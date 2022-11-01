Friday, Oct. 28
1:31 a.m. — Pendleton police responded to Southeast Sixth Street on a report of the theft of a vehicle. Police made an arrest.
5:42 a.m. — A woman told the Morrow County Sheriff’s Office she wants to file a missing person report on her brother who suffers from Alzheimer’s disease. She said he boarded an Amtrak train in Pasco but did not get off in Kentucky. She said she last spoke to him when he was going through Montana.
9:07 a.m. — Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office took a report of graffiti at Marie Dorian Park, Milton-Freewater.
9:37 a.m. — Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded to Ranch & Home, Milton-Freewater, on a report of a burglary. Police took a report.
9:46 a.m. — Umatilla police took a report of graffiti on Seventh Street on a home’s garage.
12:08 p.m. — Pendleton police responded to Southwest 12th Street on a report of a domestic disturbance.
12:55 p.m. — Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded to Chuckhole Lane, Milton-Freewater, on a report of an assault.
1:08 p.m. — Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded to Rivercrest Lane, Hermiston, on a report of a burglary.
1:08 p.m. — A caller reported six youths were playing at Heppner Main Street Park, and were running into the street and causing traffic to stop.
1:54 p.m. — The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a male who was stranded in the Heppner hunting unit at the end of Forest Service 21 and 804 roads. She said she has not been able to reach him since he contacted her. Dispatch advised her that if he calls back to have him call 911.
6:28 p.m. — Pendleton police responded to Round-Up Athletic Club on a report of a restraining order violation.
7:12 p.m. — Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded to Forest Service Road 6413 for a search and rescue operation.
7:44 p.m. — Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded to Ross Lane, Hermiston, on a report of an assault.
8:39 p.m. — A 911 caller reported a single-vehicle rollover on the eastbound side of Interstate 84 at Boardman. Oregon State Police and and other public safety agencies responded. One person refused transport to a local hospital.
9:48 p.m. — Pendleton police responded to the Sinclair station on Southeast Nye Avenue on a report of an assault.
10:46 p.m. — Pendleton police responded to the Packard Tavern on a report of a fight. Police issued a warning.
11:41 p.m. — A resident on Southeast Fourth Street, Irrigon, reported her neighbor was playing loud music with the same song on repeat.
11:52 p.m. — Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded to Bagget Lane and Highway 395, Hermiston, for a noise complaint.
Saturday, Oct. 29
7:19 a.m. — A caller reported the theft of her vehicle from Southeast Fourth Street, Irrigon. She called back to say she found it — she forgot she left it at a friend’s home.
2:29 p.m. — A resident on Linden Way, Heppner, asked the fire department to let someone know they were burning debris too close to her house.
4:15 p.m. — Pendleton police responded to Southwest Frazer Avenue and South Main Street on a report of a domestic disturbance. Police made an arrest.
5:34 p.m. — A caller said he was at the Umatilla National Wildlife Refuge, Irrigon, and someone slashed his vehicle’s tire. A Morrow County sheriff’s deputy responded and took a report.
6:20 p.m. — Pilot Rock police and other emergency agencies responded to Southeast Cherry Street on a report of a possible structure fire.
6:23 p.m. — Pendleton police responded to Southeast Third Street on a report of harassment. Police took a report.
7:15 p.m. — The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a security camera catching a possible drug deal at the Sinclair Station in Lexington.
7:47 p.m. — Pendleton police responded to Northwest Carden Avenue on a report of burglary.
11:43 p.m. — A caller at The Rustic Truck Bar & Grill, Irrigon, reported a fight.
11:50 p.m. — Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded to the Moose Lodge, Stanfield, on a report of an assault.
Sunday, Oct. 20
1:22 a.m. — A 911 caller reported he was en route to Pioneer Memorial Hospital, Heppner, with a woman whose appendix may have burst.
1:27 a.m. — Emergency agencies responded to Village Apartments in Pendleton, on a report of a male who cut himself.
2:51 a.m. — Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office received a call for assistance from a dispatcher stating they have a female on the line at Northeast Anvidon Street in Pendleton, and she is freaking out, and keeps saying “OMG.” Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded.
9:28 a.m. — Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office took a report of the theft of a vehicle at Adams and Rothrock roads, in Adams.
1:17 p.m. — A resident on Southeast Idaho Avenue, Irrigon, reported a neighbor has been acting odd and a couple of days ago tried to get into their house. The caller asked the Morrow County Sheriff’s Office to send a deputy to talk to him.
10:05 p.m. — A resident on Anthony Drive, Boardman, reported the theft of a 2017 GMC Terrain. Boardman police responded and took a report.
Arrests, citations Oct. 28
Hermiston police arrested Juan Antonio Tellez, 31, for assault and harassment involving physical contact.
Milton-Freewater police arrested Juan Ramon Abrego, 47, for five counts of misuse of 911 and on four warrants for failure to appear.
Milton-Freewater police arrested Cuauhtemoc Gomez Castro, 18, for fleeing, reckless endangering, reckless driving and second-degree criminal trespass.
Oct. 30
The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office arrested Taylorlee Michelle Wyatt, 21, for vehicle theft, reckless driving and second-degree criminal mischief.
