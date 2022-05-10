Friday, May 6
9:06 a.m. — Pendleton police responded to St. Anthony Hospital, 2801 St. Anthony Way, on a report of a restraining order violation.
11:19 a.m. — A caller on Benjamin Lane, Hermiston, reported he has six cows missing. The caller stated he has men out looking for the cows, who were last seen yesterday. It is unknown if the cattle are branded or tagged, they are mostly black angus.
9:30 p.m. — A caller on Reed Road, Hermiston, reported he is siting in his driveway and just watched a person who is trespassing, drive out of his field in a white Ford F150, with no plates and the lights turned off. The caller said he is following the trespasser on Diagonal Boulevard headed toward Walmart.
Saturday, May 7
12:58 a.m. — Pendleton police received a report of “a lot of people fighting in the parking lot” at Cadillac Jack’s Saloon & Grill, 1703 S.W. Emigrant Ave.
2:42 a.m. — Hermiston police responded to the 100 block of East Main Street on a report of an assault.
6:06 a.m. — Hermiston police responded to the 1100 block of West Highland Avenue on a call about a robbery.
7:09 a.m. — Hermiston police responded to the 200 block of Southwest 11th Street on a report of a burglary.
9:28 a.m. — The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office took a report of graffiti at Elliot Memorial Park on South Water and East Wallace streets, Weston.
9:30 a.m. — The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office took a report of graffiti at the U.S. Post Office, 204 E. Main St., Weston.
11:25 a.m. — A resident on Northwest Church Street, Heppner, reported a property line dispute with a neighbor, who removed some fencing and material. The caller said there was “yelling,” so she and her husband left.
1:20 p.m. — A caller at St. George Plaza, 15 S.E. Emigrant Ave., Pendleton, made a complaint about a disturbance. Police responded and issued a warning.
4:32 p.m. — A caller on South Water and South Washington streets, Athena, reported two buildings near the intersection have graffiti on them, including images of swastikas. The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office took a report.
5:18 p.m. — A 911 caller on Balboa Lane, Hermiston, reported a domestic disturbance. Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded.
10:43 p.m. — A resident on the 300 block of Northwest Sixth Avenue, Milton-Freewater reported the theft of a utility trailer.
11:56 p.m. — A caller on Northwest 12th Street, Pendleton, made a complaint about loud music. Police responded and issued a warning.
Sunday, May 8
12:12 a.m. — A resident on the 500 block of Elzora Loop, Milton-Freewater, reported while out for the evening, someone stole their beige 1994 Honda Accord. Police are investigating.
12:26 a.m. — Morrow County Sheriff’s Office received information about a sports car heading east on Interstate 84 near Boardman at about 115-120 mph. Deputies caught the driver and issued Jonathan Royce Deasis a speeding ticket.
12:55 a.m. — Pendleton police responded to the Rainbow Cafe, 209 S. Main St., on a call about a fight.
3:15 a.m. — A 911 caller on Rio Senda Drive, Umatilla, stated his wife has been drinking, nobody can control her and she is scaring the children. Police responded.
11:36 a.m. — Pendleton police responded to Hailey FSB LLC, 2601 S.W. Hailey Ave., on a report of a burglary.
12:58 p.m. — Pendleton police respond to Southwest Ninth Street for a female who died. Police took a report.
2:23 p.m. — Hermiston police responded to the 600 block of North First Street on a report of an assault.
2:47 p.m. — A 911 caller on South Ash Road, Stanfield, reported there was an unconscious male who was barely breathing. Emergency agencies responded.
3:35 p.m. — A caller reported several young goats were on the loose at Garrison and Wilson lanes, Boardman.
4:51 p.m. — A 911 caller on East Harding Avenue, Stanfield, reported the theft of a vehicle.
5:22 p.m. — A resident on West Oregon Lane, Irrigon, reported a female was walking down his and other people’s driveways, and he confronted her, she ignored him and walked toward another residence. Morrow County Sheriff’s Office contacted the female and advised her not to go through other people’s driveways.
5:57 p.m. — Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded to East High Street, Athena, on a report of a burglary.
9:42 p.m. — A 911 caller on Klickitat Street, Umatilla, stated his brother hit him. The Umatilla Police Department took a report.
9:42 p.m. — Pendleton police responded to the back parking lot of the John Murray Building at Southeast Hailey Avenue and Third Street on a complaint about a man causing a disturbance. An officer issued a warning.
Arrests, citations
May 7
• Hermiston police arrested Garrett Samuel Beal, 28, for second-degree burglary, first-degree criminal mischief (vandalism) and third-degree theft.
• Pendleton police arrested Jeremy Dane Stewart, 41, for first-degree criminal mischief (vandalism).
•Pendleton police arrested Misty Marie Poff, 37, at Denny’s Restaurant, 610 Tutuilla Creek Road, for first-degree aggravated theft, attempt to commit a crime and two counts of conspiracy.
• Pendleton police arrested Bryan Lee Bundy, 38, at Clean Peach, 310 Tutuilla Creek Road, for first-degree aggravated theft, attempt to commit a crime and two counts of conspiracy.
• Pendleton police arrested Aline Cristina Reynolds, 40, for second-degree burglary, mail theft and third-degree theft
May 8
• Hermiston police arrested Molli Jayne Leeson, 31, at Walmart, 1350 N. First St., for first-degree theft.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.