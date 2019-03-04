FRIDAY
9:33 a.m. — A woman told Hermiston police a male driver in a black Nissan Altima followed and tailgated her vehicle from the drive-through lane at the Hermiston McDonald’s into Kennewick. He also drove next to her and took photos. She said she was not able to get the Nissan’s license plate, but she already reported this to Kennewick police and would like a Hermiston officer to obtain video from McDonald’s.
12:30 p.m. — Umatilla police took a report for the theft of a pickup and utility trailer from the 1800 block of Cherry Street.
1:20 p.m. — A caller reported a 19-year-old man was suffering side effects from marijuana at Hodge Park on East Highland Avenue and South First Street, Hermiston.
1:23 p.m. — Oregon State Police investigated a complaint that one driver heading east on Interstate 84 pointed a pistol at another driver near milepost 184. State police seized a CO2 BB pistol from the suspect’s vehicle and referred the case to the Umatilla County District Attorney’s Office.
4:40 p.m. — Pendleton police issued a warning for theft of services on the fourth block of Southeast Court Avenue.
10:45 p.m. — Pendleton police responded to an assault at Cadillac Jack’s Saloon & Grill, 1703 S.W. Emigrant Ave.
10:56 p.m — Pendleton police took a report for a burglary on Southwest 22nd Street.
SATURDAY
2:18 a.m. — A caller reported criminal mischief at Indian Hills Apartments, 1335 S.W. Second St., Pendleton.
4:07 p.m. — Emergency services responded to Southwest Alpha Court for an older woman who fell in the street and bled from her head.
SUNDAY
12:14 a.m. — A 911 caller reported an intoxicated man caused a disturbance at the Long Branch Cafe & Saloon, 201 E. Main St., Weston.
3:15 p.m. — Hermiston police received a report of graffiti at North First Place and West Hartley Avenue.
12:29 p.m. — A male wearing a hooded sweatshirt and baggy pants and carrying a backpack drew attention for stumbling as he walked slowly past the Morrow County Sheriff’s Office, Heppner. Sheriff’s staff contacted the walker, who was not intoxicated but just trying to stay off the ice on the road.
5:23 p.m. — A caller complained about a dog starving outside a home on Northwest Gale Street, Heppner. The owners were out of town, the caller said, and the dog was outside all day and suggested someone should put the dog inside.
8 p.m. — The Heppner ambulance transported a resident suffering with possibly infected sores to Pioneer Medical Center, Heppner.
8:35 p.m. — A Umatilla officer dealt with a dog blocking traffic at Sixth Street and Umatilla River Road.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
Friday
•Oregon State Police arrested Kevin Lee Brown, 25, of Pilot Rock, for driving under the influence of intoxicants, offensive littering, giving false information to police, third-degree escape and on two warrants.
Saturday
•Hermiston police arrested Benjamin Wayne Martin, 37, of Hermiston, for felony attempt to elude.
