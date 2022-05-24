Friday, May 20
7:45 a.m. — A resident on Kincaid Lane, Ione, reported the theft of a 1966 bluish/green Dodge Charger from a barn.
9:01 a.m. — A 911 caller on North Main and East Locust streets, Stanfield, reported a female has collapsed on the sidewalk near this location. Stanfield police responded.
9:42 a.m. — A 911 caller reported a male and female were shoving each other in the parking lot just south of O’Reilly Auto Parts, 102 S.W. 20th St., Pendleton.
1:50 p.m. — Milton-Freewater police received reports of stop signs missing from Northeast Seventh Avenue and North Russell Street.
7:02 p.m. — A resident on Northwest Oregon Avenue, Irrigon, said she keeps getting phone calls from a restricted number and believes they are connected to the person she has a no-contact order against.
7:07 p.m. — Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded to Hartle Road, Pendleton, on a report of a domestic disturbance.
Saturday, May 21
12:05 a.m. — A Milton-Freewater police officer found graffiti on the 10 block of Northeast Eighth Avenue.
1:18 a.m. — A caller reported a domestic disturbance at Southgate and Tutuilla Creek Road, Pendleton.
2:03 a.m. — A Pendleton police officer at Cadillac Jack’s Saloon & Grill, 1703 S.W. Emigrant Ave., checked on a possible intoxicated driver and made an arrest.
2:43 a.m. — Pendleton police responded to Best Western Pendleton Inn, 400 S.E. Nye Ave., and issued a warning to a possible prowler.
3:12 a.m. — Pendleton police received a complaint about a burglary on the 500 block of Southwest Seventh Street. Police took a report.
3:27 a.m. — A resident on Southeast Utah Avenue, Irrigon, reported the theft of a package from their home. The caller said a neighbor stopped by to pick up something and may have taken the package.
6:18 a.m. — Pendleton police gave a warning on the northwest end of the Pendleton River Parkway for a resting ordinance violation.
11:49 a.m. — Umatilla police responded to Columbia Boulevard on a report of harassment.
11:56 a.m. — A caller reported a vehicle in the early morning hours drove through the fence on the 200 block of East Broadway Avenue, Milton-Freewater, and a camera captured the incident on video.
4:02 p.m. — Umatilla police responded to Pomono Drive for a domestic disturbance.
4:04 p.m. — A caller reported seeing people with firearms on top of roofs at Green Acres RV Park, 80542 Paterson Ferry Road, Irrigon. A Morrow County sheriff’s deputy checked but did not see anyone on the roof.
6:08 p.m. — Campers at the Morrow County OHV Park off U.S. Forest Service Road 21, Heppner, reported their dog bit someone and they wanted to surrender the dog. A Morrow County sheriff’s deputy made contact.
10:04 p.m. — A resident on Southeast Fourth Street, Irrigon, reported loud music that is an ongoing problem. A Morrow County sheriff’s deputy responded and talked to both parties.
10:21 p.m. — A Pendleton officer gave a warning for a resting ordinance violation at Episcopal Church Of The Redeemer, 241 S.E. Second St., Pendleton
11:52 p.m. — A resident at Willow Creek Apartments, 220 W. Willow St., Heppner, reported a juvenile threatened to destroy property inside an apartment and hit his sister. A Morrow County sheriff’s deputy responded.
Sunday, May 22
1:11 a.m. — A resident in Northwest Gale Street, Heppner, reported someone was trying to get into the residence. Morrow County Sheriff’s Office responded, and the male then got the last of his belongings and left.
4:22 a.m. — Pilot Rock police responded to Southwest Birch Place for a disturbance.
5:14 a.m. — The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence at Green Acres RV Park, 80542 Paterson Ferry Road, Irrigon, on a report of a male scaring a woman and children. A deputy gave the male a ride to Umatilla to meet his father.
5:41 a.m. — A 911 caller near Mill Road and Northwest Cedar Street, Pilot Rock, reported a domestic disturbance. Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded but did not find any disturbance.
6:49 a.m. — Umatilla police initiated activity on Sixth Street for a robbery. Police are investigating.
9:53 a.m. — The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office responded to an all-terrain vehicle crash off U.S. Forest Service Road 21, Heppner, at the Morrow County OHV Park. The sheriff’s office took a report.
10:08 a.m. — A caller reported the theft of a generator at the Pendleton Little League Park, 1927 S.E. Byers Ave.
3:17 p.m. — Love’s Travel Stop and Country Store, 78665 Tower Road, Boardman, reported a male in his 50s in a silver Chevrolet Silverado pickup was intoxicated in the drive-thru. Morrow County sheriff’s deputies were out of position to respond and passed the information to Oregon State Police.
4:04 p.m. — Pendleton police received a report of child abuse or negelct and referred the matter to another agency,
7:38 p.m. — Umatilla police responded to John Day Street for an assault.
7:43 p.m. — Pendleton police responded to Southwest Second Street and Frazer Avenue on a report of a vehicle crash. Police made an arrest.
10:27 p.m. — A caller reported a family member may have died in a shed on Northwest Esther Court, Irrigon. Local emergency services responded.
Arrests, citations
May 20
• Pendleton police arrested Jessica Renee Brown, 35, for aggravated harassment.
May 21
• Boardman police arrested Manuel Rios Rivero, 58, for driving under the influence of intoxicants.
May 22
• Hermiston police arrested Eduardo Godinez Garcia, 30, for DUII and two counts each of third-degree assault and reckless endangering.
• Umatilla Tribal Police arrested Chelsey Arriola-Morris, 26, for reckless driving and felony fleeing.
• Milton-Freewater police arrested Dahlyla Gonzalez, 19, for felony fleeing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.