Friday, April 28
4:52 a.m. Umatilla police took a report of the theft of a vehicle on Deschutes Avenue.
8:26 a.m. Morrow County sheriff's deputies responded Columbia Lane, Irrigon, on a report of a black and white pit bull dog chasing the neighbor's pig.
9:57 a.m. Umatilla police received a report of a domestic disturbance on Sixth Street.
10:06 a.m. Milton-Freewater police received a complaint about the theft of a catalytic converter from AMF Auto Repair, 705 N. Main St., that occurred sometime in the past two weeks.
10:57 a.m. Umatilla County sheriff's deputies responded to Living Faith Church, Hermiston, on a report of a domestic disturbance.
12:54 p.m. A caller on California Lane, Irrigon, reported there was a dead deer on Highway 730, and the carcass was starting to stink.
1:13 p.m. The Umatilla County Sheriff's Office received a report from East High Street, Athena, of a vehicle theft.
1:42 p.m. Emergency services responded to El Sol II, Boardman, on a report of a car crashing into the building.
4:05 p.m. A caller at Bucknum's, Heppner, reported a black and brown pit bull dog was tied up all day to a new gray Subaru.
4:32 p.m. Umatilla police responded to Banner Bank on a report of an armed subject.
4:34 p.m. A caller on Paterson Ferry Road, Irrigon, reported someone abandoned a midsized brown dog.
5:27 p.m. Umatilla County Sheriff's Office took a report of the theft of a vehicle on South Fifth Street, Athena.
6:14 p.m. A caller reported broken windows on a residence on the 100 block of Southeast Eighth Avenue, Milton-Freewater.
6:46 p.m. A caller on Anderson Circle, Boardman, reported someone was going to stab someone and the person had a knife out.
8:14 p.m. Morrow County sheriff's deputies responded to Country Garden Road, Irrigon, on a report of a 16-year-old boy acting belligerent and threatening people with a hammer. Morrow County Sheriff's Office advised Community Counseling Solutions of the situation.
9:48 p.m. Morrow County sheriff's deputies responded to Columbia Lane and West Fourth Road, Irrigon, on a report of two males screaming at each other.
Saturday, April 29
9:18 a.m. A caller reported graffiti in restrooms at Yantis Park, Milton-Freewater.
3:01 p.m. Umatilla police responded to Martin Drive on a report of a domestic disturbance.
7:21 p.m. A resident on the 700 block of College Street, Milton-Freewater, reported the theft of a leaf blower.
7:52 p.m. Umatilla County Sheriff's Office received a report of a vehicle theft at Kelly's Restaurant & Lounge, Milton-Freewater.
9:32 p.m. A caller on Columbia Lane and West Seventh Road, Irrigon, reported there was loud music coming from the trucking company. Morrow County sheriff's deputies made contact multiple times and the music was finally turned down.
10:48 p.m. Umatilla County sheriff's deputies responded to Sagebrush Road, Hermiston, on a report of gunshots.
11:13 p.m. Emergency services responded to Third Street and Munger Lane, Umatilla, on a report of a fire underneath a motor home.
11:37 p.m. A caller on Northeast Gilmore Street, Heppner, reported someone has twice knocked on her door and then left. She reported the last time they left a bunch of flowers in front of her door. Morrow County sheriff's deputies checked the area but were unable to locate anyone.
Sunday, April 30
1:36 a.m. Umatilla police responded to Crossroads Church on a report of a domestic disturbance.
6:43 a.m. Morrow County sheriff's deputies responded to East Highway 730, Irrigon, on a report of three suspicious looking men who may have been "casing" a residence.
8:33 a.m. Umatilla County Sheriff's Office took a report of a burglary on Steen Road, Milton-Freewater.
9:31 a.m. A caller at Green Acres RV Park, Irrigon, reported someone punched her in the chest and then left in her vehicle. Morrow County sheriff's deputies responded and took a report.
12:59 p.m. Umatilla County Sheriff's Office took a report of the theft of a vehicle on West Highland Avenue, Hermiston.
6:45 p.m. Umatilla County sheriff's deputies responded to Winesap and Appleton roads, Milton-Freewater, on a report of shots being fired.
8:03 p.m. Morrow County sheriff's deputies responded to West Main Street, Ione, on a report of a domestic disturbance.
Arrests, citations
April 28
Pendleton police arrested Cesareo Texidor, 70, of Pendleton, for third-degree assault.
April 29
Morrow County Sheriff's Office arrested Earl Lee Sanders, 36, for resisting arrest and three counts of first-degree criminal mistreatment.
Oregon State Police cited Monique Lexus Trump, 22, of Irrigon, for reckless endangering and misdemeanor fourth-degree assault.
April 30
Pendleton police arrested Michelle Joy Welch, 20, for fourth-degree assault.
Hermiston police arrested Bill Wayne Snyder, 41, for contempt of court, second-degree criminal mischief, second-degree criminal trespass, interfering with a peace officer, first-degree criminal trespass, second-degree theft and on a felony parole violation.
