Friday, Nov. 11
3:44 a.m. — Pendleton police responded to a call about fraud at Lindell’s Auto Salvage and made an arrest.
6:37 a.m. — Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded to Highway 207, Echo, after receiving a call for assistance from Oregon State Police during a traffic stop involving stolen firearms.
8:52 a.m. — A cow was hit or shot in the mouth at the Morrow County OHV Park near Forest Service Road 21 in the Heppner area. The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office responded and advised an Oregon State Police game trooper.
9:02 a.m. — Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office took a report of a burglary on Walla Walla River Road, Milton-Freewater.
11:09 a.m. — Stanfield police responded to West Coe Avenue on a report of theft, regarding charges on the caller’s bank account and credit card. The caller also reported cash is missing from the bank bag.
12:57 p.m. — A man came into the Hermiston Police Department to report that three months ago he loaned his van to an individual for moving purposes, but since then he has not seen or heard from them. He had to go to the Oregon Driver and Motor Vehicles division to get new plates, but still does not have the vehicle and wants to know what his options are.
2:38 p.m. — Hermiston police responded to the 30 block of East Ridgeway Avenue on a report of a burglary.
2:47 p.m. — A caller reported seeing 14 mailboxes that were opened on Pleasant View Road, Irrigon.
4:07 p.m. — A 911 caller on Kik Road, Hermiston, reported a domestic disturbance involving a 16-year-old son slapping the phone out of his father’s hand.
5:26 p.m. — Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded to Northwest 11th Street, Hermiston, on a report of an assault.
5:32 p.m. — A 911 caller on East Second Street, Weston, reported the theft of a vehicle. Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded.
5:44 p.m. — Umatilla police responded to Dark Canyon Avenue, after they received a call for assistance from Oregon State Police regarding a man down on the ground bleeding from a cut above his eyebrow.
6:24 p.m. — A resident on Southwest Third Street, Irrigon, reported a neighbor’s puppies were in her yard and it was cold outside. The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office responded. The owners got the dogs.
7:11 p.m. — Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded to Doubletree Restaurant & Lounge, Athena, on a report of a disturbance involving a male in the back parking lot trying to fight with the owner.
7:45 p.m. — Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded to Highway 332, Milton-Freewater, on a report of a burglary.
10:03 p.m. — Umatilla police took a report for graffiti on Eighth Street, and on Van Buren Drive.
10:56 p.m. — Stanfield police responded to West Wood Avenue for a noise complaint.
Saturday, Nov. 12
7:37 a.m. — A resident on Second Street Northeast, Boardman, reported her neighbor knocked on the back window and said her brother was going to set the house on fire. Boardman police and fire responded, and an ambulance transported one person.
11:02 a.m. — A caller reported he was hunting Thursday, Nov. 10, and forgot his shotgun in a parking lot on Willow Creek Road, Heppner, and he does not live in the area. A Morrow County sheriff’s deputy checked the area but did not find the gun.
8:44 p.m. — Emergency agencies in Boardman responded to Interstate 84 westbound for a crash involving a passenger vehicle and a semitrailer. Oregon State Police took the lead.
Sunday, Nov. 13
1:53 a.m. — Emergency services responded to Love’s Travel Stop and Country Store, Boardman, on a report of smoke coming from the fryer at the restaurant and the smell of burning. Firefighters cleared the building and turned it over to employees.
8:46 a.m. — A resident on the 1200 block of South Mill Street, Milton-Freewater, reported vandals egged her vehicle and others on the street. Police arrived and also found tagging on numerous vehicles and a horse trailer.
1:07 p.m. — A caller at the Irrigon Skate Park, Irrigon, reported students at an Irrigon school were bullying him and threatened to beat him up. A deputy had a conversation with some of the juveniles.
5:33 p.m. — A resident on the 100 block of Catherine Street, Milton-Freewater, reported three or four juvenile males threw rocks at her house, damaging siding and the front door.
Arrests, citations
Nov. 12
Milton-Freewater police arrested Ricardo Lara Ruiz, 18, for felony fleeing, reckless driving and driving under the influence of intoxicants.
Milton-Freewater police arrested Jorge Adrian Alvarez, 25, for fourth-degree assault and carrying concealed weapons.
Milton-Freewater police at 12:34 p.m. received a report of a hit-and-run collision on the second block of Northeast 11th Avenue. Police responded and cited Alexandra Hammond with several citations for the incident.
Pendleton police arrested Bryan Keishawn Collins, 19, for fourth-degree assault.
Nov. 13
Oregon State Police arrested Angel Uribe Ibarra, 22, for felony DUII and misdemeanor driving while suspended/revoked.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.