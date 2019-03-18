FRIDAY
12:06 a.m. — The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office took a report for criminal mischief at United Parcel Service Customer Center, 28723 Westport Road, Hermiston.
4:30 a.m. — A 64-year-old Walla Walla man crashed on Highway 11 near milepost 22 when he dried to dodge debris in the road. He lost control of the Chrysler 300 on the shoulder of the road and collided with the rock embankment. An ambulance took him to Providence St. Mary Medical Center, Walla Walla.
8:48 a.m. — Pendleton police took a report for a burglary at Kentucky Fried Chicken, 1615 S.W. Emigrant Ave.
9:40 a.m. — Hermiston police responded to a report of a burglary on the 500 block of East Main Street.
1:22 p.m. — A 911 caller reported a man assaulted a female at the Pendleton Safeway, 203 S.W. 20th St., and drove off toward Southgate. Pendleton police took a report.
5:01 p.m. — Milton-Freewater police took a report for the theft of five Toyota rims from a backyard on the 900 block of Evan Street.
6:06 p.m. — A caller reported someone tried to break into the back door at the Milton-Freewater Elks Lodge, 611 N. Main St., Milton-Freewater. No one gained entry, but the door sustained significant damage.
7:12 p.m. — Hermiston police received a report of another burglary, this one on the 600 block of East Gladys Avenue, about a block from the other site.
SATURDAY
9:21 a.m. — Pendleton police received an emergency report about possible child abuse or neglect.
10:20 a.m. — A caller reported a burglary on West Ballou Road, Milton-Freewater.
11:44 a.m. — Hermiston police received a report of an accidental firing of a gun.
1:07 p.m. — A mother told Hermiston police her son is having problems with other youth and was the victim of an assault.
5:28 p.m. — Emergency personnel responded to a car that flipped at Umatilla River Road and Bonney Lane, Umatilla. No one was injured in the crash.
8:13 p.m. — A 911 caller reported an intoxicated driver in a 1990s Toyota Corolla or Honda sedan hit a curb and was going off the road at Northwest 11th Street and Umatilla River Road, Hermiston.
SUNDAY
1:37 a.m. — A 911 caller on Southwest First Street, Pendleton, reported two family members were in a physical fight.
2:15 a.m. — Law enforcement responded to the Knights Inn/Village Restaurant, 100 W. First St., Boardman, for a fight in progress. The suspects left by the time officers arrived. Boardman police are investigating.
8:39 a.m. — Hermiston police responded to Southwest Sage Drive for a fight between a father and son.
11:44 a.m. — A semi driver reported the theft of his dog Saturday night at about 10 at the Pilot Travel Center, 2115 S. Highway 395, Stanfield. She is a black and light brown pug/pit bull dog mix, answers to “Bridgette,” and was wearing a pink collar with name and rabies tags.
4:46 p.m. — An Irrigon man reported he and his family were fishing on the Columbia River down the road from his house on West Eighth Road when people shooting .22-caliber guns missed targets and the bullets flew by. He stated he confronted the shooters but asked the Morrow County Sheriff’s Office to send a deputy in case what the shooters was doing was unlawful. The deputy talked to the shooters.
7:22 p.m. — The Irrigon ambulance service responded to call for an 85-year-old woman who fell and possibly broke her hip. The ambulance crew took her to Good Shepherd Medical Center, Hermiston.
10:01 p.m. — Ambulance services reported to an Irrigon home for a female who fell in the bathroom. Medics transported the patient to Good Shepherd Medical Center, Hermiston.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
Friday
•Pendleton police arrested Jasiel Andres Tostado, 23, of Pendleton, for assault of a public safety officer, fourth-degree assault, resisting arrest and interfering with a peace officer.
Saturday
•Umatilla police arrested Andrew Ryan Peddicord, 19, of Walla Walla, for felony domestic violence assault.
•Oregon State Police arrested Jacob Dougherty, 22, of Milton-Freewater, for driving under the influence of intoxicants (controlled substance).
Sunday
•Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office arrested Urbano Cazares, 28, for two counts of menacing, four counts of reckless endangering and one each for resisting arrest and interfering with a peace officer.
•An Adams woman faces charges for DUII and more after crashing on Highway 12 about seven miles east of Walla Walla.
The Washington State Patrol reported Angela G. Salemme, 27, was traveling east in a blue 2003 Jeep Liberty when the vehicle left the road. Salemme over-corrected and the Jeep rolled. Salemme was injured, and an ambulance took her to Providence St. Mary Medical Center, Walla Walla.
The state patrol also reported drugs or alcohol caused the crash, and police arrested Salemme for DUII, driving with a suspended license and driving uninsured.
•Pendleton police cited Jeff LeClair, 41, of Pilot Rock, for DUII.
