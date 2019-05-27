FRIDAY
1:42 a.m. - The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office was unable to take 911 cals from Verizon customers dues to a technical problem. The company was able to fix the problem and restore emergency call service.
11:04 p.m. - Hermiston police responded to the 60 block of South Highway 395 for an assault.
1:41 p.m. - Staff at Pioneer Memorial Hospital, Heppner, reported an adult arrived who suffered a dog bite.
4:27 p.m. - The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office started an investigation into threats and harassment following a report from Cutsforth Park on Willow Creek Road, Heppner.
6:20 p.m. - A 911 caller on the westbound side of Interstate 84 near Boardman reported a dog was flailing around and trying not to fall from the open bed of a moving pickup.
SATURDAY
8:36 a.m. - Hermiston police responded to a disturbance on the 1100 block of South Highway 395.
9:16 a.m. - A Boardman resident reported the theft of her silver 2015 Nissan Murano. She called back later and reported she forgot she parked the car elsewhere and walked home.
11:51 a.m. - A resident on Southeast Hager Street, Heppner, reported he came home and found someone broke his door and left other signs of a possible break-in.
8:18 p.m. - The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 from the Boardman Rest Area on the eastbound side of Interstate 84 about a cattle hauler prodding a cow in a trailer, and the cow was bellowing and kicking. The caller was concerned and wanted someone to check out the situation. The sheriff’s office referred the call to Oregon State Police.
SUNDAY
1:29 p.m. Emergency services responded to Paterson Ferry Road and Highway 730, Irrigon, for a 2-month-old infant with trouble breathing and blood in the mouth. Am ambulance took the baby to a hospital.
1:31 a.m. - Multiple people wee in a fight, a 911 caller reported, in the parking lot of Smiley's Happy Place, 102 Boardman Ave., Boardman.
9:05 a.m. - A woman asked law enforcement to check on her boyfriend in Boardman because he has not answered his phone or the door. Officers responded and found the man fell. An ambulance took him to a hospital.
10:01 a.m. - A Morrow County sheriff’s deputy found multiple goats on Bombing Range Road, Lexington. The person responsible for the goats soon showed up.
3:31 p.m. - One male at Maple Crest Apartments, 700 S.W. Wilson Lane, Boardman, struck another in the face, causing a cut. The Boardman ambulance took the victim to Good Shepherd Medical Center, Hermiston.
8:01 p.m. - A caller at Wilson Road Mobile Home Park, 600 Wilson Road, Boardman, reported her fiancee’s brother was getting violent and may have hit her 1-year-old son.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
Friday
•Umatilla Tribal Police arrested Christopher Jones, 52, for first-degree rape, first-degree kidnapping and felony methamphetamine possession.
Saturday
•Morrow County Sheriff’s Office at 7:45 p.m. responded to a 911 call from a man who said his wife was driving erratically on Interstate 84 near Boardman. The sheriff’s office arrested Eric Ramirez for recklessly endangering another and attempted assault of a police officer.
