thursday
•Pendleton police cited Kurtis D. McKague, 29, of Pendleton, for driving under the influence of intoxicants.
Friday
•Pendleton police arrested Joey Adair Crooke, 26, of Pendleton, for contempt of court, delivery and possession of methamphetamine, both felonies, and on a warrant.
Saturday
•Pendleton police arrested Brent T. Reese, 32, of Lincoln, Nebraska, for DUII.
•Umatilla Tribal Police arrested Alexandro Delapaz Magana, 24, for giving false information to law enforcement, felony methamphetamine possession and on warrants for failure to appear and violating parole.
•Pendleton police arrested Miguel Angel Penaloza Torrecilla, 27, of Weston, for DUII.
Sunday
•An Oregon State Police trooper at 11:39 p.m. stopped a GMC pickup for erratic driving in Pendleton at Southwest Court Avenue and First Street. The trooper talked to the driver and passenger and determined a domestic argument became physical. The trooper arrested the passenger, Sara Victoria Ortiz Ordonez, 21, of Yakima, Washington, for felony fourth-degree assault and booked her into the Umatilla County Jail, Pendleton.
The trooper also cited the driver, Juan Enciso Pena, 50, of Sunnyside, Washington, for misdemeanor methamphetamine possession.
•Umatilla Tribal Police arrested Tony James Jones, 29, for misdemeanor and felony fleeing, driving while suspended/revoked and reckless driving.
•Hermiston police arrested Tamara Kay Hurse, 45, of Pendleton, for domestic violence assault and second-degree disorderly conduct.
•Hermiston police arrested Selene Sanchez, 28, of Prosser, Washington, for unauthorized use of a vehicle.
•Umatilla Tribal Police arrested Woodrow Burton Bearchild, 33, for dangerous drugs, criminal activity in drugs, criminal use of drugs and on a warrant.
•Morrow County Sheriff’s Office arrested Elizabeth Hazel Weems, 21, of Umatilla, for first-degree burglary, second-degree theft, second-degree criminal mischief, harassment and first-degree trespass.
