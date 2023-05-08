Friday, May 5
7:21 a.m. Umatilla County sheriff's deputies responded to Alder Avenue on a criminal mischief complaint.
11:47 a.m. A caller at Baltimore Apartments, Heppner, reported several juveniles, a boy and two girls, are going in out of an apartment that smells like marijuana. The caller stated they confronted the group and asked them to leave and one of the girls began arguing with her and went upstairs to get her sister. The caller stated this is an ongoing issue and requested a deputy call her back.
12:32 p.m. Oregon State Police and other emergency agencies responded to Interstate 84 near milepost 177 after a motor home crashed. State police reported the recreational vehicle and a semitrailer were traveling westbound when the driver of the motor home tried to pass one of the semis on the right. The rear of the motor home clipped the front of the semitrailer, and the motor home driver lost control. The motor home overturned and ended up on the shoulder of the freeway.
The five occupants of the motor home suffered minor injuries, and ambulances took them to Good Shepherd Medical Center, Hermiston. The driver of the semi was uninjured.
State police cited the driver of the motor home for unlawful lane change.
2:45 p.m. A caller at Willow Creek Reservoir, Heppner, reported he dropped about $400 in cash from out of his pockets down by the boat dock and would like a call back if anyone turns it in.
6:55 p.m. Milton-Freewater received a report of a theft of a rototiller from a residence on the 200 block of Southwest Third Avenue.
7:03 p.m. Umatilla County sheriff's deputies and other emergency services responded to Lamb Weston, Hermiston, on a report of a brush fire.
9:27 p.m. A caller on Knight Road, Hermiston, reported someone was lighting off fireworks.
9:40 p.m. Stanfield police responded to West Coe Avenue on a report of a domestic disturbance.
10:04 p.m. Boardman fire and ambulance services and Oregon State police responded to Interstate 84 eastbound in Boardman on a report of a vehicle hitting a deer.
10:12 p.m. A 911 caller on Thelma Court, Stanfield, is asking for police. Police responded on a report of a disturbance.
Saturday, May 6
4:05 a.m. Umatilla County Sheriff's Office took a report of the theft of a vehicle at Double M Ranch, Hermiston.
9:54 a.m. Umatilla County sheriff's deputies responded to Birch Creek Road, Pendleton, on a report of a fight.
12:54 p.m. A caller on South Main Street, Heppner, reported a group of juveniles entered an abandoned house. The caller stated the owner is there from time to time to make repairs, but the caller did not recognize anyone in the group that was there. Morrow County sheriff deputies responded.
1:45 p.m. A caller on Washington Lane, Irrigon, reported they are putting pipes in a field and they had just discovered 21 brass heads are missing and may have been stolen. Morrow County sheriff's deputies responded and took a report.
2:08 p.m. Umatilla County sheriff's deputies responded to Northwest 11th Street, Hermiston, on a criminal mischief complaint. A report was taken.
2:16 p.m. A caller on Southeast Gilmore Street, Heppner, reported someone broke the window on her backdoor but it doesn't appear that anyone has broken into her home. Morrow County Sheriff's Office took a report.
4:55 p.m. Umatilla County sheriff's deputies responded to West Poplar Place, Hermiston, on a report of a domestic disturbance.
6:16 p.m. A caller on Southeast 13th Street, Irrigon, reported he is in the process of moving out of his residence and when he returned his items had been throw outside and damaged. Morrow County sheriff's deputies responded and took a report.
Sunday, May 7
8:07 a.m. A caller on Interstate 84, Boardman, reported she is in a body of water but is getting out. The dispatcher advised it was a possible mental crisis.
12:20 p.m. A caller on Southeast 13th Street, Irrigon, reported her and her ex got into a verbal agreement in the morning and he left around 2 a.m. and has not returned. She stated she is afraid he will return and continue to harass her since he made verbal threats to her. Morrow County sheriff's deputies responded and took a report.
1:58 p.m. A caller reported a vehicle struck a light pole on the 500 block of North Elizabeth Street, Milton-Freewater.
7:01 p.m. Umatilla County sheriff's deputies responded to Baggett Lane, Hermiston, on a report of shots being fired.
7:46 p.m. Umatilla County sheriff's deputies responded to Granite Northwest and Blue Mountain Asphalt, in Umatilla, on a report of a burglary.
8:19 p.m. A caller on Interstate 84 westbound, Boardman, reported there is a field with bulls in it and one big white bull is on the interstate side of the fence. Oregon State police and Oregon Department of Transportation were advised.
9:02 p.m. A caller on Knapp Street, Irrigon, reported a man showed up at their house and asked for help towing a car and appeared high. The caller advised the man said he would return in an hour, and they would like extra patrols in the area. The caller stated they do not know the man's name, but they have met him before. Morrow County sheriff's deputies made contact with the caller and ran extra patrols in the area.
Monday, May 8
2:33 a.m. Boardman firefighters responded to Wagon Wheel Loop Road, Irrigon, after a caller reported someone had just called to tell him someone set his car on fire. The caller stated they believe their sister-in-law could be responsible.
Arrests, Citations
May 5
Morrow County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jose Carlos Gonzalez, 37, for second-degree kidnapping, unlawful use of weapon, reckless endangering, menacing, harassment and first-degree attempted assault.
Hermiston police arrested Daniel Perez Garcia, 26, for felony fourth-degree assault, giving false information to law enforcement, violating probation and on a warrant for failure to appear.
Oregon State Police at about 8 p.m. assisted the Umatilla County Sheriff's Office with a pursuit in the area of Cox and Quiggle lanes, Hermiston. Three subjects ran from a vehicle, and OSP troopers caught one of the passengers, Matthew Allen Dead Pearce, 33, of Hermiston, who told police he had drugs and drug paraphernalia. State police seized the fentanyl Pearce had, gave him a $100 citation and released him, per Oregon Measure 110.
May 6
Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jose Antonio Fonseca-Lopez, 33, for possession of a stolen vehicle.
Milton-Freewater police arrested Storm Webb, 66, pf Pendleton, for driving under the influence of intoxicants.
Umatilla Tribal Police arrested Nancy M. Helme, 31, for dangerous drugs and criminal activity in drugs.
Pendleton police arrested Tyler David Howe, 43, for offensive littering, resisting arrest and aggravated harassment.
May 7
Morrow County Sheriff’s Office arrested Higinio Rojas Celestino, 25, for DUII (alcohol)
Oregon State Police at 2:06 p.m. responded to Highway 11 near milepost 34 for a Chevrolet Blazer that crashed. A caller told state police the SUV weaved in and out of traffic, hit a work zone portable reader board and went off the road. An OSP trooper arrested the driver, Jose Luis Montano, 37, of Walla Walla, for DUII (alcohol), reckless driving and second-degree criminal mischief.
Umatilla Tribal Police arrested arrested Roslynn Celine Simmons, 24, for five counts of harassment and three counts of criminal mischief.
Hermiston police arrested Jeremy Paul Manning, 45, for fourth-degree assault, harassment and three counts of reckless endangering.
