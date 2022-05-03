Friday, April 29
9:10 a.m. — Milton-Freewater police received a report of a graffiti in the alley on the 900 block of Perkins Street.
1:49 p.m. — A resident on Tyler Road, Boardman, reported his neighbor’s cows were in his pasture and damaged his fence. He said this is an ongoing issue.
3:51 p.m. — Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded to Yellow Jacket Road, Milton-Freewater, on a report of harassment.
4:43 p.m. — Pendleton police received a report of child abuse/neglect.
8:08 p.m. — A resident on Southeast Cannon Street, Heppner, called the Morrow County Sheriff’s Office to request filing a missing person report on her daughter. The sheriff’s office responded.
Saturday, April 30
8:03 a.m. — A caller on Diablo Court, Umatilla, reported a domestic disturbance. Police responded.
8:28 a.m. — Irrigon Rural Fire Protection District conducted a fire hydrant test at the fire station, 500 N.E. Main Ave., Irrigon.
10:10 a.m. — Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded to Milton-Freewater Spanish Seventh-day Adventist Church, 84667 Highway 11, to take a report on a vehicle theft.
1:59 p.m. — Stanfield police responded to Stanfield City Hall, 160 S. Main St., for a burglary.
3:10 p.m. — Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded to North Water Street, Weston, for a theft complaint.
5:31 p.m. — Pendleton police responded to the 1600 block of Westgate on a report of an assault.
5:58 p.m. — A caller reported he was loading up furniture on the 300 block of East Main Street, Lexington, when someone a block over on Arcade Street called his dog and left in a vehicle. The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office responded and found the dog.
Sunday, May 1
9:45 a.m. — Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies took a report of vehicle theft on South Water Street, Weston.
10:04 a.m. — A caller on East Appleton Road, Milton-Freewater, made a report of harassment.
11:40 a.m. — Umatilla police responded to Third Street, Umatilla, on a report of harassment.
1:45 p.m. — A caller on Highway 11, Milton-Freewater, reported a burglary. Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office took a report.
1:22 p.m. — Hermiston police responded to the 900 block of East Newport Avenue on a report of a burglary.
1:59 p.m. — Pilot Rock police responded to J&D’s Food Mart, 111 S.W. Birch St., for a disturbance.
2:49 p.m. — An ambulance responded to Love’s Travel Stop, 78665 Tower Road, Boardman, for a 50-year-old man who slipped, fell and injured his back. The ambulance took the man to Good Shepherd Medical Center, Hermiston.
2:51 p.m. — Emergency services responded to Castle Rock Apartments, 451 Tatone St., Boardman, for a 22-year-old man who asked what to do about waking up and not remembering. An ambulance took the man to Good Shepherd Medical Center, Hermiston.
4:16 p.m. — A caller at the rest area on the westbound side of Interstate 84 near Boardman reported a juvenile Black girl and a white man who appeared to be in his 50s got out of a truck and walked away from everyone in the parking lot. The caller said the juvenile appeared to be uncomfortable with the man. The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office checked the area but did not find anything suspicious.
6:45 p.m. — Hermiston police responded to Southwest Ninth Street for a domestic disturbance after receiving a report of a male and female physically fighting at this location.
7:56 p.m. — Umatilla police responded to Van Buren Drive on a report of harassment.
8:49 p.m. — A caller on North Loop Road, Stanfield, reported a domestic disturbance.
Arrests, citations
April 29
• Boardman police arrested Sergio Lopez Antonio, 28, for driving under the influence of intoxicants and hit-and-run involving property.
• Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office arrested Kash Michael Leon, 31, for second-degree burglary and vehicle theft.
• Umatilla Tribal Police arrested James Brian Halfmoon Jr., 25, for two counts of assault of a police officer, two counts of criminal mischief, one count of resisting arrest, a felony probation violation and on three warrants for failure to appear.
April 30
• Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office arrested Markus Paul Davis, 20, for hit-and-run involving property and a felony probation violation.
• Hermiston police arrested Gage Darrell Woods, 23, for menacing, felon in possession of a weapon and first-degree theft.
May 1
• Pendleton police arrested Brian Allen Palmer, 41, for violating a restraining order, first-degree burglary and first-degree criminal trespass.
