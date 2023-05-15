Friday, May 12
8:28 a.m. A caller on Southwest Fourth Street and Southwest Nevada Avenue, Irrigon, reported a dark brown/black horse with a saddle on appears to be in distress and is running towards the school on Nevada Avenue. Morrow County sheriff’s deputies responded and reunited the horse with its owner.
8:52 a.m. A caller on Sagebrush Road, Hermiston, reported a burglary. Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office took a report.
10:59 a.m. A caller on the 100 block of Southeast Seventh Avenue, Milton-Freewater, reported the theft of two speakers from a trailer.
12:25 p.m. Umatilla police responded to Umatilla Avenue on a report of a domestic disturbance.
12:28 p.m. Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded to Birch Creek Road, Pendleton, for a stalking complaint.
1:47 p.m. A 911 caller on Second Street North, Boardman, reported their 17-year-old neighbor came over and said her mom attacked her and sprayed something in her eyes. The caller requested an ambulance. Boardman police, fire department and ambulance services responded and a police report was taken.
2:10 p.m. Oregon State Police responded to the eastbound side of Interstate 82 near milepost 10 on a report of a Subaru Ute that crashed and rolled. According to state police, the driver, a 76-year-old woman from Sunnyside, Washington, reported she was not paying attention while navigating a curve. The car traveled onto the shoulder, and when she overcorrected the Subaru rolled down a steep embankment. The driver suffered minor injuries, and an ambulance took her to a local hospital.
2:54 p.m. A caller on Interstate 84, Boardman, requested a welfare check on a male in his seventies, wearing running clothes and walking eastbound on the westbound side of Interstate 84 and pushing a stroller. A Morrow County sheriff’s deputy advised the man to stay out of the lane of travel or he could be arrested.
3:30 p.m. A caller on Southeast Gilmore Street, Heppner, reported there has been a man sitting outside his property and that at first he didn’t think anything of it until his mom called him to report there has been a man outside her property taking photos of her house. His mother sent him photos where he can see two men in an old white police car with a black bumper and rusted roof.
4:40 p.m. Boardman emergency services responded to Front Street Southeast and Main Street South on a report of motorcycle accident. The driver was uninjured.
9:14 p.m. Umatilla police responded to Umatilla Marina RV Park on a report of a domestic disturbance.
Saturday, May 13
8:32 a.m. A 911 caller at Punkin Center Mobile Home Park, Hermiston, reported the theft of a vehicle. Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office took a report.
Sunday, May 14
8:19 a.m. A caller on Southeast Thomas Avenue, Irrigon, reported there is a black two door Toyota sedan parked close to a fire hydrant and it is covered with tree branches. Morrow County sheriff’s deputies responded and recovered a stolen vehicle.
10:09 a.m. Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded to North First Street, Hermiston, on a report of a domestic disturbance.
11:48 a.m. Umatilla police responded to Jefferson Street on a report of a domestic disturbance.
5:15 p.m. Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded to Circle K on Sixth Street, Umatilla, on a report of an assault.
5:37 p.m. A caller on West Seventh Road, Irrigon, reported his neighbor’s dog was in his pig-pen chewing up his pigs. The caller stated he shot of one the dogs it took off and now his neighbor is at his house. Morrow County sheriff’s deputies responded and took a report.
8:14 p.m. A caller at DeSpain Pizza, Heppner, made a complaint regarding a subject that shot up his car with a splat gun/bead gun. A Morrow County sheriff’s deputy made contact with the caller and found there to be no crime.
8:23 p.m. A caller on West Arcade Street, Lexington, reported she just got home and someone has been in her house. She stated her cupboards were open, there was stuff all over the floor and her pictures were knocked off the walls. She stated she doesn’t think anyone still was there. Morrow County sheriff’s deputies responded and checked the house.
9:37 p.m. A caller on Southeast Thomas Avenue, Irrigon, reported the theft of a black 2007 Pontiac G5 from this location. Morrow County Sheriff’s Office took a report.
Arrests, citations
May 12
Oregon State Police arrested Joseph James Ashley Burns, 27, for domestic violence counts of fourth-degree assault, strangulation and interfering with making a report and on a warrant for failure to appear.
Umatilla Tribal Police arrested Gregory Amaro, 45, for second-degree theft, felony possession of a federally controlled substance and on a warrant.
May 14
Numerous callers at about 9:15 a.m. on Highway 395 near milepost 21 reported seeing a rear passanger assault the driver of a GMC Yukon. Oregon State Police responded, and a trooper found the vehicle and stopped it. That investigation led to the arrest of Chanitia Zonivia Davis, 32, of Spokane, for felony fourth-degree assault constituting domestic violence.
According to OSP, the driver suffered numerous, visible injuries to his face but declined medical attention. Davis has several convictions for domestic violence assault, which state police reported elevated her arrest to a felony.
Pendleton police arrested Shane Mason, 35, for violating a restraining order, second-degree disorderly conduct, interfering with making a report, second-degree criminal mischief (vandalism), fourth-degree assault, giving false information to law enforcement and harassment.
Oregon State Police arrested Janes A. Fruitts, 88, of Starkey, for driving under the influence of intoxicants (alcohol).
May 15
Morrow County Sheriff’s Office arrested Marco Antonio Garcia, 37, for second-degree burglary, first-degree aggravated theft, felony fleeing, misdemeanor fleeing, felony driving while suspended/revoked and on a probation violation.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.