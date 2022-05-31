Friday, May 27
3:58 a.m. — A resident on Sky View Drive, Boardman, reported someone was on his porch and no one should be there.
6:06 a.m. — Pendleton police responded to Southwest Emigrant Avenue on a report of a theft in progress
7:31 a.m. — A 911 caller on Southwest 29th Street, Pendleton, reported a prowler. Police responded and were unable to locate the prowler.
8:28 a.m. — A caller on West Main Street, Lexington, reported someone cut the locks off three units. A Morrow County sheriff’s deputy responded and took a report.
1:25 p.m. — Pendleton police responded to South Hills Apartments, 248 S.W. 28th Drive, for a domestic disturbance. Police took a report.
3:27 p.m. — A 911 caller on North First Street, Pendleton, made a theft complaint. Pendleton police took a report.
7:49 p.m. — Boardman emergency services responded to the eastbound side of Interstate 84 at Boardman for a 20-year-old woman suffering an allergic reaction in a vehicle.
10:36 p.m. — Pendleton police responded to Rite Aid, 1900 S.W. Court Ave., on a report of a fight.
11:44 p.m. —A 911 caller on South Main Street reported a possible overdose. Emergency agencies responded.
Saturday, May 28
10:10 a.m. — Pendleton police responded to Southeast Hailey Avenue for a dispute.
1:35 p.m. — Pendleton police responded to Safeway, 201 S.W. 20th St., for a domestic disturbance.
4:15 p.m. — A 911 caller at AC Mini Storage & RV Park, 2255 S.E. Court Ave., Pendleton, reported a burglary. Police responded.
9:40 p.m. — A caller reported three or four people, perhaps teens, were “messing with locks” and trying to break into the Oregon Trail Library, 490 N.E. Main Ave., Irrigon. Morrow County sheriff’s deputies responded and found the group was there for a party.
Sunday, May 29
12:46 a.m. — A 911 caller at a rental property on Northwest 14th Street, Pendleton, reported hearing gunshots. Police responded.
2:12 a.m. — A Heppner resident reported she provided personal and financial information to a person who claimed to be with a computer security service but now believes it was a scam.
2:37 a.m. — A caller on Columbia Lane, Irrigon, reported a male woke him up and screamed and yelled at him, and he was not sure what about. The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office responded and referred the situation to Community Counseling Solutions.
8:33 a.m. — Pendleton police responded to Southeast Third Street for a possible burglary in progress. Police made an arrest.
10:12 a.m. — Pendleton police responded to a residence on Southeast Eighth Street on a criminal mischief complaint. Police made an arrest.
2:49 p.m. — A 911 caller at a rental property on Northwest Carden Avenue reported an armed subject. Pendleton police took a report.
5:43 p.m. — A 911 caller on Southwest Marshall Avenue, Pendleton, reported seeing a female wearing an orange jacket and black and white spandex trying to break into a vehicle. Police responded.
7:04 p.m. — A caller asked law enforcement in Morrow County to check on a truck driver at the Boardman rest area on the eastbound side of Interstate 84. The caller said the driver parked his vehicle at the milepost 164 onramp and shut down the semitrailer at approximately 10:45 a.m. The caller also said he received information the driver was sick. Morrow County Sheriff’s Office and Boardman police responded.
Arrests, citations
May 28
• Milton-Freewater police arrested Aaron Matthew Lake, 53, for second-degree assault, harassment, menacing and second-degree disorderly conduct.
May 29
• Hermiston police arrested James Alan Lycett, 37, on a warrant and for possession of a stolen vehicle.
• Umatilla Tribal Police arrested Matthew Scott Gordon, 21, for felon in possession of a weapon.
• Hermiston police arrested Heather Dawn Evans, 42, for identity theft, first-degree forgery, first-degree theft and two counts of violating a restraining order.
