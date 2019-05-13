FRIDAY
9:46 a.m. - The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office took a report for a theft at MJ’s Labor Services, 81822 Highway 395, Hermiston.
11:51 a.m. - A caller at Dave's 12th St. Chevron, 220 S.W. 12th St., Pendleton, asked for help for the driver of a metals delivery truck because a badger was under the vehicle.
1:36 p.m. - Hermiston police received a report of possible child abuse/neglect at McKenzie Park on West Orchard Avenue and South First Street.
2:54 p.m. - Hermiston police responded to a 911 call for an assault at Northwest 12th Street and West Madrona Avenue, Hermiston.
6:26 p.m. - A 911 caller reported domestic violence at East Van Buren and North Second streets, Athena.
7:07 p.m. - A caller reported he was riding his bicycle on the 900 block of South Highway 395 when a male in a pickup punched him in the face.
9:32 p.m. - Pendleton police responded to Space Age Fuel, 1700 S.W. Emigrant Ave., for a 911 report of domestic violence.
SATURDAY
3:36 a.m. - An emergency caller reported a male chased a woman who was screaming on Heck Lane, Umatilla.
7:02 a.m. - A caller reported a break-in at a building on the 600 block of County Road.
2:41 p.m. - Pendleton police received a complaint about the city’s goats crossing where the fence was down at Trailhead Park on Westgate Place.
SUNDAY
8:36 a.m. - A caller reported a “bunch of cows” were on Umatilla River and Cooney roads, Umatilla, near the Vadata Inc. data center.
1:43 p.m. - Pendleton police received a report of a woman who was homeless and no one has seen her for weeks.
2:28 p.m. - A vehicle crashed into a sign at Short Stop, 32553 E. Punkin Center Road, Hermiston.
4:11 p.m. - Hermiston police received a complaint from Southeast Eighth Place about a red taxi honking its horn for 10-15 minutes.
5:26 p.m. - Pendleton police responded to a 911 report of a male destroying property and punching himself on Southwest 40th Street.
9:51 p.m. - Milton-Freewater police responded to a call about an assault with a cutting-edged weapon. Police Chief Doug Boedigheimer reported officers found a victim standing in the area of 500 N. Elizabeth St. and bleeding from a cut on the lower left back. The injury was non-life-threatening, he stated, and an ambulance took the victim to Providence St. Mary Medical Center, Walla Walla.
Boedigheimer also reported the victim suffered the injury at about 9:45 p.m. at 392 Raspberry Loop near space No. 4, and he was not releasing the identities of the victim or suspect because the investigation is ongoing.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
Friday
•Oregon State Police at 1:24 p.m. responded to a Chevrolet pickup that crashed into the guardrail on the westbound side of Interstate 84 near milepost 228 at Deadman Pass. The trooper arrested the driver, Hyrum Levoy Wilson Wilson, 46, of Nampa, Idaho, for driving under the influence of intoxicants (alcohol) and reckless driving.
According to state police, Wilson’s blood-alcohol content was .29 percent, more than three times the legal limit.
•Jose Antonio Adorno, 69, of Milton-Freewater, faces numerous charges stemming from a shooting investigation.
Milton-Freewater police Chief Doug Boedigheimer reported dispatch at approximately 2:30 p.m. received a call about gunshots near the intersection of 12th Avenue and Mill Street. Multiple officers responded, and one officer detained a suspect near the city library, 722 S. Main St., but the man did not have a gun.
Police during the investigation learned the Adorno and another male were in an argument over money and/or property, according to Boedigheimer, when Adorno “allegedly fired one shot” from a .12-gauge shotgun from inside his home at the victim, who was standing in 12th Avenue near Mill.
Several pellets struck the victim, but he was not seriously injured, the police chief reported, suffering only minor marks, and he refused medical assistance.
Police arrested Adorno and booked him into the Umatilla County Jail, Pendleton, on charges of attempted unlawful use of a weapon, pointing a firearm at another, menacing, reckless endangering, fourth-degree assault, harassment, second-degree disorderly conduct and discharging a weapon across a highway. Officers also seized the shotgun and placed it into custody.
•Hermiston police arrested Ronald Dale Leslie, 29, of Hermiston, for third-degree criminal mischief, felony methamphetamine possession and on a warrant for failure to appear.
•Oregon State Police arrested Faust Medinadiaz, 60, for DUII.
•Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jovanni Lemus and Julio Cesar Lemus, both 19 and of Hermiston, on weapons-related charges. Jovanni Lemus faces second-degree disorderly conduct, attempted unlawful use of a weapon and misrepresentation age by a minor, and Julio Lemus faces second-degree disorderly conduct and unlawful possession of a firearm. All the charges are misdemeanors.
Saturday
•Pendleton police arrested David Jerry Haney, 28 for harassment and first-degree forgery.
•Hermiston police arrested John Dario Godinez, 60, of Hermiston, for felony driving while suspended/revoked, hit-and-run on property and reckless driving.
Sunday
•Umatilla police arrested Benjamin Delacruz Perez, 38, of Umatilla, for first-degree burglary, harassment, interfering with making a report and on a warrant for failure to appear.
•Boardman police arrested Miguel Gutierrez, 23, of Boardman, for interfering with a peace officer, felony attempt to elude and DUII.
•Milton-Freewater police arrested Sherri Stubenrauch, 58, of Milton-Freewater, for domestic violence charges of fourth-degree assault and harassment.
•Oregon State Police arrested Lawrence Azar Spino II, 26, of Warm Springs, for DUII.
