Friday, May 13
6:39 a.m. — Pendleton police initiated activity at Southeast Byers Avenue and Southeast Eighth Avenue for harassment.
6:57 a.m. — A caller reported someone drove onto the grass at the Ione City Park, Ione, and spun circles.
8:04 a.m. — Hermiston police responded to Northwest 11th Street, for a death investigation on an unresponsive male who was not breathing.
9:07 a.m. — Pendleton police found graffiti on the 10th Street Bridge and took a report.
10:01 a.m. — Pendleton Police responded to Lookout RV Park & Storage, 601 Airport Road, for a prowler.
10:58 a.m. — Stanfield police responded to Echo City Hall, 20 Bonanza St., Echo, for a domestic disturbance.
12:14 p.m. — Pendleton police responded to Mountain View Apartments, 2410 N.W. Carden Ave., for a possible overdose.
12:33 p.m. — Hermiston police received a report of a theft of a vehicle on North First Street.
2:08 p.m. — A caller reported a burglary on the 300 block of Southeast Fourth Street, Hermiston.
3:20 p.m. — A resident on Southeast Matlock Street, Heppner, reported her neighbor is stalking her and pushed her on the shoulder. Morrow County Sheriff’s Office responded.
3:29 p.m. — Hermiston police received a report of child abuse/neglect.
3:38 p.m. — Umatilla County sheriff's deputies responded to Elliot and Birch Creek roads, Milton-Freewater, for a restraining order violation.
3:46 p.m. — A caller reported a 91-year-old man fell on the 300 block of Boardman Avenue Northwest, across the street from Sagebrush Apartments, and suffered a head injury. An ambulance took him to Good Shepherd Medical Center, Hermiston.
4:48 p.m. — Pendleton police responded to St. Anthony Hospital, 2801 St. Anthony Way, on an assault call. Police took a report.
7:34 p.m. — A 911 caller on Southeast 17th Street, Pendleton, reported a male refused to get out of her car.
7:55 p.m. — A resident on Northeast Quaid Street, Heppner, reported his dog attacked his neighbor's dog. A Morrow County sheriff’s deputy responded and cited a man for having a dog as a public nuisance.
8:07 p.m. — A 911 caller reported the theft of his vehicle from Southwest 14th Place, Hermiston. Police took a report.
8:16 p.m. — A 911 caller on West Joseph Avenue, Hermiston, reported a female was on the ground with a face injury. The caller did not know how she suffered the injury.
8:54 p.m. — Pendleton police received a report of child abuse/neglect.
Saturday, May 14
12:43 a.m. — A guest at the Knights Inn, 100 First St. N.W. Boardman, made a complaint about another guest knocking on doors. Morrow County Sheriff’s Office responded.
1:22 a.m. — A caller on Northwest Center Street, Heppner, reported she and her boyfriend were in a dispute and he shoved her and hurt her jaw. She asked for a Morrow County sheriff’s deputy to contact her.
1:53 a.m. — Pendleton police responded to Wells' Manor Apartments, 414 S.E. 17th St., after a 911 caller reported a man was screaming about being assaulted.
10:20 a.m. — Umatilla County sheriff's deputies responded to West Sherman Street, Athena, for a vehicle theft.
11:06 a.m. — A 911 caller on East College Street, Athena, reported a burglary. The Umatilla County Sheriff's Office took a report.
2:37 p.m. — Pendleton police received a report of a vehicle theft at the U.S. Postal Service, 104 S.W. Dorion Ave.
3:52 p.m. — Milton-Freewater police contacted a 37-year-old man on Northeast Fifth Avenue and North Russell Street on a report of a theft of a generator. Police arrested the man on an outstanding probation violation.
6:08 p.m. — A security alarm system went off at Commercial Tire, 81991 Highway 395, Hermiston. Umatilla County sheriff's deputies responded and reported they could see someone inside the building and could hear the alarm. The deputies contacted the person responsible for the building who informed them no one should be inside.
7:15 p.m. — Umatilla County sheriff's deputies responded to Highway 11 and Banister Road, Athena for a domestic disturbance.
7:40 p.m. — Umatilla police responded to Umatilla Community Center, off Seventh Street, for a burglary.
10:12 p.m. — Umatilla County sheriff's deputies responded to East Elm Avenue, Hermiston, after receiving a phone call from someone reporting their neighbors are having a large party, with loud music, a tent and 30 cars parked out front. The caller stated they would like the music turned down and that this happened last week as well.
10:16 p.m. — Stanfield police responded to Scott Morris Little League Field off East Ball Avenue and South Wayne Street, for an assault.
11:58 p.m. — Hermiston police received a report of an assault on the 100 block of East Main Street.
Sunday, May 15
1:18 a.m. — A 911 caller on Eastside Connect Road, Milton-Freewater, reported a prowler. Law enforcement responded.
4:03 a.m. — A 911 caller reported a domestic disturbance at Edgewater Apartments, 27 N.W. 12th St., Pendleton.
7:14 a.m. — Pendleton police responded to Little League Park, 1927 S.E. Byers Ave., on a report of harassment.
9:24 a.m. — Pendleton police responded to Southeast Frazer Avenue and South Main Street on a report of an assault. Police took a report.
10:50 a.m. — Pendleton police responded to Walmart, 2203 S.W. Court Ave., after a 911 caller reported a customer was being difficult and saying another customer paid for his purchases and was argumentative.
12:02 p.m. — Pendleton police received a complaint about graffiti on the Pendleton River Parkway at Southwest Third Street. Police took a report.
1:16 p.m. — A caller reported two people were involved in an altercation outside a room at the Knights Inn, 100 First St. N.W. Boardman. The subjects left before local law enforcement arrived.
5:08 p.m. — Emergency services in Pendleton responded to Southwest Hailey Avenue and 30th Street on a call about a vehicle hitting a pedestrian. Police took a report.
Arrests, citations
May 13
• Umatilla Tribal Police arrested Hunter David McKay, 24, for domestic abuse, assault and false imprisonment, all misdemeanors.
• Umatilla County Sheriff's Office arrested Harry Dean Shaul, 19, for vandalism — five counts of second-degree criminal mischief, misdemeanors, and two of first-degree criminal mischief, which are felonies.
May 15
• Hermiston police arrested Cecilia Lizett Moreno, 21, for identity theft, computer crime and third-degree theft.
