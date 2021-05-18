FRIDAY
9:46 a.m. — Theft was reported on Southwest Eighth Street in Pendleton.
10:25 a.m. — Theft was reported on Highway 730 in Umatilla.
12:00 p.m. — Credit card fraud was reported on Southwest 11th Street in Hermiston.
12:09 p.m. — A burglary was reported on Southwest Fourth Street in Pendleton.
12:52 p.m. — Child abuse/neglect was reported on West Coe Avenue in Hermiston.
2:51 p.m. — Theft was reported on West Moore Avenue in Hermiston.
3:02 p.m. — A domestic disturbance was reported on Highway 11 in Milton-Freewater.
3:43 p.m. — Potential fraud was reported on South Main Street in Heppner.
4:24 p.m. — An assault was reported on East Main Street in Hermiston.
4:46 p.m. — Child abuse/neglect was reported on South Highway 395 in Hermiston.
5:17 p.m. — Theft was reported at Stanfield RV Park on South Main Street.
7:21 p.m. — An assault was reported on South First Place in Hermiston.
7:36 p.m. — A burglary was reported on Northeast Sixth Street in Irrigon.
11:45 p.m. — Hermiston police received a report of shots fired on Southeast Sixth Street and East Newport Avenue, but didn’t locate a shooter.
SATURDAY
9:09 a.m. — A burglary was reported at Pacific Power on Westgate in Pendleton.
9:42 a.m. — Theft of firearms was reported on West Eighth Road in Irrigon.
12:27 p.m. — A burglary was reported on Northeast Chart Street in Hermiston.
2:41 p.m. — Child abuse/neglect was reported on West Harper Road in Hermiston.
4:02 p.m. — Child abuse/neglect was reported on Southwest 16th Place in Hermiston.
4:49 p.m. — A hit-and-run was reported on the 1000 block of Jacquelyn Street in Milton-Freewater.
6:04 p.m. — A domestic disturbance was reported on Southwest Lake Drive in Pendleton.
6:56 p.m. — Theft was reported on North First Place in Hermiston.
7:43 p.m. — A domestic disturbance was reported on Southeast Dorion Avenue and Southeast First Street in Pendleton.
10:01 p.m. — A report of shots fired on Mountain View Drive in Boardman was received by Morrow County sheriff’s deputies.
10:21 p.m. — Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported on West Sunland Avenue in Hermiston.
11:14 p.m. — Theft was reported on North First Street in Hermiston.
11:26 p.m. — A report of shots fired on Southwest Houtama Road in Pendleton was received.
SUNDAY
12:02 a.m. — A burglary was reported at Green Acres Mobile Home Park on Appleton Road in Milton-Freewater.
1:08 a.m. — A domestic disturbance was reported on Northeast Willow Court in Hermiston.
1:52 p.m. — A burglary was reported on West McKenzie Avenue in Hermiston.
2:45 a.m. — A robbery was reported on West Highland Avenue in Hermiston.
3:01 a.m. — A prowler was reported on Northwest Fifth Street in Pendleton, but police were unable to locate a suspect.
4:52 a.m. — A burglary was reported on Southeast Court Avenue in Pendleton.
7:11 a.m. — Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported on Southwest Emigrant Avenue in Pendleton.
9:39 a.m. — Umatilla police and fire crews responded to a grass fire on Tucker and Stephens avenues.
12:58 p.m. — Theft was reported on West Standard Avenue in Hermiston.
1:27 p.m. — A burglary was reported on East Main Street in Hermiston.
1:40 p.m. — Irrigon ambulance and fire crews and the Morrow County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle rollover accident at Division Road and Hoop N Holler Lane in Irrigon.
2:08 p.m. — A motor vehicle accident was reported on Interstate 84 eastbound near Boardman.
2:41 p.m. — Theft was reported on Northwest 11th Street in Hermiston.
4:49 p.m. — An armed subject was reported at Pleasant View School in Milton-Freewater.
7:14 p.m. — The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office responded to a rollover accident at the boat ramp at McKay Reservoir near Pendleton.
7:34 p.m. — A domestic disturbance was reported on Northeast 10th Street and East Gladys Avenue in Hermiston.
9:58 p.m. — Theft was reported on North First Street in Hermiston.
10:13 p.m. — Stanfield and Hermiston police fielded a report of shots fired on East Newport Avenue in Hermiston. A second call of shots fired came in at 10:50 p.m. from South Highway 395 in Hermiston, but police were unable to locate a shooter in that case.
10:13 p.m. — A burglary was reported on West Oak Avenue in Hermiston.
10:15 p.m. — A domestic disturbance was reported on El Monte Street in Umatilla.
MONDAY
4:30 a.m. — Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and assault were reported at Sinclair on Southgate in Pendleton.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
Sunday
•The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office arrested Luis G. Aguilar-Flores, 43, on a felony charge of second-degree assault (domestic violence).
•The Milton-Freewater police arrested Gabriela G. FLores Felix, 30, on a felony charge of first-degree theft (over $1,000).
•Umatilla Tribal police arrested Aleksandr A. Parkhotyuk, 25, on a felony charge of unauthorized use of a vehicle.
•Umatilla Tribal police arrested Ruvim Tochinskiy, 22, on felony charges of unauthorized use of a vehicle, second-degree burglary, aggravated first-degree theft and first-degree criminal mischief (vandalism), a misdemeanor charge of interfering with police, and on a fugitive warrant.
•Umatilla Tribal police arrested Syrus Andrew Sampson, 31, for felony criminal mistreatment and misdemeanor endangering the welfare of a minor.
•Umatilla Tribal police arrested Jerardo Pedro Sital, 23, for a felony parole/LSA violation, felony and misdemeanor fleeing/attempt to elude police, and misdemeanors of reckless driving, recklessly endangering another person and second-degree criminal trespass.
