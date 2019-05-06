FRIDAY
7:26 a.m. — A caller reported possible gang activity on Southwest Hailey Avenue, Pendleton.
9:07 a.m. — A caller in Ione reported someone spray-painted on the side of the legion hall on West Second Street.
12:10 p.m. — The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office took a report for the theft of equipment worth $2,800 from Ione Marine Performance, Irrigon. The case is under investigation.
2:27 p.m. — A caller reported a peacock was walking toward the north side of Highway 730 near Southeast 14th street, Irrigon.
9:14 p.m. — A caller on Columbia Lane, Irrigon, reported hearing a “little girl” scream, then saw four or five dark figures running after a girl. The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office responded, but deputies did not find anyone suspicious.
9:26 p.m. — Pendleton police responded to a fight at Mountain View Apartments, 2410 N.W. Carden Ave.
SATURDAY
12:23 a.m. — Someone spotted a prowler near the Pendleton Square Apartments, 300 S.W. 28th Drive, Pendleton.
12:38 a.m. — Umatilla police responded to the Riverside Sports Bar & Lounge, 1501 Sixth St., on a report of males fighting.
1:36 p.m. — Milton-Freewater police took a report for damage to a door on the 400 block of South Main Street.
4:35 a.m. — The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of people yelling and screaming on Southeast Division Street, Irrigon, and contacted the noisemakers.
5:23 p.m. — An Irrigon resident on Southeast Utah Avenue complained about a loose dog that harassed her dog and urinated on her fence. The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office did not find the bad dog.
10:09 p.m. — Hermiston police responded to an assault call on the 1500 block of North First Street.
SUNDAY
4:59 a.m. — A 911 caller reported an assault at South Hills Apartments, 248 S.W. 28th Drive, Pendleton.
3:24 p.m. — Milton-Freewater police took a report for a burglary on the 200 block of Northwest 10th Avenue.
8:04 p.m. — Umatilla police fielded a call about criminal mischief at Tri-Harbor Apartments, 210 Klickitat St.
10:10 p.m. — A 911 caller reported domestic violence when a female hit a male at a residence on Yakima Street, Umatilla.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
Friday
•Oregon State Police arrested Adrian Tinoco, 32, of Milton-Freewater, for driving under the influence of intoxicants.
•Umatilla Tribal Police arrested Kerry Lee Newson, 49, of Pendleton, for first-degree burglary, third-degree criminal mischief, theft of services less than $10,000 and unauthorized entry of a vehicle.
•Umatilla Tribal Police arrested Leann Kay Free, 55, of Pendleton, for felony methamphetamine possession.
•Oregon State Police cited Jeronimo Alberto Meija, 29, for DUII.
•Oregon State Police cited Trace Eugene Bronkhorst, 29, of Walla Walla, for DUII.
Saturday
•Umatilla Tribal Police arrested Gregorio Orozco, 41, for felony methamphetamine possession.
•Pendleton police arrested Laveda May Case, 43, for felony fourth-degree assault.
•Umatilla Tribal Police arrested Jordan Jalen George Yazzie, 27, for DUII (alcohol).
Sunday
•Umatilla Tribal Police arrested Tahner Allen Bates, 19, of Pendleton, for DUII (controlled substance).
•Pendleton police arrested Morgan Spencer Smith, 30, of Pendleton, for DUII.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.