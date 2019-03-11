FRIDAY
9:12 a.m. — Pendleton police responded to a disturbance at Thur’s Smoke Shop, 34 S.W. Emigrant Ave.
9:55 a.m. — The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office took a report for a burglary at Milton-Freewater Pioneer Posse on Highway 11, in Milton-Freewater.
12:14 p.m. — Umatilla police took a report for an assault on John Day Street.
8:49 p.m. — Pendleton police received a report about drug activity at Vista Village Mobile Home Park, 2801 S.W. Houtama Road.
SATURDAY
12:55 a.m. — Hermiston police took a report for a burglary on the 200 block of Southwest Fourth Street.
10:03 a.m. — Pendleton police took a report for an assault at the Rainbow Cafe, 209 S. Main St.
11:10 a.m. — Oregon State Police responded to the gun show at the Pendleton Convention Center for a Hermiston man who tried to buy a gun. The state’s background check system flagged the man because he has a felony conviction from 1989 in Deschutes County for unlawfully obtaining public assistance.
5:36 a.m. — A caller reported a man made sexual comments to the employee at Sorbenots Coffee, 402 S.E. Ninth St., Pendleton.
6:37 a.m. — Umatilla police received a report for a burglary on Third Street.
1:17 p.m. — A caller reported a burglary on Patriot Lane, Hermiston.
8:26 p.m. — An officer reported seeing aerial fireworks at South Highway 395 and South Dunne Street, Stanfield.
SUNDAY
12:33 a.m. — Umatilla police responded to a fight involving five or six people at The Riverside Sports Bar and Lounge, 1501 Sixth St.
9:25 a.m. — Pendleton police found graffiti on Southeast Court Place and minutes later on Southeast Frazer Avenue.
8:01 p.m. — Hermiston police took a report for a fight involving several people at a building on North First Street.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
Saturday
•Umatilla Tribal Police arrested Jesse Red Sky Bevis, 38, of Pendleton, for felony domestic abuse, felony assault, harassment, recklessly endangering another, menacing and endangering the welfare of a minor.
•Umatilla Tribal Police arrested D Marcus Tre Bowie, 24, of Pendleton, for driving under the influence of intoxicants (controlled substance).
•Morrow County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jasmine Fay Manning, 34, of Pendleton, for second-degree criminal mischief, second-degree criminal trespass and misuse of 911, a felony.
•Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jarrod Allen Bankston, 30, and Jerardo P. Sital, 20, both of Hermiston, for unauthorized use of vehicle, possession of a stolen vehicle, attempt to elude, second-degree criminal trespass and third-degree theft. Sital also faces charges for unlawful possession of methamphetamine and violating parole.
•Morrow County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jaden Wayne Orr, 23, of Heppner, for first-degree burglary, first-degree theft, felony attempt to elude and misdemeanor possession of methamphetamine.
Sunday
•Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office arrested Christopher Scott Nelsen, 40, of Hermiston, for violating probation, driving while suspended/revoked, methamphetamine and heroin possession and methamphetamine delivery.
•Oregon State Police arrested Alan W. Orcutt, 36, address not provided, for DUII.
•Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office arrested Juan Jimenez, 25, of Boardman, for DUII.
•Oregon State Police arrested a Pendleton woman who took a breath test that showed her blood alcohol level was more than four times the legal limit.
Trooper Tyler Steele at about 2:51 p.m. responded to a call for a welfare check at South Cold Springs Road and Highway 37 where witnesses told him a woman crashed and stuck a Chevrolet Silverado into a snowy ditch. One person helped move the pickup and called for police.
The trooper talked to the driver of the pickup, Jori Fawn Peek, 48, and saw she may have been intoxicated. She admitted to driving the pickup but denied she consumed alcohol after the crash. She failed a sobriety test, and the trooper arrested Peek and took her to the Umatilla County Jail, Pendleton.
She provide two breath samples at the jail, according to state police, which registered her blood-alcohol content at 0.35 percent. The legal limit in Oregon is 0.08 percent. She remained at the jail for driving under the influence of intoxicants and reckless driving.
•Pendleton police arrested Nathaniel Gregory Tilden Williams, 30, of Pendleton, for fourth-degree assault and interfering with making a report.
