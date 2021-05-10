FRIDAY
9:17 a.m. — Fraud was reported on Northwest Fifth Street in Pendleton.
11:01 a.m. — A car was reported stolen from the Marigold Hotel on Southeast Court Avenue in Pendleton.
12:10 p.m. — A domestic disturbance was reported on West Sunland Avenue in Hermiston.
12:49 p.m. — A domestic disturbance was reported at Punkin Center Mobile Home Park on East Punkin Center Road in Hermiston.
12:50 p.m. — The Umatilla County Sheriff's Office and fire crews reported to a grass fire north of Madison Road on Highway 207 in Echo.
12:59 p.m. — Child abuse/neglect was reported on Southwest 11th Street in Hermiston.
1:15 p.m. — Theft was reported at J&D's Mini Mart on West Main Street in Pilot Rock.
2:11 p.m. — The theft of tools was reported at Gar Swanson Road and East Columbia Avenue in Boardman.
3:10 p.m. — Burglary was reported at Stanfield Stor-N-Lok on West Coe Avenue.
3:31 p.m. — An assault was reported on East Beebe Avenue in Hermiston.
5:33 p.m. — Theft was reported on North First Street in Hermiston.
6:15 p.m. — The Heppner Fire Department responded to a fire near a house on West Arcade Street in Lexington.
6:31 p.m. — Mail/bank fraud was reported on Palmateer Road in Ione.
7:31 p.m — A disturbance was reported at Crossroads Truck Stop on Sixth Street in Umatilla.
7:34 p.m. — Theft was reported on North First Street in Hermiston.
10:25 p.m. — A domestic disturbance was reported on Southeast Ninth Street in Pendleton.
SATURDAY
2:58 a.m. — Theft was reported on Southeast 17th Street and Southeast Court Place in Pendleton.
3:01 a.m. — Police responded to five reports of a disturbance on North First Street in Hermiston.
3:09 a.m. — An armed subject was reported on South Highway 395 in Hermiston, but police were unable to find the person.
3:44 a.m. — Theft was reported at Crossroads Truck Stop on Sixth Street in Umatilla.
5:04 a.m. — Police responded to a reported burglary on South Highway 395 in Hermiston.
7:35 a.m. — A car prowl was reported on Southwest River Hill Drive in Hermiston.
7:46 a.m. — A domestic disturbance was reported on East Dogwood Avenue in Hermiston.
8:47 a.m. — Morrow County sheriff's deputies were advised that a 17-year-old with a hatchet wound to the left wrist was being transported from the Morrow County OHV Park on Forest Service 21 Road near Heppner to Pioneer Memorial Hospital in Heppner.
10:46 a.m. — Fraud was reported on East Main Street in Hermiston.
12:18 p.m. — Police responded to a reported burglary on Southwest 20th Street in Pendleton.
12:43 p.m. — A domestic disturbance was reported on East Sunset Drive in Hermiston.
1:03 p.m. — A car prowl was reported at Trailhead Park on Westgate Place in Pendleton.
3:31 p.m. — Police responded to a reported assault on East Beebe Avenue in Hermiston.
8:36 p.m. — Burglary was reported on Issel Lane In Hermiston.
8:58 p.m. — A domestic disturbance was reported on Northwest Fourth Street in Pendleton.
9:48 p.m. — A domestic disturbance was reported on Stiller Lane in Milton-Freewater.
SUNDAY
1:02 a.m. — A domestic disturbance was reported at JR's Auto on West Orchard Avenue in Hermiston.
3:44 a.m. — Theft was reported at Crossroads Truck Stop on Sixth Street in Umatilla.
12:44 p.m. — Theft was reported on South Broad Street in Weston.
4:25 p.m. — Theft was reported on East Newport Avenue in Hermiston.
7:27 p.m. — Boardman fire, police and ambulance crews and Oregon State Police responded to a semi-vs.car accident on Interstate 84 westbound near Boardman.
8:18 p.m. — Hermiston police responded to a reported fight on Southwest Third Street.
8:37 p.m. — A report of shots fired on Joy Lane in Hermiston could not be confirmed. A second call for shots fired at 9:38 p.m. was also reported.
10:29 p.m. — A domestic disturbance was reported on Southwest Ninth Street in Hermiston.
10:49 p.m. — Hermiston police responded to a second reported fight, this time on North First Street.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
•The Hermiston Police Department arrested Kevin Ricardo Melendez, 26, on eight counts, including one count of resisting arrest, felony counts of first-degree robbery, second-degree robbery, the unlawful use of a weapon, second-degree abuse of a corpse and conspiracy, and misdemeanor counts of menacing and third-degree theft. His bail is set at $806,000.
•Oregon State Police arrested Gabriel Miguel Bautista, 55, of Pasco, Wash., for driving under the influence of intoxicants (DUII).
•Milton-Freewater police arrested Adrian Rodarte, 32, on a felony charge of strangulation (aggravated assault) and misdemeanor charges of harassment and interfering with making a report.
•Stanfield police arrested Alexander Alton Moore, 21, for felon in possession of a weapon, a felony, misdemeanor resisting arrest and on a felony probation violation.
•Pendleton police arrested Eleanor Kimberly St. Clair, 34, on a felony second-degree assault charge and misdemeanor fourth-degree assault.
