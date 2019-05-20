FRIDAY
6:00 a.m. — Pendleton police were called to Mountain View Apartments, 2410 N.W. Carden Ave., for a domestic disturbance.
7:59 a.m. — The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office was called to a motor vehicle accident on Holdman Road and Highway 37 near Pendleton, a chip hauler truck on its side. There was no report of injuries.
11:29 a.m. — A resident of Ukiah called the Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office to report he had rescued a dog from another Ukian man who was using a cattle prod to hurt the animal. The caller reported he took the dog to a veterinarian, who urged him not to return the dog to its owner, but the owner is now threatening to come to his house and take the animal back. He requested contact from a deputy for options.
12:24 p.m. — Central Machinery Sales, 78112 Highway 207, Hermiston, reported a theft to the Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office.
1:36 p.m. — A caller on Sloane Avenue and Seventh Street, Umatilla, called Umatilla police to report downed but active power lines in an alley between Sloan Avenue and the Travelodge motel.
4:04 p.m. — A caller to Stanfield police reported finding a stack of photographs on the side of South Edwards Road.
5:57 p.m. — A resident of Happy Lane, Pendleton, reported flooding.
8:47 p.m. — Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies were called to the Waterhole Tavern, 51593 Highway 332, Milton-Freewater, for an intoxicated person causing a disturbance.
9:55 p.m. — A resident of Mountain View Apartments, Pendleton, reported a theft.
10:39 p.m. — Pendleton police responded to two different disturbance calls on opposite ends of town — at a residence on Southwest 18th Street and at The Saddle Restaurant & Lounge, 2220 S.E. Court Ave.
SATURDAY
3:45 a.m. — Umatilla police were called to Lifeways McNary Place, 290 Willamette Ave., for a reported assault.
6:03 a.m. — A 58-year-old woman from Hansen, Idaho, suffered serious injuries in a crash near Umatilla.
Oregon State Police reported a trooper responded to the scene of a single-vehicle rollover on the westbound side of Interstate 82 near milepost 3 where the woman was on the ground outside a Toyota Tacoma. According to state police, the crash ejected her from the pickup. She was conscious but suffering from serious injuries. An air ambulance flew her to Kadlec Regional Medical Center, Richland, Washington.
She also was traveling with two dogs. Emergency personnel found one dog and took it to a veterinarian in Hermiston, but the other dog was missing.
8:01 a.m. — Graffiti was reported at Southwest 10th Street and Isaac Avenue, Pendleton.
10:18 a.m. — A vehicle was reported stolen from Country Club Manor Apartments, 605 Umatilla Ave., Umatilla. A Umatilla police officer took a theft report.
12:22 p.m. — Pilot Rock police investigated a report of criminal mischief at Pilot Rock Elementary School on Vern McGowan Drive.
1:38 p.m. — Stanfield code enforcement visited several areas of Stanfield over the weekend and noted overgrown yards, tall weeds and grass, downed fences, trash, junk vehicles and more needing attention from property owners.
1:56 p.m. — Three Washington residents suffered nonlife-threatening injuries in a multi-vehicle crash on Highway 11 north of Milton-Freewater.
Oregon State Police reported the driver of a Chevrolet Malibu tried to turn left onto Highway 11 near milepost 33 and pulled in front of a northbound GMC Acadia. The driver of the SUV had no time to react and hit the Malibu. The SUV veered off the road and struck two cars parked in a used car sales lot.
The crash injured the driver and passenger in the Chevrolet and the driver and only occupant of the GMC. Ambulances took the three to Providence St. Mary Medical Center, Walla Walla, where they received treatment for their injuries.
3:21 p.m. — Pendleton police received a report of possible child abuse/neglect at Walmart, 2203 S.W. Court Ave.
8:51 p.m. — A disturbance at Super 8, 601 S.E. Nye Ave., Pendleton, prompted a call to police.
10:13 p.m. — Pendleton police responded to a report of shots fired on Southwest Goodwin Avenue and Second Street, but were unable to find a shooter.
SUNDAY
2:53 a.m. — Pendleton police received a report of possible child abuse/neglect.
11:29 p.m. — Umatilla police and the Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a domestic disturbance at Kalmia Candles, 31 Washington St.
3:27 p.m. — Stanfield police and Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of shots fired on South Edwards Road, but were unable to locate a shooter.
5:52 p.m. — Pendleton police were called to intervene in a domestic dispute at Grocery Outlet, 1810 S.W. Court Ave., after a couple was threatened in the parking lot. A second disturbance was reported at 6:23 p.m. at KFC, 1615 S.E. Emigrant Ave.
8:37 p.m. — Stanfield and Hermiston police and Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies were called to a residence on East Airport Road, Hermiston, for a domestic disturbance.
10:47 p.m. — Pendleton police were called to Mountain View Apartments when a woman reported a man tried to attack her.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
Friday
•Hermiston police arrested Noah Daley Weatherford, 18, of Hermiston, for first-degree burglary, second-degree theft and violating probation.
•Hermiston police arrested Alejando Gonzalez, 42, for violating probation, meth possession and meth delivery, all felonies.
Saturday
•Boardman police arrested J. Jesus Roman-Medina, 48, for strangulation, menacing and harassment, all felonies, and resisting arrest.
•Pendleton police arrested Brandy Ann Anderson, 37, of Pendleton, for felony methamphetamine possession and delivery.
•Hermiston police arrested Chad Jonathan Seelye, 29, of Hermiston, for felony failure to appear, four counts of second-degree trespass, three counts of second-degree burglary, two counts of unauthorized entry into a vehicle, and one count each of second-degree theft and trespassing.
Sunday
•Oregon State Police at 1:29 p.m. received a complaint about a road rage incident. A 36-year-old woman from Caldwell, Idaho, reported another driver used his cellphone to photograph her and she wanted to sign a complaint. Police caught the other driver, a 21-year-old man from Vancouver, Washington, and cited him for driving while using a mobile electronic device. The Idaho resident also followed through on completing a citizen’s traffic complaint.
•Pendleton police cited and released Tony E. Zubiria, 55, of Pendleton, for driving under the influence of intoxicants.
•Hermiston police arrested Spencer Allen Califf, 35, of Hermiston, for possession of a federally controlled substance, felony meth possession, first-degree trespass and third-degree theft.
•Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office arrested Kyle Lynn Muth, 24, of Hermiston, for second-degree assault, interfering with a peace officer, resisting arrest and on two felony probation violations.
•Oregon State Police at 7:30 p.m. responded to a hit-and-run on Highway 730 near Southshore Drive, Umatilla. While the trooper was en route, he found the vehicle matching the description from the crime scene abandoned on Powerline Road near milepost 2.
Several hours later, Terry Deen Schoen, 60, of Hermiston, called and reported someone stole his vehicle, which was the same one the trooper found. Police questioned Schoen, then cited him for the hit-and-run.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.